North America's PACS and RIS Market | Outlook to 2027: A $2+ Billion Industry Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 18, 2019 08:41 AM EDT
The "North America PACS and RIS Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Component, Deployment, End User, and Country" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The North America PACS and RIS market is expected to reach US$ 2,059.67 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,107.50 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2019-2027.
The growth of the PACS and RIS market is primarily attributed to the affordable price of new generation PACS software and rising prevalence of dental diseases. However, concerns regarding data privacy is likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, increasing demand for orthopaedic PACS is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the North America PACS and RIS market in the coming years.
In 2018, the Picture Archive and Communication System (PACS) segment held the most significant market share of the PACS and RIS market, by product. This segment is also anticipated to dominate the market in 2027 as the solution offers benefits such as improved viewing and analysis, easy access to images and other reports, efficient data management as well as a user-friendly interface. Also, the segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027.
In 2018, the software segment held a most significant market share of the PACS and RIS market, by component. This segment is also estimated to dominate the market in 2027 since software form an integral part of PACS and RIS. Software used in PACS and RIS is a central-server solution that offers all clinics and departments assistance during procedures. Also, the segment is also anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027.
In 2018, the web-based segment held the most significant market share of the PACS and RIS market, by deployment. This segment is also projected to dominate the market in 2027 due to benefits such as enhanced service for physicians as well as improved patient care. However, the cloud-based segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027, due to the increased adoption as well as the development of cloud-based solutions.
In 2018, the hospitals segment held a considerable market share of the PACS and RIS market, by end user. This segment is also predicted to dominate the market in 2027 owing to the availability of better healthcare facilities as well as the presence of reimbursement policies that lead to growth in the number of procedures conducted. Also, the segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2018 to 2027.
Some of the major primary and secondary sources for PACS and RIS included in the report are, The American Dental Association (ADA), The American Heart Association (AHA), Business Monitor International (BMI), The Canadian Association of Radiologists (CAR), The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and others.
Reasons to Buy
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the PACS and RIS market.
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the PACS and RIS market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
2. North America PACS and RIS Market - Key Takeaways
3. North America PACS and RIS Market - Market Landscape
3.1 Overview
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.2.1 North America PACS and RIS Market - By Product
3.2.2 North America PACS and RIS Market - By Component
3.2.3 North America PACS and RIS Market - By Deployment
3.2.4 North America PACS and RIS Market - By End User
3.2.5 North America PACS and RIS Market - By Country
3.3 PEST Analysis
4. North America PACS and RIS Market - Key Market Dynamics
4.1 Key Market Drivers
4.1.1 Affordable Price of New Generation PACS Software
4.1.2 Rising Prevalence of Dental Diseases
4.2 Key Market Restraints
4.2.1 Concerns Regarding Data Privacy
4.3 Key Market Opportunities
4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Orthopaedic PACS
4.4 Trend
4.4.1 Continuous Technological Advancements
4.5 Impact Analysis
5. PACS and RIS Market - North America Analysis
5.1 North America PACS and RIS Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis
5.2 Market Positioning
5.3 Company Share By Geography (2018)
6. North America PACS and RIS Market Analysis - By Product
6.1 Overview
6.2 North America PACS and RIS Market By Product, 2018 & 2027 (%)
6.3 North America PACS and RIS Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Product (US$ Mn)
6.4 Picture Archive and Communication System (PACS) Market
6.5 Radiology Information System (RIS) Market
7. North America PACS and RIS Market Analysis - By Component
7.1 Overview
7.2 North America PACS and RIS Market, By Component, 2018 & 2027 (%)
7.3 North America PACS and RIS Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Component (US$ Mn)
7.4 Software Market
7.5 Hardware Market
7.6 Services Market
8. Global PACS and RIS Market Analysis - by Deployment
8.1 Overview
8.2 North America PACS and RIS Market, By Deployment 2018 & 2027 (%)
8.3 North America PACS and RIS Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Deployment (US$ Mn)
8.4 Web-Based Market
8.5 On-Premise Market
8.6 Cloud-Based Market
9. North America PACS and RIS Market Analysis - by End User
9.1 Overview
9.2 North America PACS and RIS Market, By End User 2018 & 2027 (%)
9.3 North America PACS and RIS Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By End User (US$ Mn)
9.4 Hospitals Market
9.5 Diagnostic Centers Market
9.6 Others Market
10. North America PACS and RIS Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2027
10.1 Overview
10.2 North America PACS and RIS Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Mn)
10.3 North America PACS and RIS Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Product (US$ Mn)
10.4 North America PACS and RIS Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Component (US$ Mn)
10.5 North America PACS and RIS Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By Deployment (US$ Mn)
10.6 North America PACS and RIS Market Revenue And Forecasts to 2027, By End User (US$ Mn)
10.7 North America PACS and RIS Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027, By Country (%)
11. PACS and RIS Market - Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Growth Strategies In The PACS and RIS Market, 2016-2019
11.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies
11.4 Inorganic Growth Strategies in the PACS and RIS Market, 2016-2019 (%)
11.5 Organic Growth Strategies
11.6 Organic Growth Strategies in the PACS and RIS Market, 2016-2019 (%)
12. PACS and RIS Market - Key Company Profiles
12.1 Agfa-Gevaert Group
12.2 INFINITT Healthcare Co. Ltd.
12.3 McKesson Corporation
12.4 Cerner Corporation
12.5 General Electric Company
12.6 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
12.7 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
12.8 Siemens AG
12.9 IBM
12.10 Novarad
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qwdqbw
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005287/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT