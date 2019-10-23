Felix Payment System Security Assured with Intertrust whiteCryption®

|By Business Wire
Intertrust, the pioneer in Digital Rights Management (DRM) technology and leading provider of application security solutions, has announced a partnership to safeguard the Felix payment system with Intertrust’s whiteCryption® application shielding technology which will protect the platform from third-party tampering. Felix, developed by Gentek Global, is designed to make it easier for small and medium-sized businesses to get paid by transforming smartphones into payment terminals.
The Felix system can be easily integrated into transactions including online shopping, bill settlement, airline tickets, hotel stays, and other purchases. It is the first payment system that allows users with an NFC-enabled Android phone and a contactless payment method to complete purchases by tapping their contactless payment cards against their smartphones while shopping, both online and face to face. Felix can be delivered as either a standalone mPOS application or as an SDK to be integrated into third-party apps.
Independent testing lab Riscure will provide product evaluation services for the Felix platform as it undergoes Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance certification, which ensures all sellers safely and securely accept, store, process, and transmit cardholder data during credit card transactions. Full PCI security evaluation of Felix is expected to finalize before Christmas 2019. These partnerships will play a critical role as Felix is field-tested in imminent Visa (NYSE:V) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA) pilots.
“Our partnership is helping move Felix closer to its goal of safe, frictionless shopping right on your smartphone,” said Andrew Snyder, Technical Business Director at Intertrust. “Felix’s convenient tap-to-pay approach, with whiteCryption working in the background to assure safety, makes it a pretty powerful way for users to get the most out of their online shopping experience.”
Intertrust’s whiteCryption provides a bulwark against reverse engineering and tampering via cutting-edge obfuscation, self-defense, and key protection techniques to safeguard software application code, proprietary data, and company information across platforms including Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, and Linux embedded. With Felix, customer payments are processed both in-person and online by holding contactless bank cards against Android smartphones. The system uses the built-in Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to read the card data and send it through Felix for payment processing.
“Our collaboration with Intertrust prevents cybercriminals from using techniques such as reverse engineering or hacking smartphone memory to find security keys,” said Owen Newport, CEO & co-founder, Gentek Global. “This means Felix users can rest easy knowing sensitive payment card details and other personal information are shielded from bad actors.”
Typically, to address strict security requirements Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) technologies require external hardware to facilitate card acceptance and PIN processing. Felix is the first commercial solution to enable both card acceptance and PIN entry on the same device in a secure manner, without additional hardware.
Meet with Intertrust and Gentek Global at Money20/20, Las Vegas
Come and meet with Intertrust at Money20/20 in Las Vegas, October 27-30 at Booth #3928 where it will be demonstrating the Felix payment solution and discussing the best ways to protect your apps and keys.
About Gentek Global
Felix payment technology has been designed and developed by Gentek Global, a product development team operating out of Montreal, Canada and Melbourne, Australia, and specializing in cyber security, mobile payments and contactless NFC technologies. As the world of e-commerce and mobile payments continues to grow at an exponential rate globally, the opportunities and risks grow along with them. Felix is designed to capitalize on both the growth and risks present in the market.
About Intertrust
Intertrust provides trusted computing products and services to leading global corporations – from mobile, CE and IoT manufacturers, to service providers and enterprise software platform companies. These products include the world’s leading digital rights management (DRM), software tamper resistance, and technologies to enable private data exchanges for various verticals including energy, entertainment, retail/marketing, automotive, fintech, and IoT. Founded in 1990, Intertrust is headquartered in Silicon Valley with regional offices in London, Tokyo, Mumbai, Bangalore, Beijing, Seoul, Riga, and Tallinn. The company has a legacy of invention, and its fundamental contributions in the areas of computer security and digital trust are globally recognized. Intertrust holds hundreds of patents that are key to Internet security, trust, and privacy management components of operating systems, trusted mobile code and networked operating environments, web services, and cloud computing.
Additional information is available at intertrust.com, or follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.
About Riscure
Founded in 2001, Riscure is a leading global advisor on the security of connected and IoT devices, as well as a recognized vendor of advanced security testing tools and security training. Riscure helps customers around the world to build robust hardware and software solutions and to speed up the process of secure development and certification.
Riscure is the world-leading security laboratory in mobile Security with more than a decade of experience in SoC (System-on-Chip) security, software security, and Mobile Security. Riscure’s expertise in Mobile Security is well recognized by the industry. Riscure is accredited by many organizations, among which are Visa, Mastercard, Discover, American Express, EMVco, GlobalPlatform and FIDO to perform security assessments of a wide variety of mobile solutions.
Since 2007, Riscure has pioneered in assessing the security of mobile solutions and mobile security technology with a current extensive track record of 200+ security evaluations of Mobile Payment and Mobile POS solutions, 25+ OEM Pays with multiple smartphone vendors (OEMs), 25+ Mobile Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) and 50+ Mobile Software Security Solutions including obfuscation, white-box cryptography, and biometric solutions.
