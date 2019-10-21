Inseego Previews 5G “Takeover” at Mobile World Congress Americas

|By Business Wire
October 21, 2019
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, will showcase the company’s momentum and industry leadership by demonstrating new commercially available 5G NR products and use cases with customers and partners at Mobile World Congress Americas 2019 in Los Angeles. Inseego will also present expert perspectives during the Fierce Wireless Executive Series and at invitation-only VIP events.
“We’re excited to be working with so many mobile service providers and 5G ecosystem partners who are bringing new 5G use cases to life using our patented MiFi® iQ technology,” said Inseego Chairman and CEO Dan Mondor. “Earlier this year, we introduced the first commercially available 5G NR mobile broadband hotspot, and now dozens of companies have adopted Inseego 5G solutions to power a new wave of applications.
“We’re not just imagining what 5G can do tomorrow; we’re delivering on what 5G can do today. That’s why over 50 global service providers, as well as OEMs and enterprise customers have engaged Inseego to bring innovative 5G mobile, fixed wireless and IoT solutions to market.”
Inseego events at Mobile World Congress Americas 2019:
Inseego will showcase its 5G leadership in a variety of events at Mobile World Congress (MWC):
- 5G Today Welcome Reception: As the exclusive sponsor of the MWC Welcome Reception, Inseego will host a party at the Networking Plaza on Tuesday, October 22, 4:30 – 6:30 pm. All registered MWC attendees are invited to enjoy the drinks, snacks and entertainment. The Inseego VIP lounge will also be open to special guests.
- Fierce Wireless Executive Series – “Road to 5G: Business Models” – Inseego to share unique perspectives and expertise on new 5G use cases for the enterprise. Tuesday, October 22, 7:30 - 9:30 a.m.
- IoT 101: Digital Transformation University – “Role of the Integrator” – Inseego will discuss how IoT systems will be delivered, deployed, and maintained and where the system integrator sits in that ecosystem. Wednesday, October 23, 11:15 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- #Making5GReal Analyst Dinner: In this invitation-only analyst event, Inseego executives will discuss the progress of 5G NR deployments and trials, the latest advancements in the MiFi iQ technology platform, 4G LTE Advanced developments, and trends across Industrial IoT and device-to-cloud verticals. Wednesday, October 23, 7:00 p.m., Perch Restaurant.
Inseego #Making5GReal on the show floor — live 5G NR demonstrations & displays:
- Live Use Case: NVIDIA (South Hall, #1745) — NVIDIA will use the Inseego 5G MiFi M1000 mobile hotspot to demonstrate real-time streaming of PC games from the cloud on a notebook via NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW beta service.
- Live Use Case: Verizon (South Hall #1202) — Verizon will use the Inseego 5G MiFi M1000 to demonstrate volumetric scanning, creating detailed renderings of objects and entire scenes for use cases such as accident and crime scene recreation, architectural representations and 3D analysis of objects.
- Live Use Case: Ericsson (South Hall #1724) — Ericsson will showcase the advantages of using 5G connectivity to combat latency problems in the realm of eSports gaming, powered by Inseego’s 5G MiFi M1000 mobile hotspot. Gaming influencer Atomic Mari will share her insights and experiences of 5G-enabled gaming on Tuesday and Wednesday in the Ericsson booth.
- Live Use Case: Anritsu (South Hall #2528) — Anritsu will showcase their latest 5G test equipment to demonstrate device testing support for IP end-to-end throughput and RF measurement.
-
Ecosystem partner presence: Inseego’s 4G LTE and 5G NR mobile, fixed wireless access and Industrial IoT solutions will take the spotlight with industry partners, including:
- Sprint and Vuzix (South Hall #1702) – Sprint will unveil a new Remote Worker Connectivity Bundle powered by the Sprint Curiosity™ IoT core network. The bundle includes the Sprint MiFi 8000 hotspot by Inseego and Vuzix® Remote Assist smart glasses. The connected bundle will provide a range of services that drive operational efficiencies for enterprise and SMB customers.
- Sequans (South Hall 1673MR) – Sequans to showcase Inseego IoT tracking devices designed for consumers and enterprises, enabled by the Sequans Monarch LTE-M and NB-IoT chip platform.
Inseego Meeting Place, West Hall, P.123: Learn more about Inseego’s 5G NR portfolio for mobile and fixed wireless applications, 4G LTE Advanced IIoT solutions and cloud solutions. To schedule a meeting with Inseego executives at Mobile World Congress, please email [email protected].
Media Only: For more information on Inseego’s solutions for consumers and enterprise, and/or to schedule an interview with Inseego executives, please email [email protected].
About Inseego Corp.
Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is an industry pioneer in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions that enable high-performance mobile applications for large enterprise verticals, service providers and small-medium businesses around the globe. Our product portfolio consists of Enterprise SaaS solutions and IoT & Mobile solutions, which together form the backbone of compelling, intelligent, reliable and secure IoT services with deep business intelligence. Inseego powers mission-critical applications with a “zero unscheduled downtime” mandate, such as asset tracking, fleet management, industrial IoT, SD WAN failover management and mobile broadband services. Our solutions are powered by our key innovations in purpose-built SaaS cloud platforms, IoT and mobile technologies including the newly emerging 5G technology. Inseego is headquartered in San Diego, California with offices worldwide. www.inseego.com #Making5GReal
©2019. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005244/en/
