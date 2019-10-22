 Nordson EFD presenta los nuevos sistemas de bombeo de cavidad progresiva 797PCP para la dosificación volumétrica continua

|By Business Wire
Nordson EFD, una empresa de Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN), el fabricante de sistemas para la dosificación de fluidos de precisión líder en el mundo, lanzó al mercado los nuevos sistemas de bombeo de cavidad progresiva para la dosificación volumétrica, entre los que se incluyen las bombas 797PCP y 797PCP-2K, y los controladores 7197PCP-DIN o ValveMate 7197PCP.
Las nuevas soluciones de dosificación volumétrica proveen volúmenes precisos y repetitivos de fluidos, en cantidades mínimas de hasta 0,01 ml por revolución. Las tolerancias de volumen de depósitos equivalen a +/- 1 % permitiendo un alto nivel de control en los procesos en aplicaciones automotrices, electrónicas, médicas y otras producciones.
“Los clientes que desean asegurarse que el volumen de líquido requerido se dosifique con una precisión y consistencia excepcionales, independientemente de la viscosidad de los fluidos o incluso los cambios en la viscosidad en el tiempo, obtendrán esa seguridad que buscan, y más, en nuestros nuevos sistemas 797PCP”, comentó Claude Bergeron, gerente de línea de productos a nivel global en válvulas de Nordson EFD.
El diseño del 797PCP se basa en la parte principal de cavidad progresiva donde los componentes principales (un rotor y un estator) forman una cámara de dosificación perfectamente sellada. A medida que rota, la bomba permite realizar una dosificación volumétrica continua, sin que se vea afectada por factores externos como, entre otros, cambios en la viscosidad, fluctuación en la presión del fluido y el efecto "lleno a vacío" en jeringas.
Además, este sellamiento continuo previene el efecto de cizalla y pulsación, convirtiendo a la 797PCP en una herramienta ideal para la dosificación de pastas abrasivas, epoxi y adhesivos de curado UV. Las bombas vienen en tres tamaños: 0,01 ml, 0,05 ml y 0,15 ml.
La bomba 797PCP-2K provee dosificación combinada de alta precisión de fluidos para el ensamblaje en dos partes. Presenta un diseño modular para múltiples rangos combinados. Su compatibilidad con una amplia variedad de mezcladores estáticos de bayoneta desechables de EFD simplifica la implementación.
Tanto las bombas estándares como la 2K trabajan en forma más eficiente con los controladores 7197PCP-DIN o ValveMate 7197PCP. Estos controladores permiten ajustar con precisión los parámetros de dosificación. La versión en riel DIN ofrece una interfaz basada en la Internet. La versión ValveMate posee una interfaz con pantalla táctil intuitiva. Ambas versiones incluyen varios modos de programación, incluidos Línea, Volumen, Peso y Cronometrado, a fin de satisfacer la amplia variedad de requisitos para las distintas aplicaciones.
Para obtener más información, comuníquese con Nordson EFD al [email protected], o llame al +1 401.431.7000 o 800.556.3484.
Acerca de Nordson EFD
Nordson EFD diseña y fabrica sistemas dosificadores de fluidos de precisión para procesos en mesas y líneas de montaje automatizadas. Al permitir que los fabricantes puedan aplicar la misma cantidad de adhesivo, lubricante u otro fluido de montaje en cada parte en todo momento, los sistemas de dosificación EFD ayudan a las compañías de una amplia variedad de industrias, a aumentar su producción, a mejorar la calidad y a reducir sus costos de producción. Otras habilidades de gestión de fluidos incluyen jeringas y cartuchos de alta calidad para envasar materiales de uno y dos componentes, junto con una amplia variedad de accesorios, acopladores y conectores para control de flujo de fluidos en ambientes médicos, biofarmacéuticos e industriales. La empresa también es un formulador líder de pastas de soldadura especiales para aplicaciones de dosificación e impresión en la industria electrónica.
Acerca de Nordson Corporation
Nordson diseña, fabrica y comercializa productos y sistemas diferenciados que se utilizan para la dosificación y procesamiento de adhesivos, revestimientos, polímeros, selladores y biomateriales; y para el manejo de fluidos, las pruebas y la inspección de calidad, así como para el tratamiento de superficies y curado. Estos productos son respaldados por una amplia experiencia en aplicaciones y servicios y ventas directas a nivel mundial. Atendemos a una amplia variedad de mercados finales de productos de consumo no durables, durables y de tecnología, incluidos los envases, las telas no tejidas, la electrónica, los productos médicos, los dispositivos, la energía, el transporte, la construcción y montaje y el acabado general de productos. Fundada en 1954 y con sede en Westlake, Ohio, la compañía tiene operaciones y oficinas de asistencia en más de 30 países. Visite a Nordson en la web en www.nordson.com, twitter.com/Nordson_Corp o www.facebook.com/nordson.
