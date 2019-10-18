Marketing Automation | World Market Research Report 2019-2025 | Growing Demand for Personalized Marketing Drives the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
October 18, 2019 11:05 AM EDT
The "Global Marketing Automation Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Marketing Automation Market size is expected to reach $6.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 13.3% CAGR during the forecast period.
The growing need to automate repetitive marketing procedures, user retention for company growth, growing demand for personalized marketing, and improved predictive lead scoring are some of the main factors anticipated to drive this market's development.
Marketing intelligence, marketing automation, and advanced workflow automation are three classes of marketing automation software. Tracking codes in social media, e-mail and web pages are used by marketing intelligence to track the behavior of anyone interested in a good or service to gain an intention. It can record the group of social media or the thread it used, the link that was clicked on in an e-mail or the keyword searched for a website.
The previous connections and numerous item threads linked to A but not to B only demonstrate an interest in A. The link assessment can then be followed by buyer behavior. This enables for a more accurate reaction and the creation of a nutrition program specifically aimed at their market and interest. This enables companies to reach target consumers more effectively and efficiently, who demonstrate that they are interested in the products of the company through their conduct through internet history. This was defined as Marketing Automation 2.0 because of its interactive nature.
Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. In the global marketing automation market, North America is anticipated to retain the largest market size, while Asia Pacific (APAC) is anticipated to develop at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. In terms of marketing automation technology, North America is anticipated to be the leading region. Enterprises' growing demand for a strategic marketing strategy centered on generating and distributing useful and relevant material to attract and maintain an obviously defined audience, improving the existence of marketing automation suppliers, and increasing public assistance are key factors in market growth over the forecast period.
The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Oracle Corporation and Microsoft Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Marketing Automation Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Adobe, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, HubSpot, Inc., Act-On-Software, Inc., ActiveCampaign, Inc., Keap, Inc. and SAS Institute, Inc.
These market players have time and again implemented various organic and inorganic growth strategies, like product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions, to extend their existence in the global marketing automation market further. For instance, in August 2019, Oracle, a US-based company came into collaboration with Madison Logic to integrate Madison Logic platform with Oracle Eloqua marketing automation platform for helping Oracle Eloqua customer access to ML Data Cloud to use Madison Logic engagement data in their nurturing strategies. The same month, Act-On-Software (US) partnered with Pipeliner CRM in order to help sales and marketing teams better equipped to execute and achieve the business objectives.
ActiveCampaign extended its footprint to Europe in August 2019 by opening a new sales and marketing office. In May 2019, Selligent Marketing Cloud, a global B2C marketing automation firm, announced PUMA, one of the world's leading sports products, as a customer. PUMA will leverage the technology of Selligent Marketing Cloud to automate its digital marketing campaigns, providing customized content to European customers. Selligent Marketing Cloud will allow PUMA to provide an improved customer experience by ensuring that each brand interaction is unique and meaningful at all times.
Recent Strategies Deployed in Marketing Automation Market
Expansions
- Aug-2019: ActiveCampaign expanded its footprint to Europe by opening a new office focusing on sales and marketing.
- Feb-2019: ActiveCampaign opened a new office in Indianapolis for the growth of its business.
- Sep-2018: Oracle extended its B2B Marketing Automation Platform, Eloqua in order to help the marketers communicate with their customers and prospects as efficiently and easily as possible by launching new sales tools, content creation and auditing capabilities.
- May-2018: Act-On-Software expanded its reach to Poland by opening office for expansion of its headquarters to second location.
Product Launches
- Aug-2019: Keap has introduced its new product lineup of CRM and marketing automation software, Keap Grow, Keap Pro, and Infusionsoft by Keap, in order to deliver great services to small businesses.
- May-2019: ActiveCampaign launched CX Automation, redefining marketing automation in order to help the businesses in leveraging the information they get from their customers.
- Sep-2018: Salesforce launched Work Queues and Campaign Insights, new automation features for helping the marketers and salespeople in measurement of marketing content efficacy.
- Mar-2017: Adobe introduced Adobe Experience Cloud comprised of Adobe Marketing Cloud, Adobe Advertising Cloud, and Adobe Analytics Cloud for delivering solutions to marketers in order to empower the marketers.
- Aug-2016: Act-On Software has launched next-generation Agency Partner Program.
- Mar-2016: Act-On has launched Its Account-Based Marketing Automation Solution.
Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements
- Aug-2019: Oracle has collaborated with Madison Logic in order to integrate Madison Logic platform with Oracle Eloqua marketing automation platform for helping Oracle Eloqua customer access to ML Data Cloud to use Madison Logic engagement data in their nurturing strategies.
- Jul-2019: Act-On-Software partnered with Pipeliner CRM in order to help sales and marketing teams better equipped to execute and achieve the business objectives.
- Jun-2019: Microsoft collaborated with Automation Anywhere in order to empower the customers to automate in cloud.
- Jun-2019: HubSpot into partnership with WP Engine in order to allow users to access HubSpot's free CRM and marketing software natively within WordPress for simplifying sales and marketing process.
- Apr-2019: Adobe came into partnership with Microsoft in order to integrate sales and marketing software, Adobe's Experience Cloud and Microsoft's Dynamics CRM for helping the companies engaged in marketing and sales transactions.
- Mar-2019: Adobe partnered with Wayin in order to help non-technical marketers in creating experiences at scale and speed.
- Mar-2019: Salesforce integrated with 6sense in order to combine marketing execution from Salesforce Pardot with the time-based predictions on prospect engagement from 6sense which helps in engaging buyers using orchestration capabilities across a broad range of channels from sales and messaging, to digital advertising and website personalization.
- Feb-2019: Oracle teamed up with Swrve in which the marketing platforms of both the companies will be combined for helping the customers in building sound marketing strategies.
- Jan-2019: Oracle and MRP collaborated for helping the users in increasing their Email marketing as an aspect of their account-based management (ABM) programs.
- Dec-2018: Oracle joined forces with Litmus which allows the marketing teams to streamline production and increase the delivery of effective Email campaigns.
- Jun-2018: Salesforce came into partnership with Zycus in order to develop new level of personalization and engagement for its customers.
- Jun-2018: Microsoft teamed up with InsideView for launching InsideView Marketing Suite for Microsoft Dynamics 365 for marketing in order to help the marketers in growing the quality of their content and support account-based marketing (ABM) programs.
- Jun-2018: Microsoft came into partnership with InMobi in order to integrate InMobi's Advertising and Marketing Cloud capabilities with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for new intelligent customer experiences.
- Feb-2015: Adobe signed partnership agreement with Merkle in order to integrate Adobe Marketing Cloud solutions into Merkle CRM offerings for creating marketing automation solution.
Acquisition and Mergers
- Aug-2019: Salesforce has taken over ClickSoftware for the expansion of its marketing business.
- Aug-2019: Microsoft has acquired PromoteIQ, a marketing automation firm for strengthening its business.
- Jun-2019: Adobe acquired Magento Commerce in order to integrate Adobe Experience Cloud with Magento Commerce Cloud for delivering end-to-end digital experience platform comprises of marketing, advertising, etc. for B2B and B2C customers.
- Oct-2018: Salesforce acquired Rebelmail in order to enhance marketing and community cloud capabilities.
- Sep-2018: Adobe took over Marketo in order to enhance its marketing automation business capabilities.
- Sep-2018: Cognizant has acquired Advanced Technology Group in order to expand the business capabilities.
- Jul-2018: Salesforce took over Datorama for the enhancement of Salesforce Marketing Cloud system.
- Apr-2018: Oracle announced the acquisition of Grapeshot in order to strengthen its marketing automation business.
- Oct-2017: Cognizant took over Netcentric in order to strengthen its business with the wide offerings of Netcentric.
- Mar-2015: HubSpot acquired Rekindle in order to transform the marketing and sales landscape.
Companies Profiled
- Adobe Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Salesforce.com Inc.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
- HubSpot Inc.
- Act-On-Software Inc.
- ActiveCampaign Inc.
- Keap Inc.
- SAS Institute Inc.
