bitFlyer: Neue App macht Handel mit Kryptowährungen noch einfacher

October 21, 2019
Europäische und US-amerikanische Kunden können ab heute auch über die App von Kyptowährungsbörse bitFlyer mit Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum Classic handeln. Europäischen Kunden stehen zudem Monacoin und Lisk zur Verfügung. So können Nutzer Kryptowährungen nun noch einfacher kaufen und verkaufen, während dennoch die gleichen Legitimations- und Verifizierungsstandards gelten wie für die bitFlyer Website. Die bitFlyer App steht für Android und iOs kostenfrei zum Download bereit.
bitFlyer app iOS
bitFlyer app iOS (Photo: Business Wire)
bitFlyer ist seit 2014 am Markt und gilt als eine der sichersten Plattformen für den Handel mit Kryptowährungen. Zudem ist bitFlyer nach wie vor die einzige Börse, die gleichzeitig für den Handel in den USA, Japan und Europa zugelassen ist. Der Launch der App ist Teil der Wachstumsstrategie vom bitFlyer mit dem Ziel europäischen und US-amerikanischen Kunden den gleichen Service zur Verfügung zu stellen wie in Japan, dem Ursprungsland der Börse.
„Wir wollen, dass mit unserer Handelsplattform jeder Mensch schnell und transparent virtuelle Währungen kaufen kann – von einer seriösen Quelle und auf Wunsch nun auch mobil. Mit der bitFlyer-App geht das jetzt noch einfacher“, sagt Andy Bryant, Mitgeschäftsführer und COO bei bitFlyer Europe. „Unsere Mission ist es nach wie vor, die Welt mit Blockchain einfacher zu machen. Deshalb stellen wir unsere Plattform nun auch als App zur Verfügung – für das einfache, transparente und sichere Handeln mit Kryptowährungen."
Aktuelle bitFlyer-Benutzer können sich mit ihren bestehenden Kontodaten in die App einloggen. Neue Händler müssen sich mit einer E-Mail-Adresse registrieren und sich per Know-Your-Customer-Verfahren legitimieren, um einzahlen und mit dem Handel beginnen zu können.
Weitere Features der App beinhalten:
● Nutzer bekommen Kursinformationen in Echtzeit, werden über die neuesten Marktbewegungen informiert und erhalten Zugang zu den neuesten Kryptowährungsnachrichten ohne die App verlassen zu müssen.
● Nutzer können ihre komplette Handelshistorie ganz einfach und übersichtlich verfolgen und so nicht nur den Überblick über Gewinn und Verluste behalten, sondern ihr Portfolio auch ganz einfach visualisieren.
● Über einen QR-Code lassen sich virtuelle Währungen außerdem ganz einfach über bitFlyer senden und empfangen.
● Vom 21. bis zum 27. Oktober erhalten Neukunden, die die bitFlyer-App herunterladen und ein neues verifiziertes Konto registrieren, 10 € (oder 10 USD, wenn sie in den USA ansässig sind) in BTC, ohne dass eine Einzahlung erforderlich ist.
bitFlyer gibt es in den USA schon seit November 2017, die Einführung in Europa erfolgte im Januar 2018. Beide Firmen sind hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaften von bitFlyer, Inc., eine der renommiertesten und ältesten Kryptowährungsbörsen in Japan. bitFlyer ist derzeit die einzige Kryptowährungsbörse, die gleichzeitig in Japan, den USA und Europa lizenziert ist. Gleichzeitig gehört bitFlyer offiziell zu den einzigen zehn Börsen, die kein Handelsvolumen fälschen.
bitFlyer möchte, dass die Kryptowährungsindustrie langfristig bestehen bleibt und setzt daher den weltweiten Standard für Kryptowährungsbörsen. Für bitFlyer sind Normen und Vorschriften ausschlaggebend für die Zukunft dieser Branche – deshalb sind Unternehmensvertreter häufig an Gesprächen auf höchster Ebene beteiligt, wie zum Beispiel am vor kurzem stattgefundenen G20-Gipfel. Vertreter von bitFlyer waren außerdem auch an der Gesetzesänderung des so genannten Payment Acts in Japan beteiligt, der Bitcoin als offizielles Zahlungsmittel anerkannt hat.
Über bitFlyer EUROPE S.A.
bitFlyer EUROPE S.A. ist eine hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft von bitFlyer, Inc., einem führenden Bitcoin- und Blockchain-Unternehmen mit Sitz in Japan. Vom europäischen Sitz in Luxemburg betreibt bitFlyer eine Handelsplattform, über die europäische Traders Kryptowährungen kaufen und verkaufen können. Weitere Informationen finden Sie auf der Seite bitflyer.com/en-eu/
