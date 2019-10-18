ACAMS annual Canada conference homes in on compliance challenges during transformative change

|By Business Wire
|
October 18, 2019 03:03 PM EDT
The ACAMS 7th Annual AML & Financial Crime Conference in Canada, which is themed “Mastering the New World of AML,” aims to gather leading anti-financial crime and anti-money laundering (AML) professionals in the country to provide insights into the latest regulatory developments and discuss key issues in the sector, including guidelines for cryptocurrency regulations for prepaid payments and AML implications for cannabis-related businesses.
The annual event will take place at the Marriott Downtown, in the CF Toronto Eaton Centre from October 23-24, 2019 and includes practical aspects of customer due diligence (CDD) requirements, enhanced due diligence (EDD), and changes under the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act (PCMLTFA) amendments especially as it relates to the implication of new technology.
“Technology is re-writing the traditional operating processes of financial institutions with anti-money laundering and regulations combating the financing of terrorism becoming increasingly complicated,” said Rohit Sharma, CAMS, president and managing director of ACAMS. “Coupled with evolving demand and market conditions, we have significantly changed the way we develop and deliver our conferences by having a strong pulse on the industry. For instance, we will discuss the sweeping changes to the legislative landscape in Canada and what this means for practitioners at our conference.”
One of ACAMS’ focus areas is the use of AML expertise to detect and prevent financial crimes related to human trafficking. This year’s conference will feature Timea E. Nagy, a human trafficking survivor, social activist and commissioner to the Liechtenstein Initiative – a United Nations global task force investigating the financial sector’s role in ending human trafficking. The best-selling author will share her personal journey during the keynote address.
Top sessions include:
- AML Roundtable: Insights on the latest AML and industry developments in Canada moderated by ACAMS chief analyst and director of editorial content Kieran Beer. The panel will examine the latest amendments to the PCMLTFA with a focus on virtual currency dealers
- Managing the risks of cryptocurrencies and prepaid payment products in today’s AML regime
- Going Green: Understanding the AML implications of banking cannabis-related businesses
- Better Together: Using information sharing and collaboration to fight financial crime CDD requirements, EDD and changes under PCMLTFA amendments
The speaker line-up includes:
- Stuart Davis, CAMS, global head, Financial Crimes Risk Management, Scotiabank
- Maureen Maloney, QC, Professor of Public Policy, Simon Fraser University, Senior Associate, International Centre for Criminal Law Reform
- Timea E. Nagy, MSM, national bestselling author and CEO, Timea’s Cause
- Rick McDonell, former executive secretary, Financial Action Task Force, executive director, ACAMS
For more information and to download the full conference schedule, visit https://www.acamsconferences.org/canada/. The conference offers a real-time broadcast option with access to live streaming videos of special presentation addresses, panel discussions, session audio recordings available for download, live chats with participants and a certificate of participation as well as CAMS credits.
Editor’s Note: Members of the media may contact Lashvinder Kaur ([email protected]) or Ernie Gibble ([email protected]) for credentials to cover the conference or for login information to participate in the virtual conference option.
About the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists® (ACAMS®)
ACAMS is a member of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a leading workforce solutions provider headquartered in the United States. ACAMS is the largest international membership organization dedicated to enhancing the knowledge and skills of anti-money laundering (AML) and financial crime professionals from a wide range of industries. Its CAMS certification is the most widely recognized AML certification among compliance professionals worldwide. Its new Certified Global Sanctions Specialist (CGSS) certification commences in January 2020 and study materials are available from October 2019. Visit acams.org for more information.
About Adtalem Global Education
The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE; member S&P MidCap 400 Index) is a leading workforce solutions provider and the parent organization of Adtalem Educacional do Brasil (IBMEC, Damásio and Wyden institutions), American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists, Becker Professional Education, Chamberlain University, EduPristine, OnCourse Learning, Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine. For more information, please visit adtalem.com and follow us on Twitter (@adtalemglobal) and LinkedIn.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191018005542/en/
