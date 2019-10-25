Ally, solução líder da OKR, capta financiamento da série B de US$ 15 milhões liderada pela Tiger Global Management

|By Business Wire
|
October 25, 2019 07:43 AM EDT
Ally, provedor líder de software de gestão de desempenho empresarial e definição de objetivos anunciou hoje um financiamento da série B de US$15 milhões liderado pela Tiger Global Management, LLC, uma empresa de investimentos com sede em New York conhecida por investir em empresas inovadoras, estratégicas como, por exemplo, Facebook, Flipkart, Slack e Stripe. Os investidores anteriores Accel, Vulcan Capital, e Founders Co-op também participaram desta rodada.
Ally ajuda startups e grandes empresas a acelerar o desempenho por meio do alinhamento, agilidade e transparência para atender às necessidades em ritmo acelerado dos seus mercados em evolução. Seu produto é baseado na estrutura Objetivos e Resultados-chave (Objectives and Key Results ou OKR), o modelo operacional para gerir empresas ágeis popularizadas pelo Google e outros líderes da indústria.
Desde o seu lançamento em 2018, a solução da Ally tem sido adotada por centenas de empresas líderes em mais de 70 países. Os clientes da Ally incluem startups de crescimento rápido e grandes empresas como, por exemplo, Slack, Remitly, DoorDash, UrbanClap, Nike e InVision.
O investimento na Série B vem após a rodada da série A de US$8 milhões que se encerrou em julho deste ano, elevando o financiamento total da empresa para US$26 milhões. Nos últimos três meses, a Ally acrescentou mais de 100 novos clientes e dobrou o número dos seus funcionários.
“Estamos entusiasmados com a Tiger Global e somos gratos pelo enorme suporte dos nossos investidores, a Accel, Vulcan Capital, Founders Co-op e Lee Fixel. O investimento da Tiger Global é uma validação da trajetória de crescimento forte e visão da Ally para criar um novo sistema operacional empresarial que impulsiona as empresas modernas a oferecer resultados excepcionais por meio do alinhamento, agilidade, transparência e execução impulsionada por dados”, disse Vetri Vellore, fundador e diretor executivo da Ally.
A Ally continuará a aumentar rapidamente as vendas globais, o marketing e os serviços profissionais enquanto faz investimentos significativos para expandir a oferta de produtos, consolidando a posição da empresa como líder na categoria emergente de software de gestão de desempenho empresarial.
“Empresas de todos os tamanhos estão mudando em direção a processos empresariais alinhados, ágeis, impulsionados por dados para melhorar os resultados. A solução OKR da Ally melhora a produtividade e estamos entusiasmados em fazer parceria com Vetri e a equipe da Ally”, disse Scott Shleifer, parceiro, Tiger Global.
Sobre a Ally:
Ally é uma solução de gestão de desempenho empresarial e definição de objetivos estratégicos que permite que as empresas mudem do planejamento e execução tradicionais, desconectados, para uma estrutura baseada em OKR que leva a um alinhamento forte, agilidade, transparência e capacita a força de trabalho. A solução da Ally torna incrivelmente fácil adotar OKRs como parte integral do fluxo de trabalho diário dos usuários. A plataforma possui as melhores práticas OKR integradas e oferece integração completa a diversos sistemas empresariais incluindo Slack, Salesforce, Jira, Smartsheet, Asana e ZenDesk. Os serviços profissionais abrangentes da Ally oferecem suporte contínuo, treinamento dedicado e orientação para assegurar as melhores práticas para implantação e gestão de mudanças bem-sucedida. Desde o seu lançamento em 2018, a Ally tem sido adotada por centenas de empresas líderes em mais de 70 países.
Sobre a Tiger Global Management:
Tiger Global Management, LLC é uma empresa de investimentos que investe capital globalmente. Os investimentos orientados fundamentalmente da empresa têm como foco principal a internet global, software, tecnologia financeira, consumidores e setores industriais. A estratégia de capital privado possui um horizonte de investimentos de dez anos e tem como alvo empresas privadas orientadas para o crescimento. Tais investimentos incluíram Spotify, Harry's, Warby Parker, Peloton, JD.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, Yandex, Mail.ru Group, Despegar, Ola e Flipkart. Os esforços de capital público enfatizam a devida diligência profunda em empresas individuais e nos temas seculares de longo prazo. Tiger Global Management, LLC foi fundada em 2001 e tem sede em New York com escritórios afiliados em Hong Kong, Singapura, Bangalore e Melbourne.
Sobre a Accel:
Accel é uma empresa líder de capital de risco que investe em pessoas e suas empresas desde os primeiros dias e durante todas as fases do crescimento da empresa privada. Acko, Atlassian, BlackBuck, BlueStone, BookMyShow, Braintree, BrowserStack, Cloudera, Collectabillia, CureFit, DJI, Dropbox, Etsy, Facebook, Flipkart, Freshworks, Housing-PropTiger, Lookout Security, Mitra Biotech, MuSigma, Myntra, Ola, Paxata, Portea, Qualtrics, Samunnati, Slack, Spotify, Supercell, Swiggy, UrbanClap e Vox Media estão entre as empresas que ela tem apoiado ao longo dos últimos 30 anos. A empresa busca entender os empreendedores como indivíduos, aprecia a originalidade deles e apoia os seus esforços porque grandiosidade não tem um estereótipo. Para saber mais, visite accel.com or www.twitter.com/accel_india
Sobre a Vulcan Capital:
Vulcan Capital é um braço de investimentos multibilionário da Vulcan Inc., a empresa fundada pelo co-fundador da Microsoft e filantropo, Paul G. Allen. A Vulcan Capital tem como foco gerar apreciação de valor de longo prazo em um portfólio que se estende pelos diversos setores da indústria e classes de ativos de investimentos, desde investimentos de risco no estágio inicial até investimentos de valor de capital público, compras alavancadas, aquisições e situações problemáticas. Para saber mais, visite capital.vulcan.com ou www.twitter.com/VulcanInc
Sobre o Founders Co-op:
Founders' Co-op é um fundo de risco para empresas em estágio inicial construído pelos seus fundadores, para os fundadores. Com sede em Seattle, eles ajudam os empreendedores mais fortes do noroeste do Pacífico a construir empresas que os melhores investidores em crescimento do mundo escolheram apoiar. Como o maior e mais antigo fundo especializado em estágio inicial da região, eles são um parceiro confiável para os fundadores em estágio inicial e um ponto de acesso confiável para o fluxo de negócios do noroeste do Pacífico para investidores fora da região, no estágio inicial e além. Para saber mais, visite founderscoop.com ou www.twitter.com/founderscoop
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT