Premier Inc. Launches stockd.®, an E-Commerce Marketplace for Healthcare and Business Supplies

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 21, 2019 09:15 AM EDT
Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) has launched stockd.®, an e-Commerce marketplace for healthcare and business supplies, to meet the procurement demands of providers in the non-acute care space. The stockd. marketplace unites national and entrepreneurial sellers, bringing reliable, innovative manufacturers into the alternate-site supply chain on a single online purchasing platform.
While open to purchasers outside of healthcare as well as those within a group purchasing organization (GPO), stockd. is designed to meet the needs of small- to medium-sized healthcare businesses. Through stockd., alternate-site healthcare providers easily access better pricing for everyday items, such as office, personal and medical supplies, including gloves, apparel, linens and cleaning products.
“We’ve heard from our members that they want more price transparency, better product selection and convenience,” said Michael J. Alkire, President of Premier. “With three decades of healthcare purchasing expertise through our GPO, Premier is harnessing its supply chain insights, partnerships and technology to disrupt today’s market in ways few others can. Stockd. is a completely new way to buy high-quality products. It delivers a simplified marketplace for non-acute care providers and connects them with the suppliers and brands that share our values.”
Small businesses, including physician and medical offices, senior living facilities, and physical therapy and homecare providers, often do not leverage the buying network or purchasing power that GPO members rely on for competitive pricing and product access. Premier’s investment in stockd. is a natural extension of its ongoing efforts to make markets healthier and enhance the supply chain by increasing competition. Building on Premier’s supply chain expertise, stockd. delivers products from reputable manufacturers and distributors, with transparent pricing listed directly on the site.
In addition to national suppliers, stockd. has partnered with small business entrepreneurs and socially responsible sellers, enabling them to easily connect to their target markets. These sellers have created innovative, specialized products and promote equal opportunity, including:
- Slick Chicks, an adaptive, easy-to-wear underwear made for people with disabilities and physical constraints. The creator designed the underwear with side fasteners after her sister’s recovery from an emergency Cesarean section left her unable to slide on her own undergarments for weeks.
- LifeThreads, the first scrubs made from antimicrobial textiles, which helps reduce hospital-acquired infections. Its fabric wicks moisture and repels liquids, working to reduce soft-surface contamination.
- Bosma Enterprises’ Good Works, a professional-strength ice melter. More than half of Bosma’s workforce is blind or visually impaired, and the sale of Good Works products creates jobs and funds rehabilitation and employment programs for individuals with vision loss.
Premier further plans to leverage the stockd. marketplace for philanthropic causes. In October, to dovetail with National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, stockd. has partnered with Medgluv to donate 5 percent of Medgluv’s Pink Glove sales made on its platform to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
“Purchasing patterns in non-acute care are mimicking the business-to-consumer experience more than the traditional healthcare purchasing journey,” said John Sganga, Senior Vice President of Alternate Site Programs at Premier. “That means that buyers are bringing their values – including supporting causes that promote the greater good – into their business transactions. We are in tune with how buyers are purchasing products, both within healthcare and beyond, so our offerings continue to holistically meet their needs.”
According to recent Premier member surveys, 75 percent of alternate-site providers supplement their purchasing through an online retailer or e-Commerce site. Nearly 40 percent of alternate-site purchasers buy their business products from more than six websites each month, and some purchase from more than 20 sites. With its single purchasing platform, stockd. offers significant time savings and the ability to leverage Premier’s expertise and the stockd. community to help inform purchasing decisions.
Forward-Looking Statements
Matters discussed in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Premier to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements in the conditional or future tenses or that include terms such as “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “plans” to be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include comments as to Premier’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside Premier’s control. More information on potential factors that could affect Premier’s financial results is included from time to time in the “Forward-Looking Statements,” “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of Premier’s periodic and current filings with the SEC and available on Premier’s website at investors.premierinc.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Premier undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date.
About Premier Inc.
Premier Inc. (NASDAQ: PINC) is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,000 U.S. hospitals and health systems and approximately 175,000 other providers and organizations to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost. Premier plays a critical role in the rapidly evolving healthcare industry, collaborating with members to co-develop long-term innovations that reinvent and improve the way care is delivered to patients nationwide. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Premier is passionate about transforming American healthcare. Please visit Premier’s news and investor sites on www.premierinc.com, as well as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Premier’s blog for more information about the company.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005398/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT