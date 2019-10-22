Lineage Logistics Donates $150,000 and Partners With Feeding America® to Fight Hunger

|By Business Wire
Lineage Logistics, LLC (“Lineage” or the “Company”), the world’s largest and most innovative provider of temperature-controlled logistics solutions, today announced its official partnership with Feeding America®, the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Since the partnership’s inception in January, Lineage has donated $150,000, the equivalent of 1.5 million meals*, in addition to time and supply chain expertise to the leading non-profit.
“Feeding America’s incredible mission so closely aligns to the purpose of Lineage Logistics, which is to transform the food supply chain to eliminate waste and help feed the world,” said Greg Lehmkuhl, Lineage’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are thrilled to support Feeding America in their fight to connect people to food and end hunger in the United States and beyond.”
“We’re proud to welcome Lineage as a new partner of Feeding America,” said Brittany DeRose, Director of Corporate Partnerships. “Their global warehouse network, supply chain experience and commitment to eliminating food waste is an asset to Feeding America.”
Since January, Lineage team members have donated over 12,000 pounds of food through food drives, and volunteered over 2,500 hours at Feeding America member food banks nationwide, helping to pack nearly 1 million meals for food insecure families across the country. The Company sponsored 120 volunteer events in September alone in support of Hunger Action Month® – Feeding America's annual awareness campaign designed to mobilize the public to take action on the issue of hunger.
“I am enormously proud of the significant contributions our 12,000-plus team members continue to make, both in terms of time spent volunteering as well as personal resources donated,” said Sean Vanderelzen, Chief Human Resources Officer at Lineage. “Their enthusiasm for and connection to the cause is truly inspirational.”
Unique to the partnership is the Company’s skills-based volunteering efforts. In addition to its financial contributions to Feeding America, Lineage has also donated significant subject matter expertise in the fields of supply chain logistics, safety, compliance, engineering and strategy management to help Feeding America and its local food banks optimize its operations. Most recently, the Lineage data science team developed a custom transportation model to create greater visibility and efficiencies across Feeding America’s shipping lanes. The tool, which was developed on a voluntary basis, was designed to help continuously monitor network activity and provide better opportunities to connect food-insecure families to food.
“The impact we have made and will continue to make – both in our daily charge to connect people to food as well as in our partnership with Feeding America – poses a tremendous opportunity to the larger supply chain and logistics community worldwide,” said Lehmkuhl. “I look forward to seeing the partnership between Lineage and Feeding America continue to grow and the industry as a whole come together in pursuit of a zero-waste future.”
*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.
About Lineage Logistics, LLC: Lineage Logistics is the industry’s leading innovator in temperature-controlled supply chain and logistics. Lineage’s expertise in end-to-end logistical solutions, its unrivaled real estate network, and its use of technology combine to promote food safety, increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, lessen environmental impact, and minimize supply chain waste. As a result, Lineage helps customers ranging from Fortune 500 companies to small family-owned businesses increase the efficiency and protect the integrity of their temperature-controlled supply chain. In recognition of the company’s leading innovations, Lineage was recognized as the No 1. Data Science company on Fast Company’s Annual list of The World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2019, in addition to ranking 23rd overall in an evaluation of thousands of companies worldwide. (www.lineagelogistics.com)
About Feeding America®: Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 46 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Individuals, charities, businesses and government all have a role in ending hunger. Donate. Volunteer. Advocate. Educate. Together we can solve hunger. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
