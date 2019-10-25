Ally, die führende OKR-Lösung, sichert sich eine Serie-B-Finanzierungsrunde in Höhe von 15 Millionen USD, die von Tiger Global Management geleitet wird

|By Business Wire
|
October 25, 2019 07:43 AM EDT
Ally, ein führender Anbieter von Software für Zielvereinbarungen und Business-Performance-Management, gibt heute eine Serie-B-Finanzierungsrunde in Höhe von 15 Millionen USD bekannt, die von Tiger Global Management, LLC, einem in New York ansässigen Investmentunternehmen, das für seine Investitionen in strategische, innovative Unternehmen wie Facebook, Flipkart, Slack, und Stripe bekannt ist, geleitet wird. Die bisherigen Investoren Accel, Vulcan Capital und Founders Co-op haben ebenfalls an dieser Runde teilgenommen.
Ally unterstützt Startups und große Unternehmen dabei, die Geschäftsleistung durch Ausrichtung, Flexibilität und Transparenz zu beschleunigen, um den schnelllebigen Anforderungen ihrer sich entwickelnden Märkte gerecht zu werden. Das Produkt basiert auf dem OKR-Framework (Objectives and Key Results), dem von Google und anderen Branchenführern verbreiteten Betriebsmodell für agile Unternehmen.
Seit der Einführung im Jahr 2018 wurde die Lösung von Ally von Hunderten führender Unternehmen in über 70 Ländern übernommen. Zu den Kunden von Ally zählen schnell wachsende Startups und große Unternehmen wie Slack, Remitly, DoorDash, UrbanClap, Nike und InVision.
Die Serie-B-Finanzierungsrunde folgt auf die Serie-A-Finanzierungsrunde in Höhe von 8 Millionen USD, die im Juli dieses Jahres abgeschlossen wurde und die Gesamtfinanzierung des Unternehmens auf 26 Millionen USD erhöht. In den letzten drei Monaten hat Ally über 100 neue Kunden gewonnen und die Anzahl seiner Mitarbeiter verdoppelt.
„Wir freuen uns sehr über die Zusammenarbeit mit Tiger Global und sind dankbar für die starke Unterstützung unserer bestehenden Investoren, Accel, Vulcan Capital, Founders Co-op und Lee Fixel. Die Investition von Tiger Global ist eine Bestätigung von Allys starkem Wachstumskurs und seiner Vision, ein neues Geschäftsbetriebssystem zu schaffen, das moderne Unternehmen in die Lage versetzt, durch Ausrichtung, Flexibilität, Transparenz und datengesteuerte Ausführung außergewöhnliche Ergebnisse zu erzielen“, sagte Vetri Vellore, Gründer und CEO von Ally.
Ally wird den weltweiten Vertrieb, das Marketing und die professionellen Dienstleistungen weiterhin zügig ausweiten und gleichzeitig erhebliche Investitionen in die Erweiterung des Produktangebots tätigen, um die Position des Unternehmens als führender Anbieter in der aufstrebenden Kategorie Business-Performance-Management-Software zu festigen.
„Unternehmen jeder Größe steigen auf ausgerichtete, agile und datengetriebene Geschäftsprozesse um, um die Ergebnisse zu verbessern. Die OKR-Lösung von Ally erhöht die Produktivität und wir freuen uns, mit Vetri und dem Ally-Team zusammenzuarbeiten“, sagte Scott Shleifer, Partner bei Tiger Global.
Über Ally:
Ally ist eine strategische Zielvereinbarungs- und Business-Performance-Management-Lösung, die es Unternehmen ermöglicht, von traditioneller, unverbundener Planung und Ausführung zu einem modernen, OKR-basierten Framework überzugehen, das eine starke Ausrichtung, Agilität, Transparenz und Stärkung der Belegschaft fördert. Allys Lösung macht es unglaublich einfach, OKRs als nahtlosen Bestandteil der täglichen Arbeitsabläufe der Benutzer zu übernehmen. Die Plattform verfügt über integrierte Best Practices für OKR und bietet eine nahtlose Integration in verschiedene Unternehmenssysteme, darunter Slack, Salesforce, Jira, Smartsheet, Asana und ZenDesk. Die umfassenden professionellen Services von Ally bieten kontinuierlichen Support, spezifische Schulungen und Coaching, um Best Practices für die Implementierung und ein erfolgreiches Änderungsmanagement sicherzustellen. Seit der Einführung im Jahr 2018 wurde Ally von Hunderten führender Unternehmen in über 70 Ländern übernommen.
Über Tiger Global Management:
Tiger Global Management, LLC ist eine Investmentfirma, die weltweit Kapital einsetzt. Die fundamental ausgerichteten Investitionen des Unternehmens konzentrieren sich hauptsächlich auf die globalen Bereiche Internet, Software, Finanztechnologie, Verbraucher und Industrie. Die Private-Equity-Strategie hat einen Anlagehorizont von zehn Jahren und zielt auf wachstumsorientierte Privatunternehmen ab. Zu diesen Investitionen gehörten unter anderem Spotify, Harry's, Warby Parker, Peloton, JD.com, Facebook, LinkedIn, Yandex, Mail.ru Group, Despegar, Ola und Flipkart. Bei den Public-Equity-Bemühungen wird besonderer Wert auf die sorgfältige Prüfung einzelner Unternehmen und auf langfristige Themen gelegt. Tiger Global Management, LLC wurde 2001 gegründet und hat seinen Sitz in New York sowie Niederlassungen in Hongkong, Singapur, Bangalore und Melbourne.
Über Accel:
Accel ist ein führendes Risikokapitalunternehmen, das von Anfang an in alle Phasen des Wachstums privater Unternehmen investiert. Acko, Atlassian, BlackBuck, BlueStone, BookMyShow, Braintree, BrowserStack, Cloudera, Collectabillia, CureFit, DJI, Dropbox, Etsy, Facebook, Flipkart, Freshworks, Housing-PropTiger, Lookout Security, Mitra Biotech, MuSigma, Myntra, Ola, Paxata, Portea, Qualtrics, Samunnati, Slack, Spotify, Supercell, Swiggy, UrbanClap und Vox Media gehören zu den Unternehmen, die das Unternehmen in den letzten 30 Jahren unterstützt hat. Die Firma versucht, Unternehmer als Individuen zu verstehen, ihre Originalität zu schätzen und ihre Stärken zu erkennen, da Größe kein Stereotyp kennt. Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie accel.com oder www.twitter.com/accel_india
Über Vulcan Capital:
Vulcan Capital ist der milliardenschwere Investmentarm von Vulcan Inc., dem von Microsoft-Mitbegründer und Philanthrop Paul G. Allen gegründeten Unternehmen. Vulcan Capital konzentriert sich auf die Erzielung einer langfristigen Wertsteigerung in einem Portfolio, das verschiedene Branchen und Anlageklassen abdeckt, angefangen von Anfangsphasen-Risikoinvestitionen bis hin zu Public-Equity-Value-Investitionen, fremdfinanzierten Übernahmen, Akquisitionen und Zahlungsschwierigkeiten. Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie capital.vulcan.com oder www.twitter.com/VulcanInc
Über Founders Co-op:
Founders Co-op sind Seed-Venture-Fonds, die von Gründern für Gründer errichtet wurden. Mit Sitz in Seattle helfen sie den stärksten Unternehmern im Nordwesten der Pazifik-Region dabei, Unternehmen zu gründen, die von den besten Wachstumsinvestoren der Welt unterstützt werden. Als größter und am längsten bestehender Spezialfonds für Seed-Phasen in der Region sind sie ein verlässlicher Partner für Gründer in der Anfangsphase. Sie sind auch eine vertrauenswürdige Anlaufstelle zum Dealflow der nordwestlichen Pazifik-Region, für Investoren außerhalb der Region in der Seed-Phase und darüber hinaus. Für weitere Informationen besuchen Sie founderscoop.com oder www.twitter.com/founderscoop
