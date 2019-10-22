Consumer Mobile Usage Report Reveals Text Messaging Has Six Times the Engagement of Email

|By Business Wire
|
|October 22, 2019 09:11 AM EDT
EZ Texting, the leader in SMS marketing software for business, today released its inaugural report, ‘2019 Mobile Usage Report: How Consumers Are Really Texting,’ revealing texting has 6X the engagement of email among consumers. The report reveals just how often certain segments of the population are interacting with their mobile devices in comparison to other channels. The research conducted by EZ Texting reveals that texts maintain an incredibly high overall open rate of 100%, and 90% of consumers open and read a text within 30 minutes of receipt.
The preference, presence and engagement statistics for texting found by the research demonstrate its effectiveness over other common forms of marketing. To prepare for the continuing shift toward mobile and the availability of a fast, wireless mobile connection with 5G’s arrival, businesses and organizations should include text marketing to connect and engage with their audiences where they actually are — on their cellphones.
“Given consumers’ overwhelming preference for all communication to occur on their mobile device, it’s surprising more brands have not already recognized the importance and value of text messaging,” said Norman Happ, CEO of EZ Texting. “As we continue to see more services become available on devices, the demand for mobile-friendly customer communication and advertising will undoubtedly increase. This further stresses the vitality of both directly communicating and enabling customer engagement through group and one-to-one text messaging.”
EZ Texting’s ‘2019 Mobile Usage Report: How Consumers Are Really Texting’ is composed of survey results from 1,039 participants ranging in age from 18 to 65+. The report looks into the mobile habits of consumers, engagement rates with SMS messaging, preferences of platforms to communicate and the texting behaviors based on demographics.
Key takeaways from the report include:
- More than 50% of consumers check their phones 5+ times per hour
- 50% of those aged 18-29 check their messages at least 7+ times per hour
- 65% of consumers check their phones within 5 minutes of waking up
- Nearly 90% of consumers respond to a text message within 30 minutes
- Text messaging has 6X the engagement of email
- Consumers spend more time texting on their mobile phones than nearly any other activity including social media and online shopping
In its own study, the Cellular Telecommunications Industry Association (CTIA) found 93% of surveyed consumers believe wireless messaging is a trusted communications environment with SMS texting holding a 2.8% spam rate compared to the 53% spam rate of email. Not only is text marketing more secure, but as EZ Texting’s report finds, engagement and adoption statistics continue to rise as well. SMS marketing is an integral part of any organization’s 1:1 communication and promotions strategy, however, remaining both compliant and effective in all text marketing practices is vital.
To view the full report, visit eztexting.com/2019-mobile-usage-report. To learn more about EZ Texting’s platform and how it is helping businesses connect with their customers in the most compliant way, please visit eztexting.com.
About EZ Texting:
Founded in 2004, EZ Texting has served over 160,000 customers and is the #1 SMS marketing software, setting the standard for business texting platforms. Our messaging solutions are featured as a top 20 Best Product for Marketers and allow businesses of all sizes to reach and engage their mobile audiences. Headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, and with offices in Austin and Kiev, EZ Texting is a SaaS company that delivers the fastest, easiest, and most reliable way to connect. Backed by Morgan Stanley Expansion Capital, Investor AB, and ROCA Partners, EZ Texting is continuously voted a Best Place to Work.
Text “TRY” to 858585 to see how it works.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005415/en/
