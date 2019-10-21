Mastercard Celebrates National Women’s Small Business Month Launching a Summit with Create & Cultivate

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 21, 2019 03:01 PM EDT
To celebrate National Women’s Small Business Month, Mastercard continued its commitment to spotlighting women entrepreneurs by gathering it’s Women’s Business Advisory Council for a retreat and kicking off its first ever Small Business Summit in partnership with Create & Cultivate in New York City. A limited-edition collection by Florence Tang from Lot, Stock and Barrel featuring artwork by Lyz Olko caps off the celebration.
“Small Businesses are the heart of the nation. During a month where our attention turns to them, we are continuing to drive a dialogue with women entrepreneurs from across the country to better understand their needs and challenges and ensure that we are advocating for them through action,” said Cheryl Guerin, EVP, Integrated Marketing and Communications at Mastercard.
Mastercard Women’s Business Advisory Council Retreat
Mastercard gathered its council members and local entrepreneurs for an open and honest dialogue around their needs and how both Mastercard and Create & Cultivate can partner to be a resource for this important segment. The aim is focused around pertinent topics including mentorship, cybersecurity and social responsibility. Some of the key members at the Mastercard Small Business Advisory Retreat include Create & Cultivate CEO and founder Jaclyn Johnson, Blavity CEO and managing director Morgan DeBaun, Victoria Pettibone managing director at Astia and Unique Markets founder Sonja Rasula.
Wearables by Women Founders
In a continued push to spotlight women founders, Mastercard and Fred Segal Sunset in collaboration with MADE launched the second output of their exclusive, limited-edition collections featuring female designers and artists. This collection of customized ready to wear and accessories from Lot Stock and Barrel features artwork by Lyz Olko.
The new collection was available for Tap & Go™ purchase at the Small Business Summit in NYC, the Fred Segal Sunset Flagship store in Los Angeles and online on the Fred Segal website.
Driving Big Conversation with Small Businesses
Mastercard hosted its first Small Business Summit in partnership with Create & Cultivate in NYC. At this gathering of 500 small business owners and influential founders, attendees experienced hard hitting panels addressing their top challenges, obtained advice on how to ensure that their small business thrives, participated in a mentor power hour and shopped the female founded marketplace.
Attendees at the summit accessed the all women-owned Small Business Marketplace which featured the wares of ten small business owners including Kelsea Gaynor, CEO East Olivia floral designs, Bliss Lau, CEO of Bliss Lau Jewelry and Elizabeth Foster, CEO of Maison Visionnaire.
"At Create & Cultivate, we have made it our mission to inspire women to create and cultivate the career of their dreams,” said Create & Cultivate Founder and CEO, Jaclyn Johnson. “We are thrilled to join forces with Mastercard for our first Small Business Summit during National Women’s Small Business Month, to provide female business owners and entrepreneurs with the resources and tools they need to be successful. Through thought-provoking discussions and networking opportunities, we aim to help female entrepreneurs get one step closer to reaching their goals."
Mastercard remains committed to women small business owners and entrepreneurs, spotlighting them and their ideas that are driving an impact in our communities and in society through its Her Ideas Start Something Priceless platform.
About Mastercard
Mastercard (NYSE: MA), www.mastercard.com, is a technology company in the global payments industry. Our global payments processing network connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 210 countries and territories. Mastercard products and solutions make everyday commerce activities – such as shopping, traveling, running a business and managing finances – easier, more secure and more efficient for everyone. Follow us on Twitter @MastercardNews, join the discussion on the Beyond the Transaction Blog and subscribe for the latest news on the Engagement Bureau.
About Create & Cultivate:
Create & Cultivate has been bringing women together since 2012. Led by CEO and founder Jaclyn Johnson, the nationwide conference gathers the best in the business including CEOs, content creators, and celebrities like Martha Stewart, Ashley Graham, Jessica Alba, Meghan Markle, and Kim Kardashian. Through their online platform and curated events, Create & Cultivate offers a 365-day conversation around entrepreneurship and works to advance inclusive conversations that empower women.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005748/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT