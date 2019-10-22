LANCEMENT DE BRN GROUP, SOCIÉTÉ NOVATRICE DE TECHNOLOGIE DU CANNABIS SPÉCIALISÉE DANS LA DISTRIBUTION ET LA STRATÉGIE COMMERCIALE

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 22, 2019 09:10 AM EDT
Aujourd’hui, les fondateurs de Green Growth Brands ont annoncé le lancement de BRN Group, sous la présidence de Dia Simms, ancienne présidente de Combs Enterprises. Première en son genre, BRN Group concentrera ses efforts sur la création et la gestion de marques de cannabis, le développement d’expériences de commerce électronique interactives et personnalisées, et offrira un apprentissage pertinent pour informer et engager les clients dans ce marché en pleine effervescence. L’entreprise proposera une suite de solutions sur mesure et offrira une vitrine sur leur plateforme de marché en ligne à ses partenaires de marque.
Ce communiqué de presse contient des éléments multimédias. Voir le communiqué complet ici : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005414/fr/
Dia Simms, CEO of BRN Group (Photo: Business Wire)
La marque a été lancée en première mondiale le 27 septembre en partenariat avec le Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo à Los Angeles au L.A. Live. L’événement de lancement, sur la terrasse du GRAMMY Museum, a réuni des initiés de l’industrie et des adeptes de la marque dont Ashlee Simpson Ross, Evan Ross, Jamie Chung, Rocsi Diaz et plusieurs autres.
BRN Group offrira à ses clients une compréhension approfondie sur la distribution directe et numérique, une gestion complète du marché et une plateforme axée sur la performance qui répondra aux besoins évolutifs des marques modernes de cannabis. L’équipe de direction entretient des relations de longue date dans l’industrie du divertissement, créant ainsi des opportunités sans précédent pour les entreprises d’aujourd’hui. En collaboration avec les meilleurs distributeurs aux États-Unis et au Canada, les partenaires de BRN Group offriront une couverture commerciale, des relations avec les détaillants et du marketing inégalés pour la variété croissante de produits du cannabis.
Pour diriger sa stratégie d’innovation numérique, BRN Group s’est associé à Tyger Shark, qui développe et gère les opérations mondiales de commerce électronique pour les Raptors de Toronto, les Maple Leafs, October's Very Own et Universal Pictures, apportant sa grande expertise en conception Web interactive, gestion de commerce électronique, automatisation et développement de réalité augmentée et d’application native. Ensemble, ces capacités inciteront une approche innovante en matière de création de marques, de développement de produits et de marketing.
« Le moment est propice à une révolution dans l’industrie du cannabis », a déclaré Dia Simms, PDG de BRN Group. « Nous avons l’expertise pour construire des marques qui reflètent le consommateur que nous servons et qui servent le consommateur là où il magasine. Notre force réside dans notre capacité éprouvée à transformer des produits en marques de renom. Nous sommes là pour inspirer les marques à voir plus grand tout en aidant à élargir la diversité des produits, des gens et de la perception dans cette industrie. »
Avant de se joindre à BRN Group, Simms a récemment été nommée comme première présidente de Combs Enterprises, société créée par Sean « Diddy » Combs, un magnat de la musique. À ce titre, Simms a assumé l’entière responsabilité de la direction stratégique de CÎROC Ultra Premium Vodka, DeLeon Tequila, les marques de mode et parfum Sean John ainsi que Revolt TV. Elle a également dirigé l’agence de publicité interne Blue Flame. Son leadership au sein de CÎROC a propulsé la marque à une valeur au détail de plus de 2 G$, avec plus de 16 millions de caisses vendues à travers le monde.
BRN Group a été cofondé par Adam Arviv et Sean Posner. Arviv occupera le poste de président exécutif.
« Nous voulions former une équipe qui représente les meilleurs et les plus brillants de l’industrie », a déclaré Adam Arviv, président exécutif du groupe BRN. « L’expérience de Dia avec des marques mondiales de premier plan, notamment dans les secteurs de la CPG, des spiritueux et de la vente au détail, apporte un leadership éprouvé et un ensemble diversifié de compétences dans la gestion et la croissance des marques de cannabis. Nous avons hâte de voir la suite pour BRN Group sous sa direction. »
À propos de BRN Group :
Fondé en 2019, BRN Group offre des services complets de gestion de marque, y compris la planification stratégique de marque, la cartographie de présence numérique, et la distribution en ligne et hors connexion. BRN Group conjugue des décennies d’expertise éprouvée en matière de stratégie de marque, de technologie numérique et de distribution pour former une plateforme différenciée dans l’industrie mondiale du cannabis. BRN Group est une société privée établie à Toronto et à New York. Pour de plus amples renseignements sur BRN Group Inc., veuillez consulter le site www.thebrngroup.com.
À propos de Tyger Shark :
Depuis 2007, Tyger Shark s’est forgé une réputation en créant des expériences en ligne et des vitrines de commerce électronique de classe mondiale pour des marques emblématiques comme Universal Pictures, Toronto Raptors, October’s Very Own, Drake, Atlanta Hawks, les Maple Leafs de Toronto, et Sony Pictures.
Pour toute demande de renseignements ou d’entrevues avec les médias, veuillez communiquer avec : [email protected].
Consultez la version source sur businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005414/fr/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT