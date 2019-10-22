North America Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips Market Report 2019-2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 22, 2019 07:06 AM EDT
The "North America Near Field Communication (NFC) Chips Market 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report states that the market is anticipated to flourish with a CAGR of 24.15% in the estimated years 2019-2027.
The countries of the United States and Canada together form the market for near field communication chips for the North American region.
The Canada near field communication chips market is primarily driven mainly due to the growing adoption of near field communication chips and the rising penetration of smartphones in the country. The adoption of NFC chips is continuously rising, as these chips enable to make the transaction safe & secure, which directly influences the growth of the near field communication chips market in Canada.
Furthermore, the rising penetration of smartphones also drives the near field communication chips market in the country during the forecast years. According to the Catalyst Organization (Canada), the rate of smartphone penetration shot up to 68% in 2015, representing a year-over-year growth of 24%. This growth in the number of smartphone users is an important fact demonstrating the quick progression of the mobile revolution.
The growth in the usage of smartphones would raise the demand for NFC chips, as they are mainly deployed in smartphones for the purpose of transferring data & information, that positively influences the growth of the near field communication chips market in Canada.
Competitive Outlook
The prominent companies in the market are Mediatek, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, STMicroelectronics N.V., MStar Semiconductor, Inc., Broadcom Corporation, EM Microelectronic-Marin S.A., Qualcomm, Inc., Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Samsung Semiconductor, Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Sony Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Inside Secure S.A. and Texas Instruments, Inc.
Key Topics Covered
1. North America Near Field Communication (Nfc) Chips Market - Summary
2. Industry Outlook
2.1. Market Definition
2.2. Key Insights
2.3. Evolution & Transition of Near Field Communication (Nfc) Chips
2.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis
2.5. Market Attractiveness Matrix
2.6. Industry Components
2.7. Regulatory Framework
2.8. Vendor Scorecard
2.9. Key Impact Analysis
2.10. Market Opportunity Insights
2.11. Industry Player Positioning
2.12. Key Market Strategies
2.13. Market Drivers
2.13.1. Increasing Number of Nfc-Based Digital Transactions
2.13.2. High Penetration of Nfc-Enabled Smartphones
2.13.3. Significant Adoption of Nfc Technology in Consumer Electronics
2.13.4. Governments Across the Globe Encouraging Cashless Transactions
2.14. Market Restraints
2.14.1. Higher Costs of Nfc Chips
2.14.2. Security Concerns Related to Data
2.14.3. Difficulties in Product Designing
2.15. Market Opportunities
2.15.1. Growing Number of Startups in the Field of Nfc
2.15.2. Integration of Nfc With Medical Equipment
2.15.3. High Research & Development Expenditure in the Field of Nfc
2.16. Market Challenges
2.16.1. Lack of Awareness
2.16.2. Easy Availability of Substitutes
2.16.3. Interoperability Issues
3. North America Near Field Communication (Nfc) Chips Market Outlook - By Product Type
3.1. Auxiliary
3.2. Non-Auxiliary
4. North America Near Field Communication (Nfc) Chips Market Outlook - By Application
4.1. Television
4.2. Medical Equipment
4.3. Smartphone
4.4. Other Applications
5. North America Near Field Communication (Nfc) Chips Market Outlook - By Verticals
5.1. Consumer Electronics
5.2. Automotive
5.3. Retail
5.4. Banking & Finance
5.5. Medical
5.6. Other Verticals
6. North America Near Field Communication (Nfc) Chips Market - Regional Outlook
6.1. United States
6.2. Canada
7. Competitive Landscape
7.1. Broadcom Corporation
7.2. EM Microelectronic-Marin S.A.
7.3. Inside Secure S.A.
7.4. Marvell Technology Group Ltd.
7.5. Mediatek, Inc.
7.6. Mstar Semiconductor, Inc.
7.7. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
7.8. NXP Semiconductors N.V.
7.9. Qualcomm, Inc.
7.10. Renesas Electronics Corporation
7.11. Samsung Semiconductor, Inc.
7.12. Sony Corporation
7.13. STMicroelectronics N.V.
7.14. Texas Instruments, Inc.
7.15. Toshiba Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8hs7fc
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005581/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT