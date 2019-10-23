Asset Preservation Advisors Adds Enhanced Client Statements to Middle- and Back-Office Services from Clearwater

|By Business Wire
|
|October 23, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Clearwater Analytics and Asset Preservation Advisors (APA) announced today that APA will leverage Clearwater for enhanced client statements, in addition to other middle- and back-office services for data aggregation, reconciliation, reporting, composite management, and more.
As a client since 2016, APA has worked closely with Clearwater to simplify and scale its daily investment data-related processes. Adding Clearwater’s enhanced client statements will enable it to produce detailed, presentation-worthy reports with state-of-the-art graphics, market data, and relevant commentary.
The addition of enhanced client statements is the next step in an already productive partnership between APA and Clearwater. APA was a beta user for Clearwater’s composite management service, and worked closely with the Clearwater product team to develop the tool according to their needs and to solve the pervasive challenges they encountered in the marketplace.
APA manages high quality tax-exempt and taxable municipal bond portfolios for registered investment advisors, family wealth offices, and institutional clients. Its commitment to providing excellent service and transparency to clients dovetails with Clearwater’s SaaS solution and services.
“Clearwater has been a great partner for us, and we are excited to take advantage of a larger portion of their offering,” said Kevin B. Woods, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Asset Preservation Advisors. “Their composite management tool has been very helpful to us — our past two GIPS audits have been seamless. We expect the same level of success from the enhanced client statements service.”
Clearwater offers a full complement of services in addition to its core offering of investment data management, reconciliation, and reporting. Clients can draw upon their integrated data to perform key business tasks like billing, composite management, trade confirm/affirm, client statements, reconciliation insight, and more.
“Our partnership with APA has truly been mutually beneficial from the beginning,” said Scott Erickson, Chief Operating Officer at Clearwater. “Their constructive feedback and sophisticated use of the Clearwater system has helped us to continue developing new functionality that solves more operational challenges for them, and other managers like them.”
About Asset Preservation Advisors
Founded in 1989, Asset Preservation Advisors (APA) is a Registered Investment Advisor based in Atlanta, Georgia. APA specializes in managing high quality tax-exempt and taxable municipal bond portfolios with what we believe is a well-calculated, conservative philosophy that seeks to preserve clients’ wealth and enhance total returns.
APA’s Investment Professionals utilize a top-down and bottom-up approach to add value through our active management program. Portfolio construction consists of four parts: yield curve analysis, sector allocation, credit analysis, and security selection. Top-down macro analysis creates the framework for the portfolio’s duration, yield curve positioning, and sector allocation decisions. Individual positions are selected using APA’s rigorous, fundamental bottom-up research.
APA’s assets under management totaled $4.24 billion as of September 30, 2019.
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics is a global SaaS solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting. Clearwater helps thousands of organizations make the most of their investment portfolio data with a world-class product and client-centric servicing. Clearwater offers a full complement of middle- and back-office solutions like trade confirm/affirm, client billing, composite management, client statements, and more.
Each day, the Clearwater solution reports on more than $3.5 trillion in assets for clients that include Arch Capital, Cisco, CopperPoint Mutual Company, C.V. Starr & Co., Facebook, J.P. Morgan, Knights of Columbus Insurance, Mutual of Omaha, Oracle, Starbucks, Unum Group, WellCare Health Plans, Wilton Re., and many others.
Since its founding in 2004, Clearwater has provided a cloud-native solution that helps investors make the most of their data. Investment professionals in more than 25 countries trust Clearwater to deliver timely, validated investment data and in-depth reporting.
Additional information about Clearwater can be found at www.clearwater-analytics.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/clearwater-analytics/ | Twitter: @cwanalytics
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191023005015/en/
