|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 18, 2019 10:31 AM EDT
Nexo, the blockchain’s leading regulated financial institution, is pleased to announce that it is further enhancing its collaboration with the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange Binance. As a direct result, the trading of NEXO on Binance DEX starts today, October 18, 2019:
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005360/en/
NEXO Tokens Now Trading on Binance DEX (Graphic: Business Wire)
- The NEXO Token Holders can now enjoy all the benefits which have turned Binance into the industry’s favorite cryptocurrency exchange - liquidity, cutting-edge trading solutions, dedicated focus on security and decentralization.
-
In line with the community-led approaches of Nexo and Binance, the Binance DEX listing brings a number of benefits for the crypto ecosystem. It establishes a direct connection between NEXO and BNB holders, providing them with an efficient exchange mechanism and giving additional utility to both assets.
-
Thе history between Binance and Nexo dates back to July 2018 when Nexo became the first crypto lender to start accepting the BNB Token as collateral for Nexo’s Instant Crypto Credit Lines, a move hugely appreciated by Binance’s CEO CZ.
-
Thousands of BNB holders consistently borrow against their tokens in the most tax-efficient manner, as more and more people understand Nexo’s unique proposition of accessing the value of their crypto holdings without having to sell any on them.
“We are happy to build a direct bridge between the Binance Chain ecosystem and the Nexo crypto banking services via the NEXO/BNB trading pair on Binance DEX. Furthermore, we are glad to have the BNB native coin integrated within Nexo’s instant crypto lending platform as this creates yet another strong utility for BNB.” said Ted Lin, Binance’s Chief Growth Officer.
While Antoni Trenchev, Managing Partner at Nexo, commented:
“Binance is enormously important to the blockchain space and we are beyond excited help expanding the ecosystem, to the benefit of both BNB and NEXO Token holders, so that they can trade and borrow and soon earn in their respective cryptocurrencies as well.”
In addition to regular and growing passive income, the Nexo team is working on the NEXO Token Utilities 2.0 that will bring a plethora of new amazing utility features, including, but not limited to:
- Even better interest rates on all Nexo products
-
Premium features and functionalities
-
Higher Nexo Card Cashback
-
Exclusive Nexo Card designs
-
Affiliate commissions
-
Invite-only access to products and events
This Utilities 2.0 overhaul, of which the Binance DEX listing is one example, will further ensure a continuously growing demand and appreciation of the NEXO Token.
About Nexo:
Nexo is the blockchain’s leading regulated financial institution and the only provider of Instant Crypto Credit Lines, offering investors tax-efficient access to the value of their digital assets without having to sell them. Built by a team of professionals with more than a decade of FinTech success, the Nexo platform has processed more than $1 billion in under 18 months. All Nexo products are fully automated, offer an incredibly intuitive user experience and the flexibility to fit the individual financial needs of a global customer base of more than 300,000 users. Nexo boats guaranteed approvals, no hidden fees, and an unrivaled $100 million custodial insurance which have appealed to a wide variety of institutional clients, hedge funds and family offices, crypto mining enterprises, blockchain companies, exchanges, and everyday cryptocurrency investors.
Official website: https://nexo.io
About Binance
Binance is a blockchain ecosystem comprised of several arms to serve the greater mission of blockchain advancement and the freedom of money. Binance Exchange is the leading global cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, with users from over 180 countries and regions. The Binance ecosystem is also comprised of Binance Labs (venture capital arm and incubator), Binance DEX (decentralized exchange feature developed on top of its native, community-driven blockchain software system, Binance Chain), Binance Launchpad (token sale platform), Binance Academy (educational portal), Binance Research (market analysis), and Binance Charity Foundation (blockchain-powered donation platform and non-profit for aiding in sustainability).
Official website: https://www.binance.org/
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005360/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT