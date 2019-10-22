Splunk inkludiert leistungsstarke Monitoring-, AIOps- und Observability-Funktionen in seine Data-to-Everything Plattform

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 22, 2019 08:14 AM EDT
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK), Anbieter der Data-to-Everything Plattform, hat Erweiterungen seines Portfolios für IT-Operations und Obersability in Echtzeit für Cloud-Infrastrukturen und Microservices bekanntgegeben. Zu den Erweiterungen im Bereich IT-Operations gehören neue Versionen von Splunk IT Service Intelligence (ITSI), Splunk App for Infrastructure (SAI), Integrationen mit VictorOps und Splunk Phantom. Splunk ist bereits führend im Bereich ITOM und AIOps, und mit dem kürzlichen Zukauf von SignalFX kann Splunk Organisationen ein Observability-Portfolio für jeden ihrer Schritte in die Cloud bieten – von on-premise bis hin zu Cloud-nativen Applikationen.
Rick Fitz, Senior Vice President und General Manager of IT Markets bei Splunk: „Damit Unternehmen in der modernen datengetriebenen Welt erfolgreich sind, müssen IT-Abteilungen Innovationen vorantreiben. Mit Splunks modernen Lösungen für IT-Operations können Unternehmen die auftretende Komplexität managen und gleichzeitig mit Monitoring, Kollaboration und Automatisierung bestehende IT-Probleme beheben, sowie neue Herausforderungen des digitalen Wandels angehen.“
Barry Hensch, Head of Technology und Data Enablement bei ATB Financial, unterstreicht: „Mit Splunk erzielt ATB Financial mehr Geschwindigkeit, Agilität und operative Transparenz. Das passt sehr gut zu unserem Ziel, den Kunden ins Zentrum zu rücken. Schließlich hat der Erfolg unserer Kunden für uns oberste Priorität.“
Splunks IT-Lösungen steigern Produktivität und vereinheitlichen und vereinfachen IT-Operations
Unterstützt durch Funktionen für künstliche Intelligenz (KI) und Maschinelles Lernen (ML) ermöglicht das IT-Operations-Portfolio eine neue, schnelle Arbeitsweise, welche sich die Vorteile von Unternehmensdaten zu Nutze macht. Splunk unterstützt Unternehmen mit IT-Lösungen beim Umstieg von herkömmlichen auf moderne IT-Operations und hilft Kunden mit professionellen Services und wertvollen Geschäftsinformationen, ihre Daten in konkrete Handlungen zu verwandeln.
Die neue Version von Splunk IT Service Intelligence 4.4 (ITSI) gibt allen Administratoren und CIOs dieselben Möglichkeiten, ihre Daten zu überwachen, untersuchen und entsprechend zu handeln. So geht die Arbeit schneller von der Hand und die Zusammenarbeit wird erleichtert. Unabhängig davon, ob ein Unternehmen lokale, cloud-basierte Services oder beides nutzt, mit Splunk ITSI erhält es ganzheitliche Transparenz, auch über Datensilos hinweg. Probleme können im Voraus erkannt und verhindert werden, was eine herausragende Nutzungungserfahrungen für Kunden gewährleistet.
Die im Paket mit Splunk ITSI enthaltenen Verbesserungen der Splunk App for Infrastructure 2.0 (SAI) umfassen u. a. VMware vSphere Monitoring, Multi-Cloud-Monitoring (Beta-Version) und optimiertes Monitoring für Windows, Unix und Linux. Damit können Kunden Monitoring, Fehlerbehebung und Benachrichtigungen sowohl in physischen wie auch virtuellen Umgebungen nutzen.
Zusätzlich leiten verbesserte Integrationen und neue ML-Funktionen von Splunk VictorOps Warnmeldungen auf clevere Art und Weise direkt an die Bereitschaftsteams weiter, damit Probleme noch schneller behoben werden können. Auch wird die Zusammenarbeit zwischen Teams erleichtert und eine nahtlose Integration mit Splunks Data-to-Everything Plattform ermöglicht, was eine Brücke zwischen IT-Operations und Observability schlägt.
Allied Irish Banks ist die führende Privatkundenbank in Irland und nutzt Splunk. „Wir verwenden Splunk ITSI, um unsere Zahlungsvorgänge zu überwachen. Durch die Nutzung von Splunk ITSI haben wir jetzt eine 360-Grad-Ansicht der Zahlungsdienste und der zugrunde liegenden IT-Anwendungsinfrastruktur. Das hilft uns dabei Incidents zu reduzieren, Machine Learning und Analysefunktionen in unsere Geschäftsabläufe zu integrieren und die Nutzung insgesamt zu verbessern“, sagt Damien Perrem, IT Service Assurance und Operations Manager Payments bei Allied Irish Banks.
Splunk ermöglicht Echtzeit-Observability für Cloud-Infrastrukturen und Mikroservices
Durch die Akquisition von SignalFx, einem führenden Anbieter von Echtzeit-Observability für Cloud-Infrastrukturen und Mikroservices, sowie der Akquisition von Omnition, einem führenden Unternehmen im Bereich Open Source Distributed Tracing, bietet Splunk nun erweiterte Funktionen zur Echtzeit-Beobachtung Cloud-nativer Umgebungen. Splunks Observability Portfolio ermöglicht DevOps-Teams, Metriken, Traces und Logs über KI-getriebene Analysen zu verarbeiten, die innerhalb weniger Sekunden tiefe Einblicke in kritische Systeme möglich machen.
- Integration zwischen SignalFx und Splunk Cloud: Durch enge Integration von SignalFx zu Splunk Cloud können DevOps- und Observability-Teams nahtlos von der Erkennung eines Problems zur Kernursache gelangen, indem sie Metriken, Traces und Logs nutzen, ohne den Kontext wechseln zu müssen.
- Integration von SignalFx und VictorOps: Dies hilft bei der Senkung der Mean Time to Detect (MTTD) und Optimierung der Fehlerbehebung. Mit Echtzeit-Benachrichtigungen von SignalFx und der ML-gesteuerten Suggested Responders von VictorOps werden Probleme auf Grundlage früherer ähnlicher Vorfälle analysiert und automatisch an die richtigen Bereitschaftsteams weitergeleitet.
- Splunk Investigate ist eine Cloud-native Lösung zur gemeinsamen Untersuchung mehrerer Datenquellen. Sie verfügt über zuverlässige Skalierbarkeit und benötigt keinerlei Administrationsaufwand.
Rick Fitz ergänzt: „Wenn Unternehmen wachsen, entfernen sie sich von der Spezialisierung und Silos werden aufgebrochen, vor allem zwischen DevOps und IT-Operations. Teams müssen lernen, besser mit Geschwindigkeit und Komplexität umzugehen. Wir bieten innovative, datengetriebene Lösungen, die unseren Kunden Echtzeitinformationen über ihre gesamte IT-Architektur und den Anwendungslebenszyklus hinweg liefern. Diese Lösungen eignen sich für jedes IT-Unternehmen und lassen sich zu jedem Zeitpunkt ihrer aktuellen Transformation einsetzen.“
Weitere Informationen zu Splunk IT und den DevOps-Lösungen erhalten Sie auf der Splunk-Website.
Über Splunk
Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ: SPLK) verwandelt Daten in Taten mit der Data-to-Everything Plattform. Mit Splunk-Technologie können Kunden Daten jeder Art und Größe untersuchen, überwachen, analysieren und als Basis für konkrete Handlungen nutzbar machen. Mehr: www.splunk.de
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005559/de/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT