T-Mobile and the T-Mobile Foundation to Donate $1 Million and Volunteer Hours to More Than 120 Nonprofits Through Regional Grants Program

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 21, 2019 03:15 PM EDT
As further proof of the Un-carrier’s ongoing commitment to create positive change in the communities it serves every day, today T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) and the T-Mobile Foundation announced they are distributing a total of $1 million in funding this year to more than 120 nonprofits across the United States including Puerto Rico through their second-annual Regional Grants Program. The best part: T-Mobile’s frontline retail and customer care employee teams are at the center of the program, choosing the grant recipients in their areas. Teams are also providing those nonprofits hands-on volunteer support at events happening through the end of the year.
“T-Mobile employees absolutely LOVE supporting the communities we serve, so this year, through our Regional Grants Program, we helped them give back EVEN MORE — offering up a total of $1 million for our employees to choose some of the most deserving and impactful organizations across the U.S. for grants!” said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. “And our employees didn’t just want to give money — they wanted to roll up their sleeves and get to work helping! So, we extended the program to include employee volunteer events for the organizations of their choice!”
The Regional Grants Program is funded by the T-Mobile Foundation, and each grantee is a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) organization. This year’s recipients include local chapters of well-known national organizations like The Boys and Girls Club of Oakland and Soldiers’ Angels of North Florida and local nonprofits like The South End Teen Center in Waterville Maine and the Bronx Music Heritage Center.
In addition to the financial support, hundreds of T-Mobile employees have been planning and executing volunteer events with their regional grant recipients. For example, the T-Mobile Foundation Regional Grant to nonprofit Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation made it possible to outfit every student in Samuel Clemens Elementary School, an underserved local elementary school, with backpacks, school supplies and more. T-Mobile employee volunteers hosted a celebration to kick off the school year and deliver the supplies to the kids.
“The T-Mobile Foundation’s generous donation to Samuel Clemens is immeasurable,” said Garry R. Lawson, principal of Samuel Clemens Elementary School in Milwaukee, Wis., a school with 98% free or reduced lunch that received Regional Grants funding in 2018 and 2019. “Because of their support, we were able to ensure our students began the school year prepared for the rigor of learning. Each student was given a bookbag full of school supplies, which lessens the stress on parents that are struggling to make ends meet. The entire staff thanks T-Mobile for their generosity and continued support.”
With 5,000-plus retail stores across the country and more than 50,000 employees, T-Mobile is steadfast in its mission to create positive change in the thousands of communities it serves every day. Investing in the T-Mobile Foundation, which funds things like the Regional Grants Program --- as well as Huddle Up Volunteer Grants, the Changemaker Challenge and Generation T --- makes good sense all around. Studies show that employees who actively engage in company giving and volunteer efforts are happier and find their jobs more fulfilling when provided opportunities to make a positive impact at work.
Last year, through the company’s employee matching program, text-to-give campaigns, community grants and holiday promotions like #GivingOnUs, T-Mobile and the T-Mobile Foundation gave to more than 6,000 different organizations and its employees volunteered nearly 60,000 hours.
For more information about T-Mobile’s corporate social responsibility programs and the T-Mobile Foundation, visit:
T-Mobile.com/responsibility.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 83.1 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com
About T-Mobile Foundation
The T-Mobile Foundation is committed to changing the world for good. The Foundation advances positive change in our communities by supporting causes that focus on youth development, and by providing opportunities for T-Mobile employees to engage in causes that benefit the communities where they live and work. The T-Mobile Foundation, created and funded by T-Mobile US, Inc., is recognized by the IRS as a Section 501(c)(3) private foundation.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005758/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT