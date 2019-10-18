Die 46. Tokyo Motor Show 2019: Aktuelle Informationen zu Veranstaltungen und Programmen

|By Business Wire
|
October 18, 2019 12:10 PM EDT
Die Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association, Inc. (JAMA) richtet vom 24. Oktober bis 4. November über einen Zeitraum von 12 Tagen die 46. Tokyo Motor Show 2019 aus. Das Thema der diesjährigen Show „OPEN FUTURE“ beschränkt sich nicht nur auf PKW/Motorräder/Nutzfahrzeuge und fahrzeugspezifische Angebote, sondern zeigt zusätzlich auch innovative Entwicklungen aus anderen Branchen. Auch in Bezug auf den Veranstaltungsort wird sich die Tokyo Motor Show 2019 beträchtlich ausdehnen. Sie findet im Tokyo Big Sight und der umliegenden Region Odaiba statt, um noch mehr Menschen die Teilnahme an den spannenden und topaktuellen Veranstaltungen und Programmen zu ermöglichen.
Überblick über die Veranstaltungen und Programme der New Tokyo Motor Show:
1. Future Expo
Auf der FUTURE EXPO werden Spitzentechnologien von rund 60 Unternehmen und Einrichtungen vorgestellt, darunter NTT, Panasonic, NEC, Fujitsu und andere Mitgliedsunternehmen des Olympic and Paralympic Economic Council. Der MEGA WEBspace umfasst über 90 Stationen, an denen die Besucher direkte Begegnungen mit der Zukunft erleben können!
2. Open Road
Der 1,5 km lange „Open Road“-Fußweg verbindet die auf dem Ausstellungsgelände liegenden Bereiche Ariake und Aomi. Erleben Sie die Zukunft von Micro Mobility und Personal Mobility in Form von e-Scooter-Fahrten, e-Cart-Fahrten für Kinder und weiteren überraschenden Arten der Mobilität.
- Probefahrten: Micro-Mobility-Probefahrten, Personal-Mobility-Probefahrten, e-Scooter-Probefahrten und spaßige „Cart-Experience“ für Kinder.
- Ausstellung: Entlang der Open Road werden etwa 70 Fahrzeuge gezeigt, die verschiedene Arten von Mobilität repräsentieren. Von „cool“ über „niedlich“ bis zu „ungewöhnlich“: Hier ist alles dabei.
-
Bühnen- und Rahmenveranstaltungen:
1) FAI Drone Tokyo 2019 Racing & Conference
Japans erstes von der FAI (Fédération Aéronautique Internationale oder International Aviation Federation) zugelassenes Drohnenrennen findet im Rahmen der Tokyo Motor Show statt. Eine innovative Performance, die eine Bühnenshow von Hinatazaka46 mit e-Sports kombiniert, wird den Besuchern eine völlig neue Form von Unterhaltung bieten. Dank der Zusammenarbeit mit KDDI werden außerdem atemberaubende 4K-Videos auf der Basis der 5G-Technologie zu sehen sein.
2) Supercar Collection
In Zusammenarbeit mit der Japan SuperCar Association können Besucher ungewöhnliche Supercars aus nächster Nähe betrachten. Supercars, Sondermodelle sowie zwei- und dreirädrige Motorräder in- und ausländischer Hersteller werden darüber hinaus über das gesamte Messegelände verteilt zu besichtigen sein.
3. e-Motorsport
Im Rahmen des MEGA STAGE-Programms haben die Besucher die Möglichkeit, die Fahrdynamik echter Autos in begeisternden e-Motorsport-Events zu erleben. Eine Kombination aus Gaming und Realität bietet die virtuelle Integration der „FIA Gran Turismo Championship 2019 World Tour Round 5“, einer realen Komponente der FIA Gran Turismo Championship 2019, in das Konsolenspiel Gran Turismo SPORT, das exklusiv für PlayStation®4 (Sony Interaktive Entertainment Inc.) erhältlich ist. Hierbei können die Besucher den heißen Kampf der Top-Spieler aus aller Welt aus nächster Nähe verfolgen und Gran Turismo SPORT im gleichen Setup erleben, wie es von den professionellen e-Motorsportfahrern verwendet wird. Weitere, auf dem Ausstellungsgelände stattfindende e-Motorsportevents sind unter anderem die „Under-18 Inter-Prefecture Japan Championship“ mit Top-Fahrern unter 18 Jahren aus ganz Japan sowie der GR Supra GT-Markenpokal.
4. KidZania bei der TMS2019
Unter der Anleitung von KidZania können Kinder spielerisch bei Automobilherstellern, Teileherstellern und Mobilfunkunternehmen „mitarbeiten“. In der Aomi Exhibition Hall wird eine „City Where Kids Can Work“ geschaffen, in der Kinder spielerisch die Wartung, Herstellung, Tonmodellierung und Fernsteuerung von Autos sowie weitere fahrzeugbezogene Tätigkeiten erleben können. Alle Kinder, die am KidZania-Programm teilnehmen, erhalten danach einen Gutschein, den sie gegen ein Geschenk eintauschen können.
Weitere Informationen zu diesen und anderen Programmen der Tokyo Motor Show 2019 finden Sie auf der offiziellen Messewebsite unter https://www.tokyo-motorshow.com/en/.
