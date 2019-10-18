Fieldforce Inc. Continues Mission to Enable Networks of the Future by Bolstering Its Executive Advisory Board

|By Business Wire
|
October 18, 2019 09:02 AM EDT
Fieldforce Inc., a leading global software company that provides a platform to digitally transform deployment and operations 5G and IoT (Internet of Things) networks announced its Executive Advisory Board today. The advisory board will help shape Fieldforce’s strategy and product development efforts as the company continues its growth. Fieldforce’s Executive Advisory Board brings together leading industry executives with decades of experience in the telecommunications and technology space. Fieldforce is on a mission to be a catalyst in the deployment of tens of thousands of networks over the next decade.
“Fieldforce is committed to building the leading enterprise platform for network infrastructure deployment, management and analytics. We are privileged to have such an accomplished group of leaders on our Advisory Board and we look forward to working with them to enable networks of the future,” said Basit Malik, Founder and CEO of Fieldforce.
Executive Advisory Board members include:
Alex Shalaby
Alex Shalaby served as CEO of the Mobinil (currently Orange) from 2005 to 2008 after which he served as Chairman until his retirement in 2017. Alex has significant experience in launching and growing mobile operators in emerging markets. Between 1993 and 1995, Alex served as Regional Director for International Public Affairs for AT&T. Alex currently chairs the board of The Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy, a think tank headquartered in Washington, DC.
Limond Grindstaff
Limond Grindstaff has over 40 years of experience managing the development of organizations, networks, and technologies that have enabled the growth of wireless networks and businesses. Limond has served as the Senior Vice President, Network Engineering and Operations for Nextel, Chief Technology Officer at PrimeCo, Chief Technical Officer and Board Member at Shinsegi Telecom, Executive Director at Telesis Technologies Laboratory and Executive Director Air Touch Communications.
Dave Flessas
Dave Flessas has over 30 years of experience in telecom and data operations, including stints at Sprint and Time Warner Cable, where he managed Network Operations and Service Assurance systems, methods and procedures. Dave has extensive expertise in multiple network functions that are critical to the deployment of wireless and wired networks. He has degrees from the University of Wisconsin and Marquette University.
Noah Kindler
Noah Kindler is the former software product lead at two unicorn startups, leading software development in mobility at electric vehicle manufacturer Canoo and property technology at flex space provider Knotel. Noah was previously part of McKinsey's technology practice in London and New York, with major clients Vodafone and Sprint. Noah was VP of Technology and Operations at Avira, a now-acquired security company with 100m+ users. Noah holds a BS Computer Science from Stanford and an MBA from Harvard.
Fieldforce Inc. is exhibiting at Mobile World Congress 2019 in Los Angeles on October 22 – 24, 2019 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Attendees are invited to learn more about the digital transformation and deployment of 5G and IoT networks by visiting Booth#4616. To learn more about Fieldforce, please reach out to [email protected].
About Fieldforce Inc.
Fieldforce is the world’s leading cloud-based platform that enables true digital transformation of an organization’s core operational processes, including network deployment, operations, asset management, reporting, and analytics. The company provides the most robust, customizable and scalable platform for deployment of next-generation communication and IoT networks for mobile and wireless network operators and their ecosystems, IoT companies, smart cities, campuses and metropolitan areas, airborne communications, renewable energy providers and more. Fieldforce Inc. is headquartered in Washington, DC. For more information, please visit www.getfieldforce.com.
