Winbond Electronics and Karamba Security Partner for Embedded Cybersecurity


October 23, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
Karamba Security, a world-leading provider of embedded cybersecurity for connected machines, today announced a collaboration with Winbond Electronics, a leading global supplier of semiconductor memory solutions and a pioneer in certified secure memories, to enhance embedded software security in automotive and other connected industries. OEMs and tier ones use Karamba’s embedded cybersecurity solutions for connected systems to protect their software and reduce vulnerability exposures. Under the new partnership, Karamba will offer enhanced hardware security with the use of Winbond’s secure memories.
The Karamba and Winbond collaboration will provide cybersecurity offerings that leverage Winbond’s TrustMETM secure flash memories with Karamba’s embedded security policy. Winbond’s family of secure memories combines its world class NOR flash manufacturing process and state-of-the-art hardware security technology. The company’s offerings range from the world’s first and most secured EAL5+ Common Criteria certified flash memory device to cost effective EAL2 and Arm PSA certified memory devices.
Winbond Electronics’ secure memory with tamper resistance allows Karamba’s Runtime Integrity security to focus on performance excellence, automatically hardening the full image of the connected system and preventing modification of the factory settings.
“Teaming with a pioneer in certified secure memories enables us to improve security while maintaining the high-performance characteristics required in automotive and industrial systems,” said Ami Dotan, Karamba Security’s co-founder and CEO. “More than ever, autonomous vehicles, industry 4.0 controllers, and enterprise IoT edge devices need security technology that is embedded in them and which does not impact performance. Partnering with Winbond, with its certified secure memories, strengthens our commitment to offer state-of-the-art cybersecurity solutions and increases customer trust in our solutions."
“Karamba’s Control Flow Integrity (CFI) is becoming an industry requirement in automotive embedded systems and is expanding to other industries, making this collaboration a natural one,” said Hung-Wei Chen, Director of Winbond Secure Flash Memory Marketing.
“Security is everyone’s business, and every layer must take part in securing the overall system, so memory with built-in security is becoming indispensable. Winbond’s Common Criteria certified production site guarantees secured production, software programing, and key provisioning for connected systems. Partnering with Karamba complements our security offerings and allows us to provide comprehensive solutions to our customers.”
Learn more by visiting Karamba Security at AutoISAC Summit on October 23-24th in Plano, Texas.
About Karamba Security
Karamba Security provides industry-leading embedded cybersecurity solutions for connected systems. Product manufacturers in automotive, Industry 4.0, IoT, and enterprise edge rely on Karamba’s automated runtime integrity software to self-protect their products against Remote Code Execution (RCE) cyberattacks with negligible performance impact. After 32 successful engagements with 17 automotive OEMs and tier 1s, product providers trust Karamba’s award-winning solutions for compliance and increasing their brand competitiveness when protecting their customers against cyberthreats.
More information is available at www.karambasecurity.com and follow us on Twitter @KarambaSecurity.
About Winbond
Winbond Electronics Corporation is a total memory solution provider. The Company provides customer-driven memory solutions backed by the expert capabilities of product design, R&D, manufacturing, and sales services. Winbond’s product portfolio, consisting of Specialty DRAM, Mobile DRAM and Code Storage Flash, is widely used by tier-1 customers in communication, consumer electronics, automotive and industrial, and computer peripheral markets. Winbond’s headquarters is in Central Taiwan Science Park (CTSP) and it has subsidiaries in the USA, Japan, Israel, China and Hong Kong. Based in Taichung and new Kaohsiung 12-inch fabs in Taiwan, Winbond keeps pace to develop in-house technologies to provide high-quality memory IC products.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191023005158/en/
