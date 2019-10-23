AVIA Raises $22 Million in New Funding Round to Propel Service Expansion

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 23, 2019 09:04 AM EDT
AVIA, the leading partner for digital health insights, strategic guidance, and consulting services, today announced it has raised $22 million to expand its services. Led by First Trust Capital Partners, LLC, the round includes a number of strategic investors and health systems with a similar vision for the future. Twelve health systems have invested in AVIA and count themselves among the 50+ health systems that have selected the company as their partner to help navigate the threats and opportunities presented by the digitization of healthcare.
“Digital technologies have transformed nearly every other industry, resulting in massive value creation, increased competitive intensity, and greater disparity between winners and losers. The installation of electronic medical record systems over the last decade represents just the first step in digital’s impact on healthcare. As the digital disruption of healthcare accelerates over the coming decade, we see big opportunities but equally big risks for incumbent healthcare providers,” says Eric Langshur, Co-founder and CEO of AVIA.
Globally, nearly all healthcare organizations are working to drive growth, improve quality and productivity, and prepare for financial risk. The proliferation of new digital solutions enables achievement of these goals -- but only if organizations deploy them effectively. Members of the AVIA Innovator Network access unique insights, participate in collaborative strategic initiatives, and engage in consulting services to increase speed and assurance for their digital transformations. This round of funding enables AVIA to expand its coverage of new digital topical areas, services and markets:
- Areas of focus. AVIA already has major initiatives underway to (i) build the next-generation Digital Front Door and consumer journeys for healthcare organizations, (ii) bring proven models of better, less expensive care to vulnerable populations through the Medicaid Transformation Project, (iii) increase access and convenience through virtual health, and (iv) unlock workforce capacity through automation solutions. At the request of its members, AVIA will expand the breadth and depth with which it addresses consumerism, population health and managing risk-based arrangements, and redesigning practices to compete on productivity, access, and satisfaction.
- Services. Building on AVIA’s prior work in ensuring client preparedness for digital transformation and creating results-focused digital roadmaps, AVIA is growing its consulting practice to help healthcare organizations link their overarching strategies to specific, technology-enabled business plans, as well as to build the skills, capacity, and governance to implement them faster. The company is expanding the resources it devotes to working with boards of directors and senior management teams on the urgency, scale, and sequencing required to master digital as a differentiating advantage.
- Markets. AVIA already serves more than 50 healthcare organizations nationwide. With this financing, the company will extend its services to pediatric hospitals; a broader group of health systems; and health insurers, starting with provider-sponsored plans. The AVIA Connect online platform will link participants together, enabling more decisive action toward the goals of the industry.
“The board-level conversation at most health systems now centers around building specific strategies and action plans to bring the organization’s digitally enabled future to life,” says Langshur. “This investment of capital comes at a time when our clients – and the healthcare industry at-large – are asking for proven solutions to support new care models, improve access, accelerate efficiency, and achieve better health outcomes. AVIA recognizes that need, and with the expansion in our service model, we’re ready to help propel the industry forward.”
“To truly improve quality, affordability and access, we need to accelerate practical digital solutions for providers, patients, and consumers,” says Aaron Martin, Chief Digital Officer of Providence, an AVIA investor and member since 2013. “AVIA’s unique business and service model helps us extend our efforts in digital transformation in order to deliver our Mission and serve our communities.”
Increased strength of investors and board expertise
With this funding round, AVIA’s list of Member-Owners has now grown to 12 organizations:
- Cedars-Sinai Health System
- ChristianaCare
- Inception Health (Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin)
- MemorialCare
- Memorial Hermann Health System
- OSF HealthCare
- Providence
- Rush University Medical Center
- Silver Cross Hospital
- St Luke’s University Health Network
- The University of Kansas Health System
- University of Virginia Health System
In addition to First Trust Capital Partners, LLC, strategic investors in this round included Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, a global business and investment company with deep ties to a variety of healthcare constituencies, and Ziegler, an investment bank with deep healthcare industry knowledge.
AVIA’s ongoing growth has also led the organization to add two healthcare industry veterans to its board of directors: Jon Phillips, Managing Director and Head of Private Equity at First Trust Capital Partners, LLC, and Darren Dworkin, Senior Vice President of Enterprise Information Services and Chief Information Officer at Cedars-Sinai.
Phillips will draw on his 20+ years in the healthcare and healthcare technology investment community to contribute to AVIA’s continued growth. He serves on the boards of several private companies in the healthcare space, including Lightbeam Health, Inc., Cordata Healthcare Innovations, LLC, and PatientBond, LLC.
Dworkin is renowned in the healthcare industry for his technology leadership and championing of innovation at Cedars-Sinai and, before that, at Boston Medical Center. AVIA will benefit from his first-hand perspectives on the key pain points and challenges health systems face when implementing and scaling digital solutions.
About AVIA
AVIA is the leading partner for digital health insights, strategic guidance, and consulting services. Members of the AVIA Innovator Network solve pressing challenges with digital solutions that deliver outsized financial and clinical results. AVIA provides strategic focus, unique market intelligence, and proven resources that accelerate digital transformation throughout healthcare. Learn more at aviahealthinnovation.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191023005232/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT