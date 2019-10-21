World Wide Technology and MobiledgeX Expand Partnership to Accelerate Mobile Edge Computing Deployments and Power 5G Profitability

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 21, 2019 10:00 AM EDT
World Wide Technology (WWT), a market-leading, $11 billion technology solution provider, and Deutsche Telekom-founded MobiledgeX, a leading mobile edge computing (MEC) platform provider, today announced a partnership to accelerate the commercialization of scalable MEC deployments. As a result of this partnership, service providers will be able to quickly create new 5G revenue streams by delivering industry vertical applications to their customers via their MEC platform.
“Service providers across the globe are under intense pressure to deploy 5G infrastructure while ensuring they can monetize their 5G investment,” said Joe Wojtal, WWT CTO for Global Service Providers. “WWT’s partnership with MobiledgeX will allow service providers to commercialize scalable MEC deployments via validated blueprints available from WWT’s global integration centers.”
Demand for MEC is expected to grow for a wide range of industry vertical applications, as the increased bandwidth and decreased latency of 5G enables more data to be processed at the edge of the service provider network. MEC will play an important role in the advancement of numerous technologies that require fast transmission of data at the network’s edge, ranging from industrial automation and retail solutions to augmented reality services and autonomous vehicles.
With the new partnership, 5G-based services will be delivered by applications running on MEC platforms and consumed by hardware and software deployed on customer-premises equipment (CPE) as well as in-network MEC sites. Successfully deploying these integrated solutions – applications on MEC platforms plus CPE and in-network sites – requires the ability to quickly validate multi-OEM solutions and to deploy them at scale.
The blueprints for these integrated solutions will be validated in WWT’s state-of-the-art Advanced Technology Center (ATC), a unique multi-vendor testing and validation environment, and take advantage of WWT’s deep integration and deployment expertise through its global integration centers. The ATC is a key enabler to commercial innovation and can help operators make critical technology decisions faster than ever — from designing and conceptualizing solutions to validating new industry architectures and deploying fully functional infrastructure to deliver services.
“Innovation is vital for service providers to play a key role in the 5G economy, especially as they’re under pressure to move quickly while limiting costs,” said Jason Hoffman, CEO of MobiledgeX. “5G deployments require scale and low latency to provide cost savings and fast speeds, and MEC serves as a key piece in delivering that. WWT’s ATC and global integration centers help bring it all to life.”
In collaboration with Dell EMC and VMware, MobiledgeX and WWT have released their first MEC infrastructure blueprint available at www.wwt.com. This blueprint includes Dell 14G servers with Cascade Lake 2 processors and Optane persistent memory and VMware Integrated Openstack. Additional blueprints will be available as they’re validated in the ATC.
“The next generation of applications and services will require low latency and a flexible and programmable delivery platform placed at the network edge," said Gabriele Di Piazza, Vice President, Solutions, Telco & Edge Business Unit, VMware. "VMware Integrated OpenStack enables rapid applications and network functions provisioning, deployment and mobility backed by a robust platform from the core to the edge. We’re pleased to play an important role in the first MobiledgeX/WWT infrastructure blueprint, adding it to VMware Telco and Edge Cloud solutions catalog.”
“Edge computing transforms how people and machines interact with digital services and we aim to be the essential infrastructure provider,” said Kevin Shatzkamer, Vice President and General Manager, Dell EMC Service Provider Strategy Solutions. “Edge computing environments have unique performance requirements requiring detailed system design to ultimately deliver the promised benefits of 5G. Dell EMC portfolio of products has been engineered for edge computing environments and we’re pleased to play an important role in the first MobiledgeX/WWT infrastructure blueprint.”
MobiledgeX will provide their cloud-native MEC platform as a service (PaaS) software, which determines where customers need edge services and securely delivers them on-demand. WWT, MobiledgeX’s sole distributor, will deliver the fully integrated MEC infrastructure, on which MobiledgeX’s software will run and the validated CPE and in-network system resources required by enterprise customers to consume MEC services. Both the MEC infrastructure and CPE will be available from WWT’s three global integration centers in St. Louis, Amsterdam, and Singapore.
About World Wide Technology
World Wide Technology (WWT) is a technology solution provider with more than $11 billion in annual revenue that provides digital strategy, innovative technology and supply chain solutions to large public and private organizations around the globe. While most companies talk about delivering business and technology outcomes, WWT does it. Based in St. Louis, WWT employs more than 5,000 people and operates over 2 million square feet of warehousing, distribution and integration space in more than 20 facilities throughout the world.
For more information about World Wide Technology, visit www.wwt.com.
Connect with WWT: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn
About MobiledgeX
MobiledgeX is building a marketplace of edge resources and services that will connect developers with the world's largest mobile networks to power the next generation of applications and devices. MobiledgeX is an independent edge computing company founded by Deutsche Telekom and headquartered in San Francisco, California. More information on MobiledgeX can be found in our newsroom.
For more information see https://mobiledgex.com/.
VMware is a registered trademark of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005117/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT