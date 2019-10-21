APWG eCrime 2019 Symposium Proposes Cybercrime Suppression Via Globalized Response Infrastructure Development and Reinforcement

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 21, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
The research accepted by the 2019 APWG eCrime symposium focuses on hardening of response and infrastructure protection against cybercrime, examining propagation and attack strategies of cybercrime gangs and mechanisms to programmatically detect and measure different kinds of cybercrime-related attacks.
This, the 14th annual Symposium on Electronic Crime (APWG eCrime), will be held on November 13th – 15th at Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, PA, USA: https://apwg.org/ecrime2019/
APWG Director and eCrime conference General Chair Dr. Brad Wardman said, “The papers we received this year show that the research community has evolved to engage cybercrime as something more than simply a technical problem (i.e. need for taxonomies, better reporting, and deeper understanding of underlying weaknesses and globalized mechanisms to detect and measure cybercrime attacks).
“This year, the submissions clearly tell us we are embracing approaches analogous to public-health models of intervention,” Dr. Wardman said.
A number of papers propose to establish metrics and infrastructure for providing programmatic interventions against the most common cybercrimes, including submissions on: browser and security products’ blocklist monitoring; industry conventions for reporting common cybercrime events; identifying and isolating the most persistent malicious hosting venues; and automated classification of domains employed in phishing attacks.
In addition, research center investigators and industrial responders offer a number of papers and presentations on: behavioral aspects of cybercrime; advances in development of law enforcement case formation and processing infrastructure; abuse of payment card and gift card infrastructure; and the role of cryptocurrency in the development of new forms of cybercrime.
Among the papers and presentations that will be reviewed with the delegates at APWG eCrime 2019 in Pittsburgh on November 13-15 are:
- Victim Or Attacker? A Multi-Dataset Domain Classification of Phishing Attacks
- Establishing a National Cyber Resilience Baseline
- PhishFarm: Blocklist Monitoring as Essential Infrastructure
- MWDB and Beyond - Collective Analysis and Tracking of Crimeware
- Whitelists That Work: Creating Defensible Dynamic Whitelists With Statistical Learning
- Report Now. Report Effectively. Conceptualizing the Industry Practice For Cybercrime Reporting
- Honware: A Virtual Honeypot Framework For Capturing CPE and IoT Zero Days
- Assessing The Threat Of Blockchain-Based Botnets
- Mapping The Underground: Supervised Discovery Of Cybercrime Supply Chains
- Device-Side Defenses - Detection, Integrity, and Trust In An Attacker Controlled World
- Artemis: Understanding & Fighting BEC Attacks at Scale
- Control and Understanding in Malware and Software
- A Meta-Analysis of Field Experiments on Phishing Susceptibility
- From Playing Games To Committing Crimes: A Multi-Technique Approach To Predicting Key Actors on an Online Gaming Forum
- LOLBins and Fileless Attacks - a Potent Mix
- GiftCard Sharks: The Massive Threat Campaign Circling Below the Surface
- LOCARD and Emerging Automated LE Infrastructure
- Dine and Dash: Static, Dynamic, And Economic Analysis Of In-Browser Cryptojacking
- Identifying Unintended Harms of Cybersecurity Countermeasures
- Fighting The "Blackheart Airports" Internal Policing In The Chinese Censorship Circumvention Ecosystem
Agenda link: https://apwg.org/ecrime2019/
Accommodations (bottom) link: https://apwg.org/ecrime2019/
Sponsor link: https://docs.apwg.org/events/eCrime_XIV_SponsorOpportunities.pdf
Venue link: https://www.cmu.edu/cohon-university-center/about/index.html
About the APWG Symposium on Electronic Crime Research
The Symposium on Electronic Crime Research (APWG eCrime), founded in 2006 as the eCrime Researchers Summit, is an annual peer-reviewed conference featuring a comprehensive venue to present basic and applied research into electronic crime and engaging every aspect of its evolution - as well as technologies and techniques for eCrime detection, related forensics and prevention. Since then, what had been an initially technology focused conference has incrementally expanded its focus to cover behavioral, social, economic, and legal / policy dimensions as well as technical aspects of cybercrime, following the interests of our correspondent investigators, the symposium’s managers as well as the guidance of APWG’s own directors and steering committee members. Scores of papers exploring these dimensions of cybercrime at APWG eCrime have been published by the IEEE <https://ecrimeresearch.org/ecrime-research-papers/> as well as by Taylor & Francis and the Association of Computing Machinery (in the very earliest years of this conference). With its multi-disciplinary approach, APWG eCrime every year brings together the most heterogeneous community of counter-eCrime researchers and industrial stakeholders to confer over the latest research, and to foster collaborations between the leading investigators in this still nascent field of cybercrime studies.
2019 Organizing Committee
General Chair: Brad Wardman, APWG
Program Chairs:
Gianluca Stringhini, Boston University
Markus Jakobsson, Amber Solutions Inc.
Program Committee:
- Luca Allodi, TU Eindhoven
- Yun Shen, Symantec
- Adam Doupe, Arizona State University
- Shuang Hao, UT Dallas
- Alice Hutchings, University of Cambridge
- Chris Kanich, UIC
- Alexandros Kapravelos, NCSU
- Engin Kirda, Northeastern
- Nektarios Leontiadis, Facebook
- Federico Maggi, Trendmicro
- Damon McCoy, NYU
- Enrico Mariconti, UCL
- Gang Wang, Virginia Tech
- Shirin Nilizadeh, UT Arlington
- Elissa Redmiles University of Maryland
- Nick Nikiforakis, Stonybrook University
- Tobias Fiebig, TU Delft
- Hossein Siadati, Google/NYU Poly
- Najmeh Miramirkhani, Stonybrook University
- Platon Kotzias, IMDEA
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005235/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT