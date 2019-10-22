CLARA analytics Appoints Paul Kim as Chief Medical Officer

|By Business Wire
|
October 22, 2019
CLARA analytics (“CLARA”), the leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the commercial insurance industry, today announced that Paul Kim, M.D., MPH, MBA, QME, FACOEM has joined the company as its chief medical officer. In this role, Dr. Kim will work closely with medical staff, oversee quality and safety management, and help direct strategic planning and development. He will also serve as chair of the Utilization Review Committee. Dr. Kim’s significant experience as a clinician, professor, medical examiner, consultant and chief medical officer will be invaluable to CLARA as the company continues to grow. He will report to CLARA CEO Gary Hagmueller.
“Paul has led an exemplary career, bridging the vital areas CLARA touches,” said Hagmueller. “His insights and connections are true assets as we work to transform the commercial insurance industry. Paul also shares the passion of our team in using AI to solve the industry’s greatest challenges. He is an outstanding fit, and we look forward to his contributions.”
Some of Dr. Kim’s career highlights include serving as:
- Founder and CEO, Thinknetic Medical Corporation. Dr. Kim developed an organization that applies innovative and forward thinking to workers’ compensation. Thinknetic delivers care to injured workers without delays in the utilization review process. It is also dedicated to minimizing the overutilization of treatment and helps move claims to closure according to evidence-based medicine that is individualized to each case.
- Chief Medical Officer, AeliusMD. Dr. Kim contributed to AeliusMD by optimizing their software to aid in caring for the injured worker, improving patient experience, and ultimately improving the patient’s outcome.
- Medical Director, Loma Linda University Health. Dr. Kim was a leader as medical director of occupational medicine and medical director of the Workers’ Compensation Center at his alma mater.
- Assistant Professor, Loma Linda University. Dr. Kim taught and conducted research on occupational and environmental health at both Loma Linda Medical Center and Loma Linda School of Public Health.
Dr. Kim holds doctor of medicine and master of public health degrees from Loma Linda University and an MBA in healthcare administration from La Sierra University. He has also earned a number of professional certifications, including becoming board certified in preventive medicine and occupational medicine. He is a member of the American College of Occupational and Environmental Medicine, the American College of Preventive Medicine, and the Western Occupational and Environmental Medicine Association. Additionally, Dr. Kim is the author of several published articles.
“The bulk of my career has been devoted to finding the best ways to deliver excellent care to injured workers while promoting safety and a culture of wellness within organizations,” said Dr. Kim. “I joined CLARA because I believe it has found the key to executing care and compassion at scale throughout the commercial insurance industry. Through CLARA’s innovative and specific applications of AI and machine learning, organizations can function more efficiently while providing the best experience for workers. I can’t wait to begin my work with this incredible team.”
To learn more about CLARA and how it is leveraging AI and machine learning to transform the commercial insurance industry, please visit www.claraanalytics.com.
About CLARA analytics
CLARA analytics improves claims outcomes in commercial insurance with easy-to-use artificial intelligence (AI)-based products. CLARA’s suite helps claims teams reduce various sources of loss costs in claims handling by keeping claims on track throughout their life cycle. The suite uses the latest in AI and machine learning (ML) technology and can integrate easily into any workflow or infrastructure to rapidly start showing value. CLARA’s customers include companies from the top 25 insurance carriers to small, self-insured organizations. CLARA analytics was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Silicon Valley in California. For more information, visit www.claraanalytics.com, and follow CLARA analytics on LinkedIn and Twitter.
CLARA claims, CLARA litigation and CLARA providers are trademarks of CLARA analytics. All other brand names and solution names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.
