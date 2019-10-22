Former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe Joins Hunton Andrews Kurth as Global Strategy Advisor for Cybersecurity at the Centre for Information Policy Leadership

|By Business Wire
Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP announced today that former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe has joined the firm as global strategy advisor at the Centre for Information Policy Leadership, the firm’s global privacy and cybersecurity think tank.
McAuliffe will provide strategic counsel to CIPL, the firm, and clients with a particular focus on cybersecurity and privacy issues given his work and recognition in those fields during his governorship. Hunton’s privacy and cybersecurity practice has received the highest rankings in privacy and data security from Computerworld, Chambers and Partners, and the Legal 500. As global strategy advisor at CIPL, McAuliffe will help shape strategic privacy and data security policy initiatives aimed at better positioning companies to address and mitigate fast-changing cyber and privacy risks. He also will support the development of next-generation privacy principles to facilitate secure global digital information exchange.
“Gov. McAuliffe brings a depth of understanding of global business, the challenges and opportunities facing it, and emerging issues related to cybersecurity and privacy matters that is hard to match,” said Wally Martinez, managing partner of Hunton Andrews Kurth. “His business acumen, coupled with his public service experience, will be very valuable for Hunton, the Centre for Information Policy Leadership, and our clients.”
“I am honored to be working with Hunton and CIPL on data protection and cybersecurity issues,” said McAuliffe, who served as Virginia’s governor from 2014 to 2018. “Cyber risks are some of the most serious threats to our nation’s security. By 2020, 200 billion networked devices are expected to be connected across the globe. Domestic and foreign actors target sensitive information and systems that, if compromised, could have significant economic and political consequences for all Americans.”
McAuliffe served as chairman of the National Governors Association, where he chose cybersecurity as the Chairman’s Initiative. For his advocacy and work in cybersecurity and technology in Virginia and with the NGA, the National Association of State Chief Information Officers awarded McAuliffe the association’s 2017 Technology Champion award. In addition, StateScoop awarded its GoldenGov: State Executive of the Year Award to McAuliffe in 2017 for his leadership in growing Virginia’s cybersecurity and information technology sectors.
“Data protection is top of mind for every business leader, regulator and lawmaker as they work to navigate a rapidly changing technology environment and to safeguard digital trust,” CIPL President Bojana Bellamy said. “The experience Gov. McAuliffe brings to CIPL will ensure we are best positioning our members and the firm’s clients from a policy and business standpoint, while helping us be forward-thinking in the development of solutions for privacy and responsible data use.”
During his gubernatorial term, McAuliffe also focused heavily on improving Virginia’s competitiveness in the global economy, working extensively to attract new companies and investment to the state and with Virginia businesses looking to expand. He led 35 global marketing and trade missions, resulting in hundreds of thousands of new jobs and more than $20 billion in new capital investment to Virginia. In 2017, McAuliffe was named “Public Official of the Year” by GOVERNING magazine, which recognized his economic development work including the creation of more than 200,000 new jobs in Virginia and a significant drop in unemployment.
McAuliffe entered national politics at the age of 22 as national finance director for President Jimmy Carter. He co-chaired President Bill Clinton’s 1996 reelection campaign and Clinton’s 1997 inauguration. In 2000, McAuliffe was chairman of the Democratic National Convention and, from 2000 to 2005, he was chairman of the Democratic National Committee. He was also chairman of Hillary Clinton’s 2008 presidential campaign.
In addition to his time in public service and politics, McAuliffe has been a lifelong entrepreneur, starting dozens of businesses. He co-founded Washington-based Federal City National Bank and acquired and served as chairman of American Heritage Homes, which became one of Florida’s largest homebuilding companies. Since leaving office in January 2018, McAuliffe has served as Distinguished Visiting Professor at George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government and as a regular economic and political commentator for CNN. He is author of two New York Times best-selling books, “Beyond Charlottesville: Taking a Stand Against White Nationalism” and “What A Party!”
Founded in 2001 by Hunton and leading companies, the Centre for Information Policy Leadership works with industry leaders, regulatory authorities, and policy makers to develop global solutions and best practices for privacy and responsible data use to enable the modern information age. CIPL is staffed by advisors who have significant, firsthand experience in business and compliance, government, regulatory policy, consumer advocacy and technology. CIPL’s leadership, staff, and members work together to develop innovative approaches to privacy and data security policy that take into account the requirements of business processes and concerns surrounding information protection.
About Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP
Hunton Andrews Kurth, created by a merger of Hunton & Williams and Andrews Kurth Kenyon in April 2018, is a global law firm of more than 1,000 lawyers handling transactional, litigation and regulatory matters for clients in myriad industries including energy, financial services, real estate, retail and consumer products and technology. Areas of practice focus include capital markets, labor and employment, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, P3, public finance and infrastructure, and privacy and cybersecurity. With offices across the United States and in Europe, the Middle East and Asia, we’re aligned with our clients’ businesses and committed to delivering exceptional service. For more information, visit HuntonAK.com.
