Global Printers Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Brother Industries Ltd. and Canon Inc. | Technavio

|October 22, 2019 08:58 AM EDT
Technavio has been monitoring the global printers market since 2015 and the market is poised to grow by USD 6.91 billion during 2020-2024, decelerating at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period.
Technavio has published its latest market research report titled global printers market during 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Read the 159-page report with TOC on “Printers Market Analysis Report by Type (multifunction printers and single function printers), Technology (laser, inkjet, and others), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024”.
The market will be driven by the rising demand for large-format printers from textile and advertising industries. In addition, the emergence of ink tank printer is anticipated to boost the growth of the printers market.
With the rapidly changing fashion industry, textile manufacturers are shifting their focus from analog printing to digital printing as the latter offers various benefits including cost savings and eco-friendliness. This is encouraging market vendors to introduce new large-format printers to cater to the growing demand from the textile industry. Also, the rise in marketing and advertising activities have increased the demand for large-format printers for producing large banners, posters, and signs. Thus, the growing demand for large-format printers from the textile and advertising industries is expected to foster the growth of the global printers market during the forecast period.
Major Five Printer Companies:
Brother Industries Ltd.
Brother Industries Ltd. owns and operates its business across segments such as Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, and Domino Business. The company provides a wide range of inkjet and laser printers to end-users.
Canon Inc.
Canon Inc. owns and operates its business across various segments such as Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit. The company provides a wide array of laser and inkjet printers.
HP Inc.
HP Inc. owns and operates its business across segments such as Personal Systems, Printing, and Corporate Investments. The company offers a wide range of personal and professional printers that include photo printers, all-in-one printers, and laser and inkjet multifunction printers.
Konica Minolta Inc.
Konica Minolta Inc. owns and operates its business across segments such as Office Business, Professional Print Business, Healthcare Business, and Industrial Business. The company offers a wide range of office black and white & color printers and laser printers.
Kyocera Corp.
Kyocera Corp. owns and operates the business across various segments such as Industrial & Automotive Components Group, Semiconductor Components Group, Electronic Devices Group, Communications Group, Document Solutions Group, and Life & Environment Group. The company offers a wide range of single function and multifunction printers.
Printers Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2024)
- Multifunction printers
- Single function printers
Printers Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2024)
- Laser
- Inkjet
- Others
Printers Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020 - 2024)
- APAC
- Europe
- MEA
- North America
- South America
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
