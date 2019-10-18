It’s Grow Time! Plants Vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Available Worldwide Today

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 18, 2019 09:03 AM EDT
PopCap™, creator of one of the world’s most beloved video game franchises and a studio of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), today announced that Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville™ is now available in stores and for digital download on PlayStation®4, Xbox One®, and PC via Origin™.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005196/en/
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville (Graphic: Business Wire)
The newest entry in the world’s wackiest shooter franchise features the expansive suburban region of Neighborville where another coniferous conflict between the brain-less and botanicals is brewing. The battle continues to bloom with three free-roam regions that will have players kicking grass beyond the town. With 20 fully customizable character classes, six glorious online multiplayer modes and the new Giddy Park social region, Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville is blooming with freshly picked content for players of all walks of life.
“We’re thrilled for adventure-seeking neighbors around the world to fully experience our biggest and most accessible shooter ever with Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville,” said Rob Davidson, Game Director at PopCap in Vancouver. “We set out to release an early edition of our game that was available for six weeks before today so we could polish performance, listen to feedback and establish a more stable launch. We thank our fans for joining us on this journey.”
Like the previous Plants vs. Zombies™ shooter titles, over-the-top multiplayer gameplay continues to plant itself at the core of Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville with six online multiplayer modes including the new and frenetic 4v4 Battle Arena in the Funderdome. Alongside returning character favorites such as Peashooter, Sunflower, Imp and Mech and Soldier, players will bring even more strategic depth to the all-out botanical battle with six newly-sprouted faces such as the flame-blowing Snapdragon, and a new zombie of few words and fewer thoughts, 80s Action Hero. Also, new to the lineup is the Team Play character class where you and up to three others play together as Oak and Acorn for the plants and Space Cadet for the Zombie faction. All characters can get decked out with the wildest customizations yet.
Ridiculous quests, vibrant cosmetics and a familiar cast of zany characters are scattered across the game’s three free-roam regions, including the familiar central location of Neighborville Town Center, as well as adventuring through the outer edges of Neighborville in the hot and dusty Mount Steep, and the lush and strange Weirding Woods. Players can join forces in split screen couch co-op* and online co-op across every mode, whether it is battling through the flourishing free-roam regions or jumping into online multiplayer battles.
Additionally, players can jump down into the new Giddy Park social region in-between the action to engage in light multiplayer battles, while on different amusement park rides, or use the social board to interact with other players and group up. Giddy Park also includes a target range to test each character’s wildly different abilities and also a giant piano to play a catchy tune. Transformative monthly events such as October’s spooky Lawn of Doom Festival will also allow players to unlock seasonal cosmetic rewards and challenges.
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Standard Edition includes the full base game for $39.99**. The Deluxe Edition includes 2 legendary costumes for Peashooter and 80s Action Hero, an exclusive Battle for Neighborville digital comic and 5 emojis for $49.99**. Passionate fans who purchased the Founder’s Edition, an early edition of the game with exclusive cosmetic rewards, won’t miss a beat as their game progression transferred today to the full Standard Edition. Those who purchased the Founder’s Edition or Standard Edition can also upgrade to the digital Deluxe Edition for $9.99** USD today.
EA Access*** and Origin™ Access*** Basic subscribers can enjoy up to 10 hours of play time, along with 10% off the purchase of the full game. Origin Access Premier subscribers get all the benefits of Basic on top of full access to the game on PC for as long as they are subscribed.
All Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville players can build roots on forums and social networks via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube for more details on updates and upcoming events. For more information, visit the official website and sign up to receive the latest news.
DOWNLOAD LAUNCH ASSETS at PRESS.EA.COM
*SPLIT SCREEN COUCH-OP ONLY AVAILABLE ON PS4/XBOX ONE.
**References to the Deluxe Edition and Standard Edition pricing are based on EA’s MSRP.
*** CONDITIONS, LIMITATIONS AND EXCLUSIONS APPLY. SEE ea.com/ea-access/terms AND origin.com/store/origin-access/terms FOR DETAILS.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.
In fiscal year 2019, EA posted GAAP net revenue of $4.95 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™ and Plants vs. Zombies™. More information about EA is available at http://www.ea.com/news.
EA SPORTS, PopCap, Origin, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall, Plants vs. Zombies and Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. ©FIFA and FIFA's Official Licensed Product Logo are copyrights and/or trademarks of FIFA. All rights reserved. Manufactured under license by Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden and NFL are property of their respective owners and used with permission. PlayStation is a registered trademark of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005196/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT