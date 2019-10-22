NTT Report Finds Digital Natives Don’t Prioritize Cybersecurity

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 22, 2019 09:48 AM EDT
In today’s multigenerational workforce, professionals over the age of 30 are more likely to adopt cybersecurity best practices than their younger colleagues who have grown up with technology. This insight comes from research recently conducted by the Security division of NTT Ltd., a leading global technology services company, regarding generational attitudes toward cybersecurity. Among the more than 2,000 professionals surveyed, nearly 700 respondents – all under 30 – worked outside of IT in management and decision-making positions.
NTT’s report, Meeting the Expectations of a New Generation, identified good and bad cybersecurity practices for organizations surveyed as part of its Risk:Value 2019 report, scored across 17 key criteria. From the responses to the research, NTT assigned each business a score of between -41 and +27. The average organization scored +3. The report revealed that under-30s scored 2.3 in terms of cybersecurity best practices, compared to 2.9 for 30- to 45-year-olds and 3.0 for 46- to 60-year-olds.
This data suggests that those born and raised in the digital age don’t necessarily follow cybersecurity best practices. In fact, employees who have spent more time in the workplace gaining knowledge, skills and acquired ‘digital DNA,’ tend to have a stronger security posture than younger workers.
Under-30s, on the other hand, are more laid back about cybersecurity responsibilities. They adopt different working styles and prefer to be more productive, flexible and agile at work using their own tools and devices. Moreover, half of under-30 respondents think that responsibility for cybersecurity rests solely with the IT department. This is 6% higher than respondents in the older age categories.
Top generational differences in attitudes toward cybersecurity:
- Under-30s are more likely to consider paying a hacker’s ransom demand (39%) than over-30s (30%). This may be due to an impatience to get systems back up and running, or a greater knowledge of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.
- Growing up in a technology skills crisis, 46% of under-30s are worried their company doesn’t have the right cybersecurity skills and resources in-house. This is 4% higher than for over-30s.
- The desire for flexibility and agility could be affecting attitudes to incident response. Under-30s estimate that a company could recover from a cybersecurity breach in just 62 days – six days less than the time estimated by older age groups (68 days).
- Younger workers are more accepting of personal devices at work than their older counterparts; 8% fewer consider them a security risk. However, they’re more concerned about the Internet of Things (IoT) as a potential risk (61% compared to 59%).
- Eighty one percent believe cybersecurity should be an item on the boardroom agenda, compared to 85% of over-30s.
Matt Gyde, CEO, Security, NTT Ltd., says: “NTT’s research has uncovered contrasting attitudes and behaviors on cybersecurity from different generations. It’s clear from the research that the workforce has a very different approach and attitude to cybersecurity, depending on age. Businesses must transform their approach to security if they are to engage all generations. Most important is ensuring that employees understand that security is everyone’s business, and isn’t simply a role for IT, as has been the case in the past. Different generations use technology in very different ways and business leaders need to recognize that strong cybersecurity practices for all generations within the business is an enabler and not a barrier. Security leaders should make themselves more approachable and talk the language of business, not IT. Education is also fundamental to change in cybersecurity behavior, so make the learning process interesting and relevant to all generations in the workforce.”
More information is available at: https://hello.global.ntt/en-us/insights
Notes for Editors:
Methodology
The NTT data cited in this report was collected through global research commissioned in 2019 involving 2,256 organizations in 17 sectors across 20 countries and conducted by Jigsaw Research. Respondents were senior decision-makers outside of the IT department, with 20% holding a C-level position. Overall results were published in the Risk:Value 2019 Report and related content. From the responses to the research, NTT identified good practice and bad practice in cybersecurity, with each business being accordingly given a score of between -41 and +27. The average organization scored +3. NTT then considered the score of the organization by age of respondent.
About Security and NTT Ltd.
Security is a division of NTT Ltd., a global technology services company bringing together the expertise of leaders in the field, including NTT Communications, Dimension Data, and NTT Security. The Security division helps clients create a digital business that is secure by design. With unsurpassed threat intelligence, we help you to predict, detect, and respond to cyberthreats, while supporting business innovation and managing risk. Security has 10 SOCs, seven R&D centers, over 2,000 security experts and handles hundreds of thousands of security incidents annually across six continents. Security ensures that resources are used effectively by delivering the right mix of Managed Security Services, Security Consulting Services and Security Technology.
NTT Ltd. partners with organizations around the world to shape and achieve outcomes through intelligent technology solutions. For us, intelligent means data-driven, connected, digital, and secure. As a global ICT provider, we employ more than 40,000 people in a diverse and dynamic workplace, and deliver services in over 200 countries and regions. Together we enable the connected future. Visit us at our new website hello.global.ntt
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191022005729/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT