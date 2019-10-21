Virtual Instruments Becomes Virtana; Enabling Customers to Harness Real-Time Infrastructure Analytics to Transform IT Operations

Virtual Instruments today announced that it has become Virtana, a company focused on providing customers with the industry’s most robust AI-powered hybrid IT infrastructure management platforms for mission-critical workloads. Underscoring this commitment to helping enterprises manage their complex multi-cloud environments, today Virtana introduced CloudWisdom, a SaaS-based cloud cost optimization and monitoring platform. CloudWisdom helps customers plan, analyze and optimize their cloud workloads, services and resources. Along with the new name, the company has advanced its business model to include self-service SaaS and downloadable trial versions of its solutions.

Global enterprises are on a digital transformation journey that requires a transformation of their IT operations. These organizations are evolving their delivery and deployment platforms from primarily on-premises to a hybrid private/public cloud model. They are also striving to progress from a reactive operational model to a proactive and, ultimately, autonomous approach. This transformation requires a new approach to infrastructure management for mission-critical deployments that leverages a combination of real-time monitoring, big data analytics, and AI/ML technologies. The new approach must offer full-stack hybrid cloud visibility, be application-centric, and operate at massive scale.

Virtana has re-invented hybrid IT infrastructure management around a core understanding of applications and their relationship to the infrastructure – from the data center to the public cloud. Virtana’s VirtualWisdom, WorkloadWisdom and new CloudWisdom platforms form the foundation of next generation hybrid infrastructure management. Virtana platforms enable dramatically accelerated problem resolution; efficient management of capacity and cost; and intelligent automated workload placement.

“Connecting the dots between the health and performance of individual data center and public cloud resources with their exact impact on application SLAs and performance is the holy grail for enterprises embarking on their digital transformation journey,” said Torsten Volk, senior analyst, Enterprise Management Associates. “Virtana is combining its heritage of highly granular real-time application infrastructure monitoring with advanced machine learning and analytics capabilities from the Metricly (formerly Netuitive) acquisition, to ultimately offer comprehensive monitoring and policy-driven capacity optimization and automated problem resolution. This approach is becoming more and more relevant in the light of hybrid applications consisting of traditional monolithic enterprise apps that are extended through modern microservices.”

“An increasing number of organizations are moving away from traditional IT infrastructure and opting instead for the Cloud,” said Tom Frana, Chairman and CEO of ViON. “With our new Enterprise Cloud capability, we are better able to provide our customers with the public cloud experience they want behind their firewall, enabling them to manage multi-cloud environments and easily move workloads as their needs change. Virtana provides the essential insight into optimizing and assuring the performance of these workloads.”

With the introduction of the CloudWisdom platform for cloud monitoring and cost analysis, Virtana’s hybrid IT infrastructure management portfolio encompasses the full range of cloud deployment models – including public, private, hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Tightly integrated with the industry’s most comprehensive infrastructure monitoring and AIOps platform, VirtualWisdom, the CloudWisdom platform features full-stack, cloud-native monitoring from a single pane of glass. CloudWisdom monitors middleware including databases, messaging platforms, microservices, and containers, as well as dozens of leading cloud infrastructure services. The platform includes machine intelligence-based capacity and performance analysis combined with continuous cost analysis and optimization based on workload demands.

CloudWisdom complements Virtana’s Cloud Migration Readiness (CMR) service, which provides enterprises with vital performance and cost insights into the workload behavior of applications targeted for public cloud migration by leveraging both workload analysis and workload simulation in the cloud.

CloudWisdom is available for a free trial at cloudwisdom.virtana.com. VirtualWisdom, for the first time, is now available in a 30-day free trial version, downloadable on Virtana’s website. The trial version offers 30 days of collection and 30 days of analysis and includes a Configuration Wizard; automated infrastructure and application discovery; the full portfolio of integrations for compute, network and storage, as well as installation documents and access to training videos.

“The EHR and clinical systems that support our patients, doctors, nurses and administrators are as mission-critical as they come,” said Randy Davis, CIO and VP of Support Services at CGH Medical Center. “Gaining full visibility into the end-to-end performance and availability of both our applications and their underlying infrastructure is essential to better serving our constituents. Ultimately, Virtana provides us with the integrated insight needed for application assurance, risk reduction, and faster innovation.”

“The future of IT operations is autonomous and hybrid. By providing a next generation, AI-powered hybrid infrastructure management platform, we are enabling IT operations to be more efficient and automated than ever,” said Philippe Vincent, CEO of Virtana. “Virtana’s goal is to help customers modernize and grow by embracing a new approach to monitoring, analysis and automation. By providing customers with deep infrastructure visibility through an app-centric, real-time approach, we’re delivering the foundation for intelligent automation and helping customers de-risk their journey to the hybrid cloud.”

CloudWisdom, VirtualWisdom, and WorkloadWisdom are being showcased this week at the North American edition of Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2019, taking place in Orlando, FL from October 20-24; at the Australian edition of Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo™ 2019, taking place in Gold Coast, Australia from October 28-31, as well as the conference’s European edition, taking place in Barcelona, Spain from November 3-7.

To learn more about Virtana's award-winning hybrid infrastructure management platforms, please visit: www.virtana.com/why-virtana/

About Virtana

Virtana is a leader in hybrid infrastructure management for mission-critical workloads, providing comprehensive hybrid IT infrastructure monitoring and real-time, AI-powered analytics for the modern enterprise data center. The company’s solutions give IT operations teams deep workload visibility and actionable insights into their end-to-end systems that support mission-critical applications. Virtana customers include leaders in enterprise IT, cloud service providers and federal agencies that are leveraging the company’s platforms to maximize the performance, health and utilization of their hybrid IT infrastructure. The privately-held company is headquartered in San Jose, Calif. For more information, please visit www.virtana.com.

