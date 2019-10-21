Dynabook Announces Windows 10 Secured-Core PC Partnership to Create the Most Secure Windows Devices

|By Business Wire
|
|October 21, 2019 01:05 PM EDT
Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.), today announced a partnership with Microsoft to build the most secure Windows devices available today. The new class of Windows 10 Secured-core PCs are designed with deep integration between hardware and software, and feature the most advanced Intel® CPUs available to ensure resistance to current and future cyber-threats.
Dynabook’s Portégé® X30, Tecra® X40 and Tecra X50 are among the industry’s first laptops to offer this next-level hardware, software and identity protection, making Dynabook one of the first manufacturers to bring Secured-core PCs1 to market.
“As a leader in mobile computing, system and data security is a key pillar for Dynabook and the reason we still incorporate our own proprietary BIOS on every laptop we bring to market,” said Philip Osako, vice president, marketing and engineering, Dynabook Americas, Inc. “We have collaborated with Microsoft for more than three decades on the advancement of mobile computing and our latest partnering with Microsoft on its Windows 10 Secured-core PC initiative demonstrates our long standing commitment to safeguarding our customers’ data at levels not available on a laptop computer until today.”
Secured-core PCs are intended to handle mission-critical data and protect workers in some of the most data-sensitive industries, such as healthcare providers handling medical records and other personally identifiable information (PII), high profile industries targeted for phishing and other attacks, and businesses that employ mobile workers who require access to business-critical information outside of the office.
As Secured-core PCs1, the Portégé X30, Tecra X40 and Tecra X50 incorporate hardware-based security components like Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM) and modern CPUs along with virtualization-based security (VBS) and Windows Dynamic hypervisor code integrity (HVCI) service. These measures create a secure, hardware-isolated environment that effectively isolates memory and critical components to prevent attacks and unauthorized access to critical parts of the operating system.
Modern Security Capabilities
Relying on the advanced security capabilities built into modern CPUs, Dynabook’s Secured-core PCs1 protect the integrity of Windows and its boot process from advanced attacks at the firmware level. The Portégé X30, Tecra X40 and Tecra X50 use dynamic root of trust measurement (DRTM) to launch the system into a trusted state by transferring control from the CPU directly to the Windows hypervisor loader via a secured and measured handoff. With the Windows hypervisor securely launched in a state measured by hardware, the VBS environment is then created in memory to isolate critical keys and processes from the regular Windows operation system that will soon be started.
Identity verification and protection
Passwords alone often don’t sufficiently protect system data and identities. To ensure the data’s safety against theft, compromise and phishing attacks, Dynabook’s Secured-core PCs use Windows Hello2 to prevent user identity and credential-based attacks through a combination of biometric sensors and hardware-based credential storage. This includes face, fingerprint, secure FIDO2 key, or PIN authentication, while Credential Guard leverages virtualisation-based security (VBS) to block the tools used in such attacks and ensure malware running in the operating system cannot extract authentication tokens.
Mission-critical data protection
Whether lost, stolen, or confiscated, one of the historically weakest links in the security chain is physical access to the device itself. A Secured-core PC is a modern Windows device that comes with the highest level of hardware, software and identity protection. As Secured-core PCs, Dynabook’s Portégé X30, Tecra X40 and Tecra X50, provide the highest level of protection against potential data loss by guarding against drive-by attacks that can lead to the disclosure of sensitive information or injection of malware. Secured-core PCs block external peripherals from starting and performing Kernel Direct Memory Access (DMA) unless the drivers for these peripherals support memory isolations. Peripherals with compatible drivers will be automatically recognized, started, and allowed to perform DMA to their assigned memory regions. By default, peripherals with incompatible drivers will be blocked from starting and performing DMA until an authorized user signs into the system or unlocks the screen.
In addition, Dynabook laptops use BitLocker Drive Encryption to help protect user data and ensure that a computer has not been tampered with while the system was offline. These additional security measures provide multifactor authentication and assurance that the PC will not start or resume from hibernation until the correct PIN or startup key is presented.
“We are pleased to see the announcement from Dynabook today. We have partnered closely with Dynabook to ensure these devices meet Secured-core PC engineering criteria, and we are pleased to see the progress we have made together,” said David Weston, Partner Director of OS Security, Microsoft Corporation.
The Dynabook Secured-core PCs are currently available for purchase. For more information on the Dynabook Secured-core PCs visit: us.dynabook.com/secured-core-pc
About Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.)
Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Dynabook Americas, Inc., provides a diverse portfolio of the enterprise-grade hardware and software offerings, including awarding-winning mobile computers, innovative wearable devices, augmented reality applications and security solutions. Dynabook designs, engineers and manufactures its offerings in its own-operated facilities to ensure quality and reliability. Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly-owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a majority-owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.
About Dynabook Inc. (formerly Toshiba Client Solutions Co., Ltd.)
For over 30 years, Dynabook laptops and technology have set the standard for innovation, quality and reliability. Now affiliated with Sharp Corporation, Dynabook Inc., continues that tradition by delivering rich value and services that support our partners and customers in achieving their goals.
