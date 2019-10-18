Granicus Announces the Launch of govService

|By Business Wire
|
|October 18, 2019 09:03 AM EDT
Granicus, the leading provider of cloud-based software solutions and digital engagement services for the public sector, announced today the launch of its new product family, govService. The govService solution brings a contemporary, purpose-built process design platform to governments to rapidly bring existing paper-based services online, easily deploy new digital services, streamline internal operations, and dramatically improve the citizen experience. The addition of govService further extends Granicus’ industry-leading Civic Engagement Platform that includes public sector communications, website content management, and meetings management software.
The launch of govService in the U.S. comes on the heels of the recent acquisition of Firmstep, a London-based global leader in government service transformation. Firmstep’s proven capability and experience transitioning thousands of government services and transactions online for hundreds of U.K.’s government agencies has led to the creation and launch of govService in the U.S. Based on Firmstep’s success over the last 15 years modernizing and digitizing the service relationship with U.K. citizens and creating new government revenue streams, Granicus is bringing those capabilities, technologies, and best practices to the U.S. with govService, including a full portfolio of proven, out-of-the-box online services that U.S. agencies can rapidly deploy for accelerated time-to-value.
”We’ve seen so many of our government customers across the U.S. struggle to meet the expectations of today’s digital citizens for a modern, consistent online experience when interacting and transacting with their governments across common civic services such as permitting, applications, licenses, and citizen requests,” said Granicus CEO, Mark Hynes. “Unfortunately, the efforts of government leaders — city managers, CIOs, and CTOs — have been severely constrained by legacy, siloed technologies that were never designed to interoperate, be accessible by citizen users, or be flexible enough to easily create and deliver a large collection of services online. After an extensive search for the absolute best technology to help address this modern set of challenges for our customers, we are very pleased to introduce govService to the U.S. based on our acquisition of the leading global vendor, Firmstep.”
govService enables government teams and citizens to access, transact, process, and view the status of all service requests through one easy-to-use online portal. While backend processes and workflows related to service delivery are automated for government teams, citizens have a comprehensive view of the current status of their transactions and requests including pet licenses, local tax payments, planning & zoning applications, and development permits — all without requiring residents to step foot into a government facility.
“Citizens expect a modern digital experience when interacting with their government,” said Michele Williams, Chief Information Officer at Culver City, California. “City leaders must find effective ways to engage, and digitally touch the community by implementing solutions that provide real value. The Granicus govService solution facilitates digital transformation strategies and enables municipalities, like Culver City, to implement their vision for digital service delivery and enhanced community engagement.”
A critical component of the full Civic Engagement Platform vision, govService online service delivery solutions will now make it possible to bring enhanced value to Granicus customers by delivering a unified service experience that naturally incorporates personalized, event-driven citizen communications, meeting transparency, and dynamic web content management — improving the full citizen journey.
The official launch of the govService solution will be celebrated on October 21 at the 2019 International City Managers Association Annual Conference in Nashville, Tennessee. Details below:
What: govService Launch Party Happy Hour
Where: The Southern Steak & Oyster | 150 3rd Ave S #110 | Nashville, TN
When: Monday, October 21, at 4:00 – 6:00 p.m.
RSVP: Click Here
About Granicus
Granicus connects governments with the people they serve by providing the first and only civic engagement platform for the public sector. Over 4,200 federal, state and local government agencies and more than 200 million citizens power an unparalleled Subscriber Network that turns government missions into quantifiable results. With comprehensive cloud-based solutions for communications, government website design, meeting and agenda management software, records management, and digital services, Granicus empowers stronger relationships between government and citizens. For more information on how to automate and streamline processes, reduce costs, create digitally-connected communities, and increase transparency, visit Granicus.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005202/en/
