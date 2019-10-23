GSMA Y SÓNAR DESVELAN LOS PRIMEROS DETALLES DE XSIDE

|By Business Wire
|
October 23, 2019 07:00 AM EDT
La exitosa plataforma de start-ups de GSMA, Four Years From Now (4YFN) y Sónar, el festival internacional de música, creatividad y tecnología, anuncian hoy más detalles de su tan esperado evento comisariado conjuntamente, xside, que tendrá lugar dentro del recinto de 4YFN entre el 24 y el 26 de febrero de 2020 en Fira Montjuïc. En paralelo a 4YFN y MWC Barcelona 2020, xside es un nuevo punto de encuentro que engloba conferencias, networking y música con el fin de explorar el papel que juega la tecnología, el diseño y la innovación en el futuro de la creatividad, la cultura y los negocios.
xside, corazón creativo de 4YFN y MWC Barcelona, está diseñado para crear vínculos entre el público proveniente de las comunidades creativas de Sónar y los asistentes tecnológicos y emprendedores del mayor evento de telefonía móvil del mundo. Se trata del primer evento integral de esta categoría creado por compañías líderes en eventos de música, creatividad, tecnología, diseño y emprendimiento. xside acogerá a más de 25.000 asistentes durante tres días y a otras 5.000 personas cada noche.
“xside es una fantástica reunión de culturas, industrias y mentes creativas que reúne a dos de los principales eventos de Barcelona, cada uno representando comunidades muy numerosas pero de cariz diverso”, según John Hoffman, CEO de GSMA Ltd. “Creando tal espacio de excelencia creativa, que celebre las ideas, las habilidades y las personas que lideran el futuro, daremos forma a la relación entre diseño, cultura y tecnología en beneficio de estas industrias así como de otros sectores”.
“xside es el hub creativo y de contenido de la semana más tecnológica del mundo; un encuentro innovador para explorar el papel que juegan la tecnología, el diseño y la innovación en el futuro de la creatividad, las culturas y el negocio. La colaboración con 4YFN de GSMA y MWC Barcelona para la creación y organización de xside, define nuestro empeño en subrayar el importante rol que tiene la tecnología en la sociedad: cambiar nuestro presente e imaginar nuevos futuros.” dice Ventura Barba, Director Ejecutivo Advanced Music, SL (Sónar y Sónar +D).
El diseño y la creatividad convergen con la tecnología
El reconocido festival de diseño y creatividad OFFF, que el próximo año celebrará su vigésimo aniversario, se añade como el primer colaborador en la creación de contenidos del programa de xside. OFFF programará conferencias y actuaciones del compositor de música electrónica residente en Berlín, Ben Lukas Boysen, junto a los artistas digitales y new media, Joëlle Snaith y Joshua Davis.
El programa de conferencias propuesto por OFFF explora los límites de la creatividad y la tecnología en el escenario de xside. Los primeros conferenciantes son:
- David Vogel, Director Ejecutivo, Diseño de Experiencias, AKQA
- Irene Pereyra y Anton Repponen, Fundadores, Anton & Irene
- Josue Ibañez, cofundador y director de diseño de interacción, Cocolab
- Verònica Fuerte, fundadora, Hey Studio
Cada jornada, durante el día, xside, comisariado conjuntamente por Sónar y GSMA, presentará debates y presentaciones sobre la industria. Las actividades contatarán con música, propuestas de tecnología inmersiva, instalaciones artísticas interactivas y una selecta oferta gastronómica.
Cuando 4YFN y MWC Barcelona cierren sus puertas será el turno de “xside-by-Night”, coneventos co-programados por Sónar que cada noche tomarán el relevo con conferencias, conciertos y sesiones hasta las 23:00h. Con estas actividades, 4YFN doblará su impacto, trasladando su pabellón del Hall 8 en Fira Montjuïc a los pabellones y al espacio exterior donde cada año se celebran Sónar de Día y Sónar+D.
4YFN es la plataforma de GSMA MWC que apoya a start-ups, inversores y empresas para conectarse y lanzar nuevas empresas juntas. El evento se organiza al mismo tiempo que MWC Barcelona y atrae a más de 23.000 asistentes, 1.000 inversores, 700 start-ups y expositores, y alberga a más de 400 conferenciantes.
Toda la información sobre cómo participar en 4YFN en https://www.4yfn.com/barcelona/xside/.
Las entradas ya están a la venta con un descuento Early Bird del 20% en www.4YFN.com.
MÁS INFORMACIÓN
Sobre Sónar
Sónar es un evento cultural pionero centrado en la música electrónica y las artes digitales fundado en Barcelona en 1994. Como festival pionero en contenidos, producción y estrategia, Sónar se ha convertido en un referente internacional, gracias a su afán por combinar la vanguardia y la experimentación con las últimas tendencias de la cultura urbana. Cada año recibe a más de 100.000 personas de todo el mundo.
Sónar+D, su congreso de creatividad, tecnología y empresa, se puso en marcha en 2013 y se celebra paralelamente al festival de Barcelona y a otros eventos durante todo el año. Este atrae a más de 20.000 profesionales de las industrias creativas y del mundo de la ciencia y la innovación tecnológica.
Más información en www.sonar.es, www.sonarplusd.com
Sobre OFFF
OFFF fue fundada en el año 2000. Hoy en día, OFFF se ha convertido en el festival de creatividad más influyente al que se puede asistir. OFFF es una comunidad que invita a todos aquellos que están deseosos de aprender, participar e inspirarse en un viaje de tres días de conferencias, talleres, actividades y espectáculos. OFFF cuenta con talentos innovadores e internacionales para compartir sus experiencias.
Sobre GSMA
GSMA representa los intereses de los operadores de telefonía móvil de todo el mundo, y une a cerca de 750 operadores con casi 400 empresas del amplio ecosistema de la telefonía móvil. Entre estas empresas se incluyen fabricantes de celulares y dispositivos portátiles, empresas de software, proveedores de equipos y empresas de Internet, así como organizaciones en sectores adyacentes de la industria. GSMA también organiza los eventos Mobile World Congress, líderes de la industria que se celebran anualmente en Barcelona, Los Ángeles y Shangai, así como la serie de conferencias regionales de Mobile 360.
Más información en www.gsma.com y en Twitter: @GSMA.
For more information, please visit the GSMA corporate website at www.gsma.com. Follow the GSMA on Twitter: @GSMA.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191023005357/es/
