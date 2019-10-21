Global Access Control Reader Market to Reach $6.4 Billion by 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 21, 2019 03:43 PM EDT
The "Global Access Control Reader Market (2019-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Access Control Reader Market size is expected to reach $6.4 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 12.6% CAGR during the forecast period.
The major adopter of access control readers is the commercial industry. In these industries, commercial spaces like data centers and enterprises, banks and financial institutions, retail stores and malls, hotels, and entertainment studios are being considered. These locations need access control readers to protect individuals and assets through prevention of unauthorized access.
There is a growing demand for access control devices, as they considerably decrease the need for manned security, thereby lowering security expenses. These variables encourage exchange and service organizations, in order to safeguard individuals and assets, to embrace access control readers.
Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to record the largest market share over the forecast period. Growing economies are striving to improve their infrastructure, which is projected to boost the growth of access control reader market. The implementation of access control readers in small-and medium-sized enterprises, airports, hospitality businesses, ATMs, residential buildings, banks, and religious spots is anticipated to boost the access control reader market growth in Asian countries.
The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product launches and Partnerships & Collaborations. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Canon, Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Honeywell International, Inc., and Johnson Controls International PLC are some of the forerunners in the Access Control Reader Market. The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market.
Key companies profiled in the report include Assa Abloy Group, Johnson Controls International PLC, Dormakaba Holding AG, Allegion PLC, Honeywell International, Inc. (Honeywell Security Group), Identiv, Inc., Nedap N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Security Systems, Inc.), Gemalto N.V. (Thales Group S.A.), NEC Corporation and Canon, Inc. (Axis Communication AB).
Recent Strategies Deployed in Access Control Reader Market
Collaborations, Partnerships and Agreements
- Aug-2019: Johnson Controls came into partnership with Patriot One for security network and access control integration project.
- Aug-2019: Identiv expanded its reach to U.S. by extending its relationship with Anixter for developing new products related to Enterphone and Liberty Access Control product lines.
- Jul-2019: Identiv signed an agreement with Schreiner Group GmbH in order to deliver Identiv's RFID Inlays for the device-level identification.
- Jul-2019: Nedap collaborated with Mitie Fire & Security Systems in order to deliver access control in UK.
- May-2019: Allegion US collaborated with Open Options in order to integrate ENGAGE IP Gateway with Open Options' DNA Fusion access control platform for Braden their access control solutions.
- May-2019: Gemalto collaborated with Canadian Department of National Defence's (DND) in order to launch first Automated Fingerprint Identification System (AFIS) for increasing the security in fingerprint verification records.
- May-2019: Nedap came into partnership with Superdry for ID Cloud in order to increase inventory accuracy with the help of RFID platform.
- Mar-2019: Gemalto teamed up with Identify3D in which Identify3D will deploy Gemalto's SafeNet Data Protection on Demand in order to ensure the safety of its customers.
- Mar-2019: NEC collaborated with Macromill, Inc. for delivering insight services with the help of biometrics and AI.
- Jan-2019: Identiv teamed up with NXP Semiconductors N.V. in order to launch new ultra-low-cost radio frequency identification (RFID) inlay for the expansion of its access control systems.
- Jan-2019: Gemalto came into partnership with Quebec in order to develop health insurance cards for Quebec in order to avoid duplication.
Acquisition & Mergers
- Sep-2019: Assa Abloy has acquired LifeSafety Power in order to enhance its business to US for broadening its access control power solutions.
- Jun-2019: Assa Abloy taken over international identity solutions business of De La Rue, for increase of its products and solutions which enhances its identification solutions.
- Jan-2019: Assa Abloy acquired KEYper Systems for complementing its intelligent key and asset management solutions in automotive segment.
- Jan-2019: Identiv acquired Viscount Systems, Inc. in order to extend the product line of Freedom, Liberty, Enterphone MESH, and Services.
Product Launches
- Aug-2019: Allegion launched Schlage commercial electronic locks for supporting contactless IDs in Apple wallet in order to enable the children to open doors easily.
- Aug-2019: Identiv launched new uTrust 2920 F Bluetooth Smart Card Reader for portable and powerful authentication in mobile cybersecurity.
- Aug-2019: Bosch Security released biometric fingerprint reader BioEntry W2 for the purpose of enhanced security.
- Jul-2019: Thales, parent company of Gemalto launched new Gemalto Digital ID Wallet in order to provide effortless proof of identity.
- Jun-2019: NEC introduced NEC's multi-modal biometric immigration gate and iris recognition capabilities which comprises of the facial recognition capabilities for avoiding duplicity.
- Apr-2019: Honeywell Security launched OmniAssure Touch, range of access control readers which complements WINMAG, WIN-PAK, and Pro-Watch.
- Mar-2019: Identiv introduced NTAG 424 DNA Tags in order to expand its radio-frequency identification (RFID) offerings for authentication.
- Mar-2019: Axis Communications, a Canon company launched AXIS A8207-VE Network video door station which integrates door communication, video surveillance and RFID reader for access control in easy way in order to manage devices.
Market Segmentation
By Reader Type
- Biometric Readers
- Fingerprint
- Face Recognition
- Palm Recognition
- Voice Recognition
- IRIS Recognition
- Others
- Card-Based Readers
- Proximity Card Readers
- Smart Card Readers
- iCLASS
- MIFARE
- Others
- Magnetic Stripe Readers
- Multi-Technology Readers
By End-user
- Commercial
- Government
- Residential
Companies Profiled
- Assa Abloy Group
- Johnson Controls International PLC
- Dormakaba Holding AG
- Allegion PLC
- Honeywell International, Inc. (Honeywell Security Group)
- Identiv Inc.
- Nedap N.V.
- Robert Bosch GmbH (Bosch Security Systems Inc.)
- Gemalto N.V. (Thales Group S.A.)
- NEC Corporation
- Canon Inc. (Axis Communication AB)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u58aod
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191021005779/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT