Splunk Partner+ Program Brings Data-to-Everything at .conf19

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 21, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
.conf19 -- Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, today announced Splunk® Partner+ Program updates and notable partner activities at .conf19, Splunk’s 10th annual users conference. The event will be the largest assembly of Splunk partners ever, with over 2,200 individual partner attendees showcasing how .conf attendees can make smarter business decisions by bringing data to every question, decision and action. The Splunk Partner+ Program provides support and investments to drive the success of more than 1,900 global Splunk partner organizations, such as distributors, global system integrators, service providers, original equipment manufacturers, technology alliance partners and value-added resellers.
“.conf19 is the best place in the world to see the strength of the Splunk partner ecosystem in action,” said Aziz Benmalek, vice president of worldwide partners, Splunk. “Together with our partners, Splunk’s mission is to help customers make smarter business decisions by bringing data to every question, decision and action. To help with this journey, Splunk has continued to develop a vast ecosystem of partners, making it easier than ever to focus on key business outcomes. We are excited to see all of our partners at .conf19 and appreciate their continued support.”
Big Data Beard’s Road Trip to .conf19
The Big Data Beard team recently equipped an RV with IoT sensors, built an edge-to-cloud computing environment and drove over 3,700 miles with stops in 13 cities on their Road Trip to .conf19. Big Data Beard leveraged the Splunk Data-to-Everything Platform throughout the journey to gain insights on their location, the road quality, comfort levels and health data. The RV will be showcased in the exposition hall at .conf19, where attendees can see Big Data Beard’s dashboards using Splunk Augmented Reality. Big Data Beard will also be presenting a breakout session about their trip on Wednesday, October 23 at 12:30 p.m. PT.
Visit the Splunk .conf19 SOC, in Partnership with ReliaQuest
Attendees will be able to visit the Splunk .conf19 Security Operations Center (SOC), in partnership with ReliaQuest, which is created specifically to protect them from cybersecurity threats while at the event. Powered by Splunk and ReliaQuest’s GreyMatter platform, the .conf19 SOC leverages live conference data to provide unified and actionable insights. Visit the Splunk .conf19 SOC to learn more about how ReliaQuest (Booth #100) and Splunk are improving enterprise threat detection.
Announcing the Splunk Revolution Ecosystem Award Finalists
Later today, Splunk will announce the winner of the Splunk Revolution Ecosystem Award at the Welcome Soirée. Nominations for this award were made by peers in the industry to recognize the accomplishments of Splunk partners around the world. Congratulations to this year’s finalists, Accenture, Discovered Intelligence and vast limits.
Splunk Partner+ Improvements
Splunk has evolved the Partner+ Technology Alliance Program, offering enhancements to increase value for partners that build connectors, apps and add-ons to Splunk. This includes a new structure for partner engagement and solution development across the Splunk product portfolio addressing a broader set of customer challenges. Based on technical expertise and go-to-market engagement, Technology Alliance Partners now have a clear progression path to earn their way from the entry-level Enrolled tier up to Elite, the highest tier in the Splunk Partner+ Program. Splunk has also made enhancements to the Splunk Partner Portal, making it faster and easier to submit deal registrations, as well as an all-new CPQ system designed with Splunk partners in mind.
Splunk thanks its .conf19 Sponsors
Accenture and ReliaQuest are .conf19 Zetta sponsors, Splunk’s highest level of sponsorship. Amazon Web Services (AWS), Carahsoft, Cisco, Dell Technologies, Deloitte, Herjavec Group, Nutanix and Pure Storage are Peta sponsors, while over 60 additional strategic partners are also .conf19 sponsors.
About Splunk Inc.
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) turns data into doing with the Data-to-Everything Platform. Splunk technology is designed to investigate, monitor, analyze and act on data at any scale.
Splunk, Splunk> and Turn Data Into Doing are trademarks and registered trademarks of Splunk Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brand names, product names, or trademarks belong to their respective owners. © 2019 Splunk Inc. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005065/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT