Honda Unveils the World Premiere of All-new Fit at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019

|By ACN Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|October 22, 2019 11:20 PM EDT
TOKYO, Oct 23, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today held the world premiere of the all-new Fit at the 46th Tokyo Motor Show 2019. The all-new Fit will be exhibited at the Honda booth for the duration of the show (Press days: October 23-24, Public days: October 25-November 4, 2019), and it is scheduled to go on sale in February 2020.
Without compromising the spacious cabin and excellent usability that has been a hallmark of each successive generation of Fit, this 4th-generation all-new Fit was developed with the intention of becoming the globally-accepted standard for compact cars suited to this new era.
As a new concept in automobile development, the development team pursued an "emotional value" which cannot be expressed numerically and embodied four dimensions of comfort that enable this vehicle to be better able to support the daily lives of customers. Moreover, the all-new Fit will come in five different types so that customers can select the model that is right for them depending on their lifestyle and life stage.
The hybrid version of the all-new Fit will be the first Honda compact car equipped with the 2-motor hybrid system Honda developed to realize both excellent environmental performance and a comfortable driving experience at the same time, and will be introduced to the market as a part of Honda's e:HEV* models.
*e:HEV is a newly-established communication name for Honda's 2-motor hybrid system, which is positioned as Honda's core electrification technology and a hybrid system for this new era, for vehicles driven mostly with an electric motor.
Key features of the all-new Fit
"Four dimensions of comfort" that enable better support for people's daily lives:
Comfortable view:
The all-new Fit features a front pillar with a cross-sectional structure that is different from previous generations of Fit and yet realizes a structure which enables impact energy to flow to the vehicle body in the event of a collision. While ensuring collision safety performance without compromise, this newly-designed front pillar realizes overwhelmingly wide and superior frontal visibility compared to that of previous Fit models.
Moreover, the instrument panel features a flat-topped design which emphasizes horizontal and straight lines, and windshield wipers are positioned to be barely visible from inside the cabin, which also enhances a comfortable view while driving.
Seating comfort:
As for the front seats, the all-new Fit will be the first Honda model to feature a new-generation body stabilizing seat that Honda developed while envisioning application for its high-class sedan models. The planar support structure of the seat stabilizes the body and makes long driving less tiring and enables the user to enjoy the soft feeling of the seat.
The rear seats of the all-new Fit continue to feature seat arrangements as versatile as that of the previous generation Fit and realize seat comfort equivalent to high-class sedan models by adopting a larger and thicker seat pad which offers stress-free seating even for adult passengers.
Ride comfort:
Equipped with Honda's new, more compact 2-motor hybrid system, the all-new Fit will drive smoothly by an electric motor for virtually all situations of everyday driving and realize outstanding environmental performance as well as excellent ride comfort with powerful acceleration and comfortable driving.
Usability:
While maintaining the spacious cabin from previous generations of Fit, the all-new Fit features enhanced usability which supports people's mobility, including a stress-free layout of storage areas that ensure comfort for all occupants during everyday driving as well as over long-distances.
Five types of the all-new Fit providing unique individual characteristics:
BASIC:
The basic type of the all-new Fit offers both high-quality design and occupant comfort. This type will feature a simple and endearing design including a front face design with a gentle look and seamless and flowing exterior form.
HOME:
This type strives to realize a relaxing and carefully-designed space with high visual and tactile quality by coordinating colors and materials, including natural-looking fabric seats made with high-quality materials, a genuine leather-wrapped steering wheel and Prime Smooth soft padding.
CIO, CTO & Developer Resources
NESS:
This type features exciting color coordination and adopts water-repellent materials for the seat surfaces and soft padding on the instrument panel. It is a sporty and fashionable type which will enable customers to enjoy driving just like they enjoy fitness and sports.
CROSSTAR:
This type features an exterior design developed exclusively for the CROSSTAR as well as 16-inch aluminum wheels, which look good both in city and outdoor environment. As for the interior, water-repellent materials are used for seat surfaces and soft padding on the instrument panel. This type projects an enhanced image of compact and yet tough vehicle.
LUXE:
Striving to create a space where people can spend elegant and comfortable time, standard genuine leather seats were designed as an exclusive feature for this type while pursuing excellence in visual and tactile quality. For the exterior, platinum-style chrome plating and 16-inch aluminum wheels were adopted to increase the high quality feel.
Further advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies:
A front wide view camera which covers a wide area in front of the vehicle will be newly added to the Honda SENSING advanced safety and driver-assistive system(1) installed to the all-new Fit. By combining the front wide view camera and eight sonar sensors mounted in the front and back of the vehicle, the all-new Fit features further enhanced existing Honda SENSING functions as well as the new short-distance collision mitigation braking system(2). The Honda SENSING is available as standard equipment on all types of the all-new Fit(3).
Connected services that enhance customers' comfort and peace of mind in their daily lives with Fit:
The all-new Fit will be the first model equipped with the Honda CONNECT on-board communication module developed exclusively for Honda vehicles. Starting with the all-new Fit, Honda will begin evolving Honda Total Care Premium(4) which consists of three services; 1) remote control of some vehicle functions via smartphone(5); 2) emergency support service which connects the vehicle directly to a support center in case of an emergency such as a traffic accident and enables prompt and proper responses(6); and 3) security "rush over" service which dispatches a security guard when an abnormal situation occurring to the vehicle is detected(7).
(1) There is a limit to the capabilities (e.g. recognition capability and control capability) of individual functions of Honda SENSING. Please do not overestimate the capabilities of each Honda SENSING function and drive safety while paying constant attention to your surroundings.
For more details about Honda SENSING, please access:
https://global.honda/innovation/technology/automobile/Honda-Sensing.html
(2) When the driver overlooks obstacles and the system detects the risk of a collision, the system will assist the driver to avoid a collision or mitigate damage in a collision.
(3) Vehicle specification without Honda SENSING also is available for the Basic type.
(4) An optional fee-based service offered exclusively for owners of Honda vehicles equipped with the Honda CONNECT communication module. Customers can choose a "basic pack" or "additional option service."
(5) Through a dedicated smartphone app, the user can 1) turn on the air-conditioning unit remotely, 2) receive notification when vehicle doors are not locked and lock the doors remotely and 3) check the location of the parked car.
(6) Prompt and proper emergency response will become possible by sending essential information such as vehicle information and location information from the operator directly to emergency responders (police and fire stations) and other relevant parties such as an insurance company at once.
(7) When the vehicle's security alarm goes off, notification will be sent to the user's smartphone and the collaborating security service company, ALSOK (Sohgo Security Services, Co., Ltd.), will immediately dispatch a security guard to the location of the vehicle, depending on the situation.
About Honda
Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (TSE:7267 / NYSE:HMC / LSE:HNDA) is one of the leading manufacturers of automobiles and power products and the largest manufacture of motorcycles in the world. Honda has always sought to provide genuine satisfaction to people worldwide. The result is more than 120 manufacturing facilities in 30 countries worldwide, producing a wide range of products, including motorcycles, ATVs, generators, marine engines, lawn and garden equipment and automobiles that bring the company into contact with over 19 million customers annually.
For more information, please visit http://world.honda.com.
Source: Honda
Contact:
Media Inquiries [email protected] +81-3-5412-1512
Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.
Latest Stories
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT