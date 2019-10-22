Nominet Launches Global Cyber Security Partner Program ‘Velocity’ Following Significant Team Expansion

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 22, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Nominet has today announced its global cyber security partner program, Velocity. Partners will be able to capitalize on the significant market momentum seen for the Nominet NTX network detection and response solution since its official launch in December 2018, for which interest now stretches across four continents. The three-tiered partner program is designed to meet industry demand for simpler, more rewarding programs which foster an attitude for success built on better training, understanding of the product and contextual environment it thrives in. It will allow partners to take advantage of an untapped area of the IT infrastructure for security, the DNS layer.
The Velocity partner program has three tiers and is designed to attract new partners with generous entry-level incentives but also offer scope for growth. Indeed, if partners make “Power” status within 12 months, all deals within that time will be retrospectively rewarded.
The Velocity partner program from Nominet has the following tiers:
- Tier 1 “Power” partners have been through both technical engineer and sales training. They can demonstrate NTX, technically deploy the solution and support customers on their NTX journey. These partners, in return, receive the healthiest rebates and discounts, as well as access to the co-marketing funds.
- Tier 2 “Accelerate” partners have participated in Nominet’s sales training session, ensuring that they are adequately equipped to talk authoritatively about NTX and can work with technical distributors and / or the Nominet technical team for the full demonstration and deployment.
- Tier 3 “Motion” partners are at the entry level of their relationship with Nominet. While margin is still generous, with easily available and succinctly delivered training and support from the Nominet team, these partners will benefit from moving up the tiers to take advantage of the more favorable financial incentives and knowledge building.
Velocity partner program is an evolution of the current relationships Nominet has with partners in the cyber security space. By formalizing its structure, reward and rebate systems, as well as any additional incentives and support available, the system can be rolled out simply across its VAR, MSSP and SI network through the new partner portal.
Dave Rawle, CTO at Bytes Security Partnerships comments: “We’ve worked with Nominet for a number of years and will benefit immensely from the formalized new Velocity partner program. We’ve had an exceptionally collaborative and successful relationship to date, and the new training and incentives will only enhance that. By creating a process that can be replicated and maximized for other organizations, the true value of the new Velocity partner program will be felt.”
Rick Steele, Cyber Security Sales at Satisnet said: “We’re looking forward to the new Velocity partner program from Nominet. Our engagement to date has been extremely positive and professional, with NTX able to alleviate many security concerns currently keeping CISOs awake at night. As NTX evolves, the partner program will be extremely useful in keeping us up to date and ensuring we can generate maximum results from the network detection and response opportunity.”
The new channel team responsible for cyber security at Nominet is headed up by Dave Polton, VP Solutions at Nominet, and reaches across the UK, North America and beyond. Discussing the new program, Dave said:
“We’re building a channel community that fosters an attitude for success. Encouraging training and development means that we can generate the skills amongst our partners that will enable them to succeed as technical business partners finding solutions and tapping into opportunities which others can’t. Our success in cyber security and experience in running critical infrastructure has given us unparalleled experience and technical resources to support our partners, and it’s this that we’ll be drawing on to generate growth across the board.”
“There is a huge Network Detection and Response opportunity on the horizon, and in formalizing our partner program we’re creating a structure where all of our partners can both realize and replicate success,” Polton concluded.
NTX is Nominet’s network detection and response platform, purpose built to analyze billions of DNS data packets in real time, pinpointing and eradicating malicious activity, using the ubiquitous DNS layer. It was formally launched in December 2018 and has seen significant success in the enterprise market and public sector. Nominet also delivers the Protective DNS service on behalf of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) for the Active Cyber Defence program since its inception in 2016. By the end of 2018 this protected an estimated 1.4 million employees across the UK public sector. In 2018 it answered 68.7 billion queries and blocked 57.4 million for 117,527 unique reasons.
About Nominet
Nominet is driven by a commitment to use technology to improve connectivity, security and inclusivity online. For over 20 years, Nominet has run the .UK internet infrastructure, developing an expertise in the Domain Name System (DNS) that now underpins sophisticated threat monitoring, detection, prevention and analytics that is used by governments and enterprises to mitigate cyber threats.
A profit with a purpose company, Nominet supports initiatives that contribute to a vibrant digital future and has donated over £47m to tech for good causes since 2008, benefitting more than 10 million people. The company has offices in Oxford and London in the UK and Washington DC in the US.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005341/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT