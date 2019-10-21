HealthEC, LabCorp, and The New Jersey Primary Care Association Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance Value-Based Care at Community Health Centers

LabCorp® (NYSE:LH), a leading global life sciences company, HealthEC, LLC, a 2019 Best in KLAS provider of population health management solutions, and the New Jersey Primary Care Association (NJPCA), which represents 23 community health centers throughout New Jersey, today announced the development of a database and information exchange platform supporting participating NJPCA health centers. The project will help NJPCA members achieve value-based care objectives by providing integrated lab and clinical data in a more accessible, comprehensive and secure manner, with a focus on improving outcomes for patients with chronic conditions, such as diabetes and chronic kidney disease. The platform will be available through LabCorp’s Care Intelligence application, which is supported by HealthEC. It will allow for population health analyses, showing trends across communities, and for enhanced monitoring of individual patients to understand when intervention is needed and how a patient is responding to treatment.

“NJPCA is excited about this partnership and looks forward to leveraging data to improve the delivery of care to New Jersey’s uninsured, underinsured, and medically underserved populations,” said Jillian Hudspeth, President and CEO at the New Jersey Primary Care Association. “A more holistic view of our patient population will drive operational performance and improve costs, patient outcomes, quality reporting, and care coordination. Longer term, it will help our Community Health Centers establish the infrastructure to advance value-based care.”

“This partnership with NJPCA and HealthEC aligns well with LabCorp’s mission to improve health and improve lives,” said William B. Haas, Senior Vice President of LabCorp Diagnostics’ Northeast Division. “Laboratory test results influence up to 70% of clinical decisions. By combining lab and clinical data in one platform, this project will provide community health centers with a more comprehensive view of patient status. This comprehensive view will help them develop best practices and strategies to more readily identify at-risk patients and enhance care management programs, which are key components of the continuing move towards value-based care.”

“HealthEC is honored to partner with LabCorp and NJPCA, and we look forward to supporting both organizations as they move toward population health management and value-based care,” said Arthur Kapoor, Chief Executive Officer at HealthEC. “Population health technologies are game changers for FQHCs, and this agreement highlights how innovative partnerships can facilitate the distribution of transformative population health solutions to community health centers that serve our most vulnerable communities.”

About LabCorp

LabCorp (NYSE:LH), an S&P 500 company, is a leading global life sciences company that is deeply integrated in guiding patient care, providing comprehensive clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. With a mission to improve health and improve lives, LabCorp delivers world-class diagnostic solutions, brings innovative medicines to patients faster, and uses technology to improve the delivery of care. LabCorp reported revenue of more than $11 billion in 2018. To learn more about LabCorp, visit www.LabCorp.com, and to learn more about Covance Drug Development, visit www.Covance.com.

About HealthEC

HealthEC, LLC, is a 2019 Best in KLAS population health technology company on a mission to help its customers succeed with value-based care. HealthEC®, a single-platform solution, enables personalized healthcare by leveraging the power of connectivity and interoperability: connecting claims and clinical systems, enabling data-driven collaboration between payers and providers, and streamlining care coordination across the healthcare landscape. Organizations are empowered with comprehensive analytics and integrated, role-based tools that translate insights into strategies, address care gaps, and improve quality metrics. To learn more, visit us at Healthec.com, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About New Jersey Primary Care Association

The New Jersey Primary Care Association (“NJPCA”) represents 23 Community Health Centers and 134 satellite sites throughout New Jersey. Community Health Centers, also known as Federally Qualified Health Centers, or FQHCs, are authorized under Section 330(A) of the Public Health Services Act to provide healthcare to the underserved and the uninsured. NJPCA’s primary goal is to provide for the expansion and provision of high quality, cost-effective and efficient primary healthcare through community health centers while seeking new and expanded revenue sources for these services. For more information about NJPCA, please visit njpca.org, Facebook, and Twitter.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

