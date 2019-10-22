Don Callahan Joins Bridge Growth Partners

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 22, 2019 08:10 AM EDT
Bridge Growth Partners, LLC, a leading technology investment firm, today announced that Don Callahan, former Global Head of Technology, Operations and Shared Services of Citigroup, has joined Bridge Growth Partners as an Executive Partner. In this role, Mr. Callahan will work closely with the Bridge Growth Partners team to advise portfolio company executives on key business and operational initiatives and will serve on the firm’s Operating Review Committee.
“We are delighted that Don has chosen to join the Bridge Growth team,” said Alok Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Bridge Growth Partners. “His track record of leadership in using innovative technology, operations and enterprise solutions to transform global organizations such as Citigroup for success in the digital era is exemplary. Working with Don as a Board member of our portfolio company, Accedian, I know first-hand how helpful his deep sector expertise, perspectives on innovation and product development, and network of relationships have been to our management team there. These qualities are tremendously beneficial to Bridge Growth as we build on the value of our portfolio and assess and execute additional investment opportunities.”
Joe Tucci, Chairman of Bridge Growth Partners, added, “I am pleased to welcome Don to our growing roster of Executive Partners. He has been a good friend and valued business partner for many years. Don has deep experience across technology and operations and a successful history of cultivating strategic growth and business improvement initiatives across major organizations by fostering a culture of innovation. His dedication to driving digital transformation aligns perfectly with our investment strategies to build valuable businesses. We are confident he will contribute immensely to BGP’s ongoing growth and long term development as a technology investment firm.”
“I am excited to begin working alongside the highly experienced investors and enterprise technology partners at Bridge Growth,” said Mr. Callahan. “Through Accedian, I’ve come to see and appreciate first-hand Bridge Growth’s ability to help define and sharpen a winning strategy, their deft touch in building and supporting a world-class team, and their insightful approach to investing with conviction to build a great company. Their deep understanding of the technology industry and the disruptive change it is driving in all business organizations, combined with their senior relationships across the technology landscape and proven private equity experience, gives Bridge Growth a truly unique capacity to invest successfully in an enormous array of business transformation opportunities.”
About Don Callahan
Acknowledged internationally as a leader in both the financial services and technology industries, Mr. Callahan previously served as Chief Administrative Officer and Global Head of Operations and Technology at Citigroup. He retired from Citigroup in December 2018 and now serves as Executive Chairman of TIME USA, the publisher of Time Magazine, where he is leading a comprehensive digital transformation of this iconic media brand. He also serves on the boards of Tata Consultancy Services, Ltd., WEX, Kore AI, Capco, and Accedian, a Bridge Growth Partners-backed company.
At Citigroup, Mr. Callahan managed a complex set of businesses and services spanning more than 100 countries, a multi-billion dollar operating budget and critical systems infrastructure including the bank’s cyber security initiatives. He most recently led a top-to-bottom transformation of operations and technology, helping move the global bank from a collection of independent and dispersed entities into a lean, fully integrated enterprise. Mr. Callahan also established globally consistent technology standards and governance, and migrated critical functions to an integrated, managed, shared services model. As a result, in 2017, Citi was named by the Gartner Group as the most efficient of all major global banks in generating income per dollar of IT spending.
Earlier in his career, Mr. Callahan spent 12 years at IBM, where he held a number of management positions, including director of strategy for IBM Japan.
He is also on the business committee of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a fellow at the Foreign Policy Association and on the boards of Columbia Teachers College, the American Red Cross New York Region and the New York Hall of Science. He holds a Bachelor’s in History from Manhattanville College, where he serves as trustee chair emeritus.
About Bridge Growth Partners
Bridge Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity firm that targets investments in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. Bridge Growth Partners brings together in one team premier investment, financial, operating, and strategic business building talent. The firm is committed to relationship-based investing, with a focus on creating value through talent management, operational excellence and world-class governance at its portfolio companies.
For more information about Bridge Growth Partners, please visit http://www.bridgegrowthpartners.com/.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005353/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT