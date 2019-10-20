ADX Group Announces IPO Progress, New Cyber Security Offerings

|By Business Wire
|
October 20, 2019 06:00 PM EDT
ADX Group (“ADX”), owner and operator of online business services, online entertainment, and consumer electronics, announced today that the company’s progress towards its initial public offering (IPO) has advanced. In comments the day before the company’s 11th annual Autumn Conference, ADX Founder Mr. Steven M. Renner said, “ADX has formally engaged independent auditors to commence a pre-IPO audit, and our NASDAQ IPO remains on track for early 2022.”
Attending the conference on Jeju Island, South Korea, more than 700 ADX sales consultants heard updates on the company’s IPO, new ADX Cyber Security Services (including ADX Mail, ADX Cloud, ADX VPN, and WebCast.Pro secure conferencing services), YouChat secure mobile messaging services, popular AWL Cloud Hosting Services, and advances in ADX Mobile Games.
“The focus of our 11th Autumn conference is ADX Cyber Security Services,” said Renner. “ADX’s advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, and blockchain technology as a service have significantly enhanced ADX’s AWL Cloud Services end-user accounts. Building upon AWL’s momentum, ADX Cyber Security Services enables simple and effective safeguarding of individual freedoms and privacy, which are increasingly under threat.”
About ADX Group
ADX Group is a global technology company which creates and sells ADX-branded online web and mobile business services, online entertainment, and consumer electronics to more than 500,000 customers in partnership with 100,000+ active distributors in 120+ countries. ADX’s mission is “Changing People’s Lives through the Power of Technology.”
ADX’s portfolio of online business services includes AWL Cloud Services, an all-in-one online business platform augmenting hosting technology with advanced AI, machine learning, deep learning, and blockchain management; ADX Cyber Security Services; ADX Discover, which carries thousands of consumer classified ads across 19 categories; aPay mobile payment platform (in partnership with aPay Systems, Malta); WebCast Pro secure, multilingual webcasting; Shop.Pro and the iRewards Shop multilingual eCommerce platforms; AppMart Pro “build-it-for-me" and DIY app development platform, with more than 870,000 mobile apps built; ADX Mail secure online email service; VideoMeet Pro live video broadcasting and conferencing; and YouChat, a mobile text, photo and video messaging app.
ADX’s online entertainment portfolio includes the aSports roster of interactive social games, including the popular aDowns horse racing and dog racing games; dozens of GameSmart casual online games which have recently been conveniently built into the ADX aSports mobile app; and 18 Youle888 Chinese language games.
ADX consumer electronics include advanced smartphones and accessories, tablets, high-end wireless audio devices, and smartwatches coupled with the aHEALTH online service, all of which are marketed on ADX’s Mobile.Net platform and via 100,000+ active distributors in 120+ countries.
For more information on ADX Group and ADX, please download our media backgrounder kit (English and Chinese versions included): http://bit.ly/adxmediakit2 and visit the ADX website http://adxsales.com
This media release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase.
"Safe Harbor" Statement
This media release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could affect the actual future results and the transactions referred to in the text. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: ADX’s ability to continue to attract, retain and motivate its distributors, regulatory changes affecting sales through direct marketing networks of electronics, online entertainment and online business services, the volatility of ADX’s profits, the acceptance of direct marketing by consumers, the economic conditions in the countries where ADX operates, the presence of potential competitors, negative publicity, cultural factors or local demographics.
