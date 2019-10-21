Movandi, SOLiD and KT Leading the Adoption of O-RAN Alliance mmWave Platforms

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 21, 2019 12:14 PM EDT
MWC Los Angeles 2019 – Movandi, a privately held company with a mission to revolutionize 5G everywhere, and KT Corporation (KRX: 030200) (NYSE: KT), South Korea's largest telecommunications company, announced today they will jointly demonstrate an O-RAN (Open Radio Access Network) 5G millimeter wave (mmWave) radio unit (O-RU). The technology combines essential building blocks for accelerating the development of 5G networks, by using open radio access network (O-RAN) architecture to increase flexibility for service providers.
Multi-party collaboration with Xilinx and SOLiD (the leading O-RAN solution provider) allowed KT to develop a 5G mmWave radio unit that uses Movandi’s BeamX technology, including RF front-end, antennas and software algorithms. Movandi’s high performance 5G mmWave solutions provide the flexibility, scalability and performance to meet the needs of the O-RAN Alliance communities and requirements across a complete range of installations and applications, meeting the needs of tier 1 operators.
“As the industry works toward the goal of 5G mmWave commercial networks, close collaboration among global mobile industry leaders and operators, such as KT, are necessary to prove that a radio unit can be built on an open architecture platform and solve today’s real world deployment challenges,” said Maryam Rofougaran, CEO and Founder, Movandi. “We are proud of our achievement with KT and look forward to further collaboration on the path to making 5G a commercial reality.”
Today’s high frequency 5G mmWave networks are filled with a myriad of technical challenges. Movandi and KT intersect these issues in 5G mmWave connectivity and plan to accelerate large-scale 5G commercialization, opening numerous new market opportunities and applications.
“KT has successfully developed 5G mmWave small cell technologies with Movandi and SOLiD,” said Sunwoo Lee, SVP and Head of Infra R&D Laboratory, KT. “We will continue to cooperate for open 5G ecosystems with domestic and global partners.”
Movandi’s Beam X RF front-end provides an optimal platform to build a wide range of radio configurations needed for 5G. Providing a modular, high performance design to support a broad range of 5G millimeter wave applications, simplifying the deployment of traditional base stations for macro base stations, small cells, and indoor deployments.
The O-RAN Alliance has committed to evolving radio access networks around the world. Open, standards-based network architectures with interoperable interfaces and off-the-shelf components enable mobile operators to address a diverse set of demands in support of new vertical market revenue opportunities. These opportunities are driven by smart cities, industrial automation, and connected cars among other vertical industries.
Demonstration at MWC Los Angeles 2019
Movandi and KT 28GHz O-RAN radio unit demonstration will be on display at Mobile World Congress in Los Angeles October 22-24, 2019 at the Movandi meeting room. To schedule a private demonstration or meeting, please contact [email protected].
About Movandi
Movandi, a privately held company with a mission to revolutionize 5G Everywhere, was formed by some of today’s top leaders in wireless communications. Movandi is disrupting 5G by using a radically different approach that is yielding tremendous benefits over existing networks. 5G enables a transformation in wireless connectivity that offers orders of magnitude improvements in performance, coverage and latency. Movandi thinks differently and has built leading technology with a comprehensive portfolio of silicon, software and systems, producing millimeter wave systems that can be deployed more efficiently and achieve better performance over a wider range of deployment scenarios. Movandi is enabling a 5G connectivity fabric for innovation, which will bring the benefits of the internet to almost every industry, creating a vast opportunity for economic growth. www.movandi.com
About KT
KT Corporation, Korea’s largest telecommunications service provider, reestablished in 1981 under the Telecommunications Business Act, is leading the era of innovations in the world’s most connected country. The company is leading the 4th industrial revolution with high speed wire/wireless network and new ICT technology. KT launched the world’s first nationwide commercial 5G network on April 3, 2019, after successfully showcasing the world’s first trial 5G services at the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in February 2018. This is another milestone in KT’s continuous efforts to deliver essential products and services as it aspires to be the number one ICT Company and People’s Company. For more information, please visit our English website at https://corp.kt.com/eng/.
About SOLiD
SOLiD drives extreme edge connectivity through a portfolio of DAS, optical and IOT solutions to connect people, places and things in a fantastically connected world. SOLiD delivers distributed antenna systems, optical transport and IOT solutions across the globe. SOLiD enables indoor and outdoor cellular and public-safety communications at some of the world’s best-known and most challenging venues including leading hospitals; professional, and college sports venues; government, university and Fortune 500 corporate buildings and campuses; international airports and metropolitan subways; industrial and logistical facilities; and other high-profile sites. For further information on SOLiD DAS, Backhaul and Fronthaul, and IOT solutions visit www.solid.com/us or call 1-(888)-409-9997.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005582/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT