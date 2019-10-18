Global Digital Identity Services Market Report 2019 with Case Studies on Orange Group & SK Telecom - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 18, 2019 08:56 AM EDT
The "Digital Identity Services" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
MNOs have suffered from fading relevance in the digital economy, even though it is underpinned by operator infrastructure. Digital identity services represent an opportunity for operators to add value in this context, leveraging existing assets and capabilities in this regard.
This report looks at developments in operator digital identity services in order to inform MNOs considering their digital identity approach.
Background to the Report
Digital identities enable participation in the digital economy, ensuring that transacting parties can be certain of who they are transacting with - in order to encourage further interactions.
An identity can be described as a set of attributes related to an entity. Validation of these attributes in the physical context is usually achieved by producing physical evidence (e.g. a passport), but in the digital context, this becomes more complex. A digital identity is one that can be remotely authenticated, over digital channels.
Digital identity service providers are businesses that can provide this authentication on behalf of a third party (i.e. the relying party). Identity services can include not only providing user authentication but complementary services such as facilitating consent-based information sharing and securing authorisations to enable functions or service access.
MNOs have assets and capabilities that can be leveraged to become digital identity service providers. These include:
- Technical assets (e.g. SIM) and capabilities (e.g. authentication and registration processes) to manage identities;
- A large marketplace of subscribers whose identities have been validated via established processes;
- Customer insight in terms of network information and behavioural data (in CRM systems);
- Payment relationships with customers are in place.
Digital identity services are a two-sided market opportunity, the key stakeholders being consumers and relying parties.
Relying parties are digital entities (e.g. businesses, governments) that wish to verify that service users are who they say they are in order to prevent fraud or the creation of fake accounts.
Relying parties are typically looking for identity services that offer a higher level of reliability (assurance) than popular self-asserted identity mechanisms (e.g. self-determined usernames and passwords that may have been reused multiple times). They want to authenticate users in a way that is efficient and convenient for the consumer and the business, minimising the complexities of customer registration, identity verification processes and issues with data protection and privacy.
Consumers want to use digital identities to improve their customer experience (e.g. to simplify login processes) while being assured of secure access, privacy safeguards and data protection.
MNO digital identity services must meet these stakeholder requirements (at a minimum) in order to unlock the potential for new revenue streams (e.g. from relying parties) and provide routes to new value-added services (e.g. by leveraging related customer insights).
This report looks at the current understanding of the digital identity opportunity, the foundations of digital identity services and how operators are participating in the provision of digital identity services in order to arrive at recommendations for operators considering their strategies in this regard.
Report Content
Subsequent to this introduction, the remainder of the report is arranged in the following sections:
- Section 3 provides an overview of the digital identity opportunity;
- Section 4 explains the key concepts that provide the foundations of identity services;
- Section 5 introduces the types of digital identity services on offer from operators around the globe;
- Section 6 examines the experiences of Orange and SK Telecom in launching their digital identity services to identify lessons for others.
Inspirations
- Low MNO relevance in the digital economy
- Identity-relevant assets/capabilities (eg. registration and authentication)
- Standards (eg. Mobile Connect) can facilitate participation
Issues
- Commercial Models and revenue opportunity unproven
- Many players entering the market (eg. governments, banks)
- Interoperability important for wide adoption
Implications
- Develop both sides of the two-sided market simultaneously
- Collaborate for interoperability and innovation
- Be flexible to accommodate new developments
Key Topics Covered
1. Overview
1.1 Key Infographic
1.2 Introduction
1.3 Three i3
2. Background and Content
2.1 Background to the Report
2.2 Report Content
2.3 Currency and Conversions
2.4 Further Questions and Feedback
3. The Identity Opportunity
3.1 The Value of the Identity Opportunity
3.2 Consumer Trust
3.3 Identity Services and the Internet of Things
4. Foundations of Identity Systems
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Trust Frameworks and Standards
4.2.1 OpenID Protocol
4.2.2 OAuth Protocol
4.3 GSMA Mobile Connect
5. MNO Identity Services
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Single Sign-On (SSO)
5.2.1 Strong Customer Authentication
5.3 Digital Signatures
5.4 Authorisation as a Function of Transaction
5.5 Permission-Based Information Sharing
5.5.1 Attribute Provision
5.5.2 Requests for Authorisation
5.6 Distributed ID Solutions
5.7 Government Digital Identity Contribution
5.8 Identification Service Brokering
5.9 Mobile Connect Accelerator
6. MNO Case Studies
6.1 Orange Group
6.2 SK Telecom, South Korea
7. Findings and Conclusions
8. Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Dialog
- EnStream
- GSMA
- KDDI
- NTT DoCoMo
- O2
- Orange France
- SK Telecom
- SwissCom
- SwissSign
- TeleSign
- Telia Finland
- Turkcell
- Vodafone
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2j8elq
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005296/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT