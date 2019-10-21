Worldwide Cable Operators vs. Wireless Carrier 5G Services Market, 2019-2024 - 5G-based Access Will Grow Rapidly, But a Combination of WiFi and Cable/Fiber Will Dominate Through 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
October 21, 2019 06:35 AM EDT
The "Cable Operators vs. Wireless Carrier 5G Services in Residential, Small and Medium Business, Broadband and IoT 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Select Research Findings
- Cable MSOs have a key role in consumer IoT and connected homes
- OTT service providers are at a competitive disadvantage to cable MSOs
- 5GNR market for private wireless in industrial automation will reach $3.1B by 2024
- Edge computing will be important for public consumer applications, but lower priority than business
- 5G-based access will grow rapidly, but a combination of WiFi and cable/fiber will dominate through 2024
This research evaluates cable MSO ecosystem players, technologies, solutions, and market opportunities. This includes traditional residential and SMB services as well as the broader B2B market for fixed network providers, IoT market opportunities, wireless/mobility, and other consumer services. It evaluates these market opportunities and provides forecasts for every major sub-segment as well as the impact of 5G and edge computing on cable MSO network operators.
This research also assesses the cable MSO business service environment, landscape, and investment strategies such as the impact and opportunities surrounding developments with Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS). Looking beyond simple migration from coaxial cable to fiber networks, it takes into consideration important technical matters such as cable MSO converged IP/MPLS network architectures, IoT networks, and functionality. It evaluates how these technical considerations related to market opportunities such as cable MSO IoT vertical coverage. It also evaluates the impact of artificial intelligence on cable MSO providers.
This research is also the most comprehensive available addressing the LTE and 5G application and service market. It evaluates cellular broadband applications and services including revenue and usage (subscribers/users) by LTE, LTE Advanced, LTE Advanced Pro, and 5G. It assesses LTE and 5G in private wireless networks as well as market opportunities for Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) in public and private networks including the market for computing as a service. It includes 5G application market sizing as well as LTE apps and services in terms of penetration and revenue. It includes 5G apps and services by Enhanced Mobile Broadband (eMBB), Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications (URLLC), and Massive Machine-Type Communications (mMTC).
This research also assesses the connected home marketplace, including major industry players, and solutions. The role of AI, IoT, and supporting technologies is evaluated with an analysis of current market inhibitors and solutions. This includes evaluation of the connected home market by Technology (AI, Data Analytics, and IoT), Computing Type (Core Cloud and Edge), Service Provider (MNO and OTT), Application Type (Entertainment, Security, Energy, and Smart Vehicle Integrated), User Interface (Smart Speakers and Phones), Connection Type, Communication Interface, Deployment Type, and Region. It evaluates both the DIY and managed service market including device installation and configuration, provisioning, access control, monitoring, and more. It includes analysis of immersive and interactive solutions including the use of virtual reality-based gaming and video watching as well as interfaces and equipment used including virtual controllers, gesture and motion sensors.
Market Summary
The Internet & Television Association (formerly the National Cable & Telecommunications Association, and commonly known as the NCTA) estimates that 80% of residences in the United States have access to gigabit speeds from cable companies via HFC and FTTH. Cable operators seek to solidify their position within consumer markets for broadband services as wireless carriers seek to leverage the enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) component of 5G to gain a foothold for indoor residential and small business services. With little competition in the consumer in-home segment, certain wireless carriers see fixed wireless as a pathway to early revenue as their vendors work diligently to ensure eMBB services may be provided on a mobility basis rather than simply portable or fixed wireless solutions, which shall be predominate initially.
A battleground is emerging for consumer broadband between cable companies espousing 10G (meaning symmetrical 10 Gbps speeds delivered over hybrid fiber-coaxial networks and not tenth generation) versus wireless carriers such as Verizon Wireless who will pursue the residential and small business market with fixed wireless 5G. Earlier this year, AT&T likewise stated that 5G will be a substitution for fixed-line broadband within the next three to five years. However, we see the consumer segment as a major challenge area for mobile communications service providers due to a few key factors including market inertia and deployment of WiFi6 devices. We see wireless carriers generating most of their profits from large business segments including enterprise, industrial and government customers.
Conversely, wireless carriers are in a much better position to benefit from massive machine-type communications (mMTC) as they will be able to compete much more effectively against both cable companies seeking to expand offerings into the Internet of Things (IoT) market as well as non-cellular IoT service providers such as LoRa solutions. This does not mean that non-cellular low-power WAN (LPWAN) solutions will be eliminated. In fact, some carriers have embraced them and will continue to rely upon these technologies. What this does mean is that 5G enabled LPWAN solutions will gain greater traction due to economies of scale as well as the ability of cellular operators to combine high-bandwidth and ultra-reliability low latency communications (URLLC) capabilities along with telemetry. By way of example, wireless carriers may combine low-bandwidth mMTC services with URLLC reliant apps such as telerobotics for more robust solutions, particularly for the industrial segment.
Key Topics Covered
Cable MSO Market by Residential Service, SMB Solutions, Enterprise Apps, and Industry Verticals 2019-2024
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Technology and Market Analysis
4. Company Analysis
5. Cable MSO Market Forecasts 2019-2024
6. Conclusions and Recommendations
LTE and 5G Apps and Services by Service Provider Type, Connection Type, Deployment Type, Use Cases, 5G Service Category, and Industry Verticals 2019-2024
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. LTE and 5G Technology and Capabilities Overview
4. LTE and 5G Technology and Business Dynamics
5. Company Analysis
6. LTE and 5G Application Market Analysis and Forecasts
7. Conclusions and Recommendations
Connected Home Market by Technology, Service Provider, Application, User Interface, Connection, Communication Interface, and Deployment 2019-2024
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. Companies and Solutions
4. Select Organizations and Standards Groups
5. Global Connected Homes by Target Market 2019-2024
6. Global Connected Home Market by Apps and Solutions 2019-2024
7. North America Connected Home Forecasts 2019-2024
8. Europe Connected Home Forecasts 2019-2024
9. Asia Pacific Connected Home Forecasts 2019-2024
10. Middle East and Africa Connected Home Forecasts 2019-2024
