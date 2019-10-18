MWC19 Los Angeles Exhibitor Profiles

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 18, 2019 02:30 PM EDT
MWC19 Los Angeles runs October 22 – 24, 2019 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Exhibitor profiles are listed below.
***
|Company:
|
Accenture
|Booth:
|
Hall West Stand P.10
|Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
|
NYSE: ACN
|Web:
|
Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions — underpinned by the world’s largest delivery network — Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 482,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com.
|
|
|Company:
|
BadVR, Inc.
|Booth:
|
Hall West Stand 4458
|Web:
|
Step inside your data with the world's first immersive data analytics platform – BadVR.
|
|
|Company:
|
Forkbeard Technologies AS
|Booth:
|
1231
|Web:
|Press Kit:
|
http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/mwc19-los-angeles/forkbeard/
|
Forkbeard is a revolutionarily accurate Sonar-BLE powered iOS and Android smart-device Indoor Positioning Technology platform.
|
|
Forkbeard efficiently overcomes the limitations other technologies encounter in meeting the need for accurate indoor positioning of smartphones/devices.
|
|
Using the smart-devices’ standard audio and BLE processing, Forkbeard provides >99.9% room-level and cm-level sub-second positioning accuracy.
|
|
“1-2 meter” or “95% room-level" accuracy as promoted by BLE or RF-based positioning technologies is not satisfactory for many use-cases, including:
|
|
• Retail stores: Navigation to specific merchandise with exact row & shelf location
|
• Healthcare: Workflow automation requiring immediate patient-room or bed-side accuracy
|
• Flexible Office space: Meeting room and desk availability and booking management
|
|
|Company:
|
Guavus (a Thales company)
|Booth:
|
Hall South Stand 225
|Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
|
THLEF (OTCMKTS) - Thales
|Web:
|
Guavus is at the forefront of AI-based big data analytics and machine learning innovation, driving digital transformation at 6 of the 7 world's largest telecommunications providers. Using the Guavus Reflex® solution, customers are able to analyze big data in real time and take decisive actions to lower costs, increase efficiencies, and dramatically improve the end-to-end customer experience – all with the scale and security required by next-gen 5G and IoT networks.
|
|
Guavus enables service providers to leverage both customizable ‘self-service analytics’ and out-of-the-box analytics applications for advanced network planning and operations, mobile traffic analytics, marketing, customer care, security and IoT.
|
|
|Company:
|
iconectiv
|Booth:
|
1583MR
|Web:
|
iconectiv, the company that helps service providers operate and manage their networks globally, will be drawing attention back to some of the key challenges facing operators and their customers today during Mobile World Congress Los Angeles. In particular, the company will concentrate on solutions that help speed up the introduction of new services, protect operator revenues from fraudsters, and combat the rise of the illegal robocalling menace that is damaging consumer confidence and trust in communications networks. This will include highlighting its open source-based Virtualized Network Functions solution and its role as America’s newly selected Secure Telephone Identity Policy Administrator.
|
|
|Company:
|
LionOBytes
|Booth:
|
4719
|Web:
|
LionOBytes is a medium-sized software development company that offers various proven, secure and high-performance IT solutions, including CRMs, e-commerce, and mobile applications. The company provides these solutions organizations in finance, telecom, insurance, medical and other industry verticals. Its flagship solution, LionO360, is the first and only cloud and mobile-based CRM solution on the market designed for SMBs that includes sales automation, warehouse management, customer service management, field representative management, and route management all in one platform.
|
|
|Company:
|
OpenMarket
|Booth:
|
4411
|Web:
|
We help the biggest brands in the world use mobile messaging to connect with their customers in the moments when it counts. When they need to be there and be responsive in real-time. When customer experience isn’t just a buzzword: it’s an obsession.
|
|
By combining a powerful, scalable and reliable platform with a deep understanding of how mobile messaging can transform business processes, we help enterprises roll out timely, useful and context-sensitive mobile messaging programs at massive scale.
|
|
OpenMarket is a division of Amdocs and is headquartered in Seattle, WA, with regional offices in London, Sydney, Detroit, Shanghai, Guadalajara and Pune (India).
|
|
|Company:
|
Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
|Booth:
|
Hall South – Level 2 Stand S2.304-C
|Ticker Symbol & Exchange:
|
Nasdaq: SWKS
|Web:
|
Skyworks Solutions, Inc. is empowering the wireless networking revolution. Our highly innovative analog semiconductors are connecting people, places and things spanning a number of new and previously unimagined applications within the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet and wearable markets.
|
|
Skyworks is a global company with engineering, marketing, operations, sales and support facilities located throughout Asia, Europe and North America and is a member of the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100® market indices (Nasdaq: SWKS). For more information, please visit Skyworks’ website at: www.skyworksinc.com.
|
|
|Company:
|
Wefi
|Booth:
|
South Hall 1862
|Web:
|Press Kit:
|
Wefi makes it easy for consumers to connect to the most powerful wireless networks available through its market-leading, on-device Connection Manager/SDK. This is increasingly important today with the various network options including Wi-Fi, Cellular, 5G and CBRS. The Wefi solution also collects data on network quality and analyzes that data to find and automatically connect the user to the most optimal network. Our data offloading solution helps MVNO’s by reducing their Opex costs, while MSOs and MNOs benefit from improved user connectivity and data analytics from the customer’s perspective, providing support to network engineering teams to plan and optimize network improvements.
|
***
Business Wire is the official news wire partner for MWC19 Los Angeles. Qualified members of the press please note the following important information.
#MWC19 Los Angeles Exhibitor News & Announcements:
https://www.mwclosangeles.com/press/exhibitor-online-news-center/
#MWC19 Press Information:
https://www.mwclosangeles.com/press/
About Business Wire
Business Wire, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is the global leader in news release distribution and regulatory disclosure. Investor relations, public relations, public policy and marketing professionals rely on Business Wire for secure and accurate distribution of market-moving news and multimedia. Founded in 1961, Business Wire is a trusted source for news organizations, journalists, investment professionals, and regulatory authorities, delivering news directly into editorial systems and leading online news sources via its multi-patented NX Network. Business Wire has 18 newsrooms worldwide to meet the needs of communications professionals and news media.
Learn more at www.businesswire.com. Follow us on Twitter @businesswire.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005530/en/
