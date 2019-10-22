Mailgun Acquires Mailjet, Expanding Its Footprint as a Global, End-to-End Email Platform

|By Business Wire
October 22, 2019
Mailgun, the leading email delivery platform backed by Thoma Bravo, today announced the acquisition of Paris-headquartered email solution Mailjet. More than 160,000 organizations worldwide already benefit from Mailgun’s email API solutions to deliver their transactional and marketing email. Now, the two brands together will serve over 290,000 companies in over 150 countries and make it easier for both developers and marketers to send smarter.
“Email was the foundation of the internet, and it continues to be a mission-critical component of life and business today, as the highest ROI activity compared to all other marketing channels,” said Will Conway, CEO of Mailgun. “With Mailjet now a part of Mailgun, the combination of Mailgun's developer ethos and API orientation and Mailjet's multi-language support and intuitive GUI will enable our customers to improve their deliverability and achieve even better results from their email.”
There are innumerable variables that factor into the success of an organization's email, and most companies leave money on the table by over-rotating on opens and clicks without solving first for deliverability. By joining forces with Mailjet, Mailgun can provide its customers a wider range of technology solutions to ensure optimal ROI.
“We continue to see tremendous growth potential in email technology,” said Hudson Smith, Partner at Thoma Bravo. “Both brands have defined their own unique positions in the market, with Mailgun focused on developers and technical teams and Mailjet geared to marketing audiences. We look forward to helping the team achieve its vision by providing the experience and resources of Thoma Bravo.”
Ensuring nothing gets between your email and its goal
Since its start nearly 10 years ago, Mailgun has empowered thousands of companies to deliver trillions of emails that drive customer engagement and business growth. This acquisition gives Mailgun and Mailjet the opportunity to solve the most complex email challenges customers face in the most elegant way possible. Mailjet’s robust multi-lingual email builder allows teams large and small to collaborate real-time on the same email template.
“We are thrilled to join Mailgun and enter this next chapter of the Mailjet story,” said Alexis Renard, CEO of Mailjet. “At Mailjet, we pride ourselves on being the trusted solution to create, send, and optimize your emails as a team. It’s exciting to expand and deliver on that vision of helping marketers and developers work together as we learn from Mailgun’s impressive, developer-first approach and focus on deliverability.”
Delivering the ideal email experience for both developers and marketers
Beyond email technologies, both Mailgun and Mailjet have put customer success at the core of their businesses to provide expertise and guidance to marketers and developers worldwide. With the combined footprint, SMBs and enterprises alike can now access a wider range of localized email deliverability experts. Companies can also operate knowing that sensitive personal data of their contacts are processed by a GDPR-compliant email platform as a secured solution partner.
Together, this acquisition will offer developers and marketers:
- Access to robust deliverability tools and marketing feature sets to manage their entire email program
- The ability to collaborate and build emails across departmental lines
- Easy API integration and best-in-class deliverability to improve conversion, protect their brand, and connect with customers
- Unrivaled scalability and trusted infrastructure to support their business needs as they grow
- Enterprise-ready support and direct access to dedicated experts who are invested in their success
As part of Mailgun, Mailjet will continue to maintain a separate brand with its differentiated marketing-leaning product set and key position in the email space.
ABOUT MAILGUN
Mailgun empowers over 160,000 companies to deliver billions of emails that power customer engagement and business growth. With a cloud-native infrastructure and robust email API technology, Mailgun offers technically progressive teams the ability to send, receive, and track email easily from within their applications. The company focuses on providing best-in-class customer support to ensure market-leading deliverability across several types of emails, including transactional and marketing messages. Mailgun is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. For more information, visit www.mailgun.com.
ABOUT MAILJET
Mailjet is an all-in-one solution to send, track and deliver both marketing and transactional emails. Its cloud-based infrastructure is unique and highly scalable with a proprietary technology that optimizes email deliverability. Mailjet can be accessed either via an easy-to-use online drag-and-drop interface or via APIs that allow developers to integrate its features within their online app or service, or its sophisticated SMTP relay. Mailjet has offices worldwide (including Paris, London, Dusseldorf, Toronto and New York) and 130k clients and partners such as Microsoft, Toast, and Honeywell across 150 countries. For more information, visit mailjet.com.
ABOUT THOMA BRAVO
Thoma Bravo is a leading private equity firm focused on software and technology-enabled services sectors. With a series of funds representing more than $30 billion in capital commitments, Thoma Bravo partners with a company's management team to implement operating best practices, invest in growth initiatives and make accretive acquisitions intended to accelerate revenue and earnings, with the goal of increasing the value of the business. Representative past and present portfolio companies include industry leaders such as ABC Financial, Blue Coat Systems, Deltek, Digital Insight, Frontline Education, Global Healthcare Exchange, Hyland Software, Imprivata, iPipeline, PowerPlan, Qlik, Riverbed, SailPoint, SolarWinds, SonicWall, Sparta Systems and TravelClick. The firm has offices in San Francisco and Chicago. For more information, visit www.thomabravo.com.
