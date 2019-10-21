Mavenir demonstra na MWC Los Angeles a implementação automatizada da 5G Core nativa na nuvem

|By Business Wire
|
October 21, 2019
Mobile World Congress (MWC): A Mavenir — fornecedora de softwares de rede com base nos Estados Unidos e única fornecedora do mercado de soluções nativas na nuvem e de ponta a ponta para provedores de serviços de comunicação (Communications Service Providers, CSPs) — anunciou hoje sua plataforma 5G Core, que inclui um amplo conjunto de funcionalidades centrais de 5G em uma plataforma estruturada em contêineres e nativa na nuvem. A decomposição de suas funcionalidades nessas unidades modulares dá às operadoras a flexibilidade de dimensioná-las de modo independente. Essa escalabilidade e flexibilidade não eram possíveis com o 4G EPC.
A Mavenir tem feito um grande investimento no desenvolvimento da solução 5G Core a partir de princípios maduros nativos na nuvem que ainda podem ser adaptados em EPCs. A solução abrange todos os principais elementos centrais da rede 5G, tais como AMF, SMF, UPF, NRF, UDSF, PCF, UDM, UDR, NSSF, AUSF, BSF, N3IWF, SCP, SEPP e SMSF. Todas essas funcionalidades são implementadas como microsserviços em contêineres. Além disso, a Mavenir está desenvolvendo funções centrais de 5G remanescentes, como NEF, 5G-EIR, NWDAF e outras.
A 5G Core da Mavenir também combina a funcionalidade 4G EPC e oferece uma solução de “núcleo móvel convergido” compatível tanto com assinantes de 4G como de 5G. Além disso, a 5G Core da Mavenir é compatível com todas as opções autônomas (Standalone, SA) e não autônomas (Non-Standalone, NSA). Isso inclui as Opção 2 e Opção 5 da 5G SA, bem como as Opções 4 e Opção 7 da 5G NSA. Com essa solução completa, as operadoras poderão manter paralelamente seus serviços aos assinantes de 4G existentes, implementar novos casos de uso comerciais de 5G e colher os benefícios de uma grande variedade de recursos e funcionalidades que a rede 5G promete para o início de 2020.
O investimento da Mavenir no desenvolvimento da 5G Core em uma forma pronta para o futuro gerou enorme interesse de prestadores de serviços do mundo todo. A 5G Core da Mavenir está sendo testada em operadoras Nível 1 da Ásia-Pacífico, Europa e América do Norte.
“A Mavenir está envolvida com quase todas as maiores operadoras de todas as regiões que desejam ser as adotantes iniciais e aproveitar as vantagens de uma solução 5G Core baseada em microsserviços e verdadeiramente nativa na nuvem”, comentou Pardeep Kohli, presidente e diretor executivo da Mavenir. “Esta 5G Core permite que operadoras de telefone móvel migrem diretamente para a tecnologia de próxima geração, em vez de investir em antigos elementos 4G, e a Mavenir conta com os recursos e planos para continuar desenvolvendo todo o escopo do portfólio 5G Core.”
Kohli acrescentou: “Esta solução 5G Core, juntamente com o recente anúncio da 4G/5G OpenRAN da Mavenir, reafirma que a Mavenir é realmente uma fornecedora de rede de ponta a ponta”.
No Mobile World Congress Los Angeles, a Mavenir apresentará a implementação de seis diferentes CNFs 5GC. A solução 5G Core da Mavenir será demonstrada juntamente com automação para implementar o contêiner como serviço (Container as a Service, CaaS) e a plataformas como serviço (Platform as a Service, PaaS) com base em componentes de fundamento de computação nativa em nuvem (Cloud Native Computing Foundation, CNCF) de código aberto. Para complementar a inovadora solução 5G Core, a Mavenir desenvolveu a automação de implementação e configuração de CaaS, PaaS e funções de rede de contêiner (Container Network Functions, CNFs) da 5G Core.
Sobre a Mavenir:
A Mavenir é a única fornecedora de software do mercado para redes de ponta a ponta e nativas na nuvem. A empresa tem como objetivo acelerar a transformação de redes de software e redefinir a economia de redes para provedores de serviços de comunicação (Communications Service Provider, CSP) ao oferecer um portfólio abrangente de produtos completos em todas as camadas do conjunto de infraestrutura de rede. Desde camadas de aplicação/serviço de 5G até núcleo de pacote e RAN, a Mavenir lidera em matéria de soluções de rede nativas na nuvem evoluídas, possibilitando que usuários finais realizem experiências inovadoras e seguras. Aproveitando os avanços dos primeiros atuantes no mercado em VoLTE, VoWiFi, Advanced Messaging (RCS), Multi-ID, vEPC e RAN aberta, a Mavenir acelera a transformação de redes para mais de 250 clientes CSP em mais de 130 países, os quais atendem uma parcela superior a 50% dos assinantes do mundo.
Nós incorporamos arquiteturas tecnológicas e modelos de negócios inovadores e revolucionários que promovem agilidade, flexibilidade e velocidade de serviços. Com soluções que impulsionam a evolução da NFV para obter economia de escala na internet, a Mavenir oferece a CSPs soluções para geração de receita, redução de custos e proteção da receita. Saiba mais em www.mavenir.com
Mavenir, o logotipo M e CloudRange são marcas comerciais pertencentes à Mavenir Systems, Inc.
Copyright © 2019 Mavenir Systems, Inc. Todos os direitos reservados.
