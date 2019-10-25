NXGEN and Payscape Acquire BluePay Canada

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 25, 2019 09:27 AM EDT
NXGEN International and Payscape, two premier payments companies recently backed by Parthenon Capital, announced their latest acquisition, BluePay Canada, formerly known as Caledon Computer Systems, Inc. Together, the combined companies of NXGEN, Payscape and BluePay Canada form a new financial technology company that operates in 46 countries and processes more $13 billion in payment volume annually for over 25,000 merchants.
BluePay Canada adds a proprietary, full-stack payments processing platform used across North America by a wide range of enterprise customers and leading software providers. The platform specializes in providing payment facilitation services to leading global independent software vendors (ISVs), enabling them to provide world class accounts receivable and accounts payable functionality to end-user clients. With direct connectivity to the four major card networks of Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover, BluePay Canada supports volume in verticals such as business-to-business, property management, education, leasing and financing, subscriptions, recurring billing and other emerging payment markets. Product highlights include payment facilitator sponsorship, data tokenization, middle and enterprise market merchant acquiring, Level 2 and 3 data interchange management, pre-authorized debit processing and electronic funds transfer settlement (Canadian ACH), user-pay surcharging and white-label solutions.
Marcus Dagenais, head of BluePay Canada who becomes president of the Canadian division of the company, remarked, “For myself and our team, this feels like a homecoming. We have closely watched the success of both Payscape and NXGEN over the years, so we are both excited and humbled to be included in this next chapter of growth with support from Parthenon Capital.” “This merger represents the next logical step in the company’s growth and expansion,” commented Zach Sadek, a partner with Parthenon Capital. “With this acquisition, we demonstrate our dedication and commitment to the international ISV space. We are quickly becoming North America’s most powerful payment facilitator platform,” said CEO Adam Bloomston.
“While significantly strengthening our Canadian presence, adding BluePay Canada’s ISV capabilities and relationships to the combined Payscape-NXGEN offering will enable software developers, resellers and integrators to deploy their solutions in 46 countries, and will reinforce our position as a unique player in the fintech world,” expressed Giuseppe Caltabiano, president of the combined company’s international business. “We are the leader in the space, able to provide both card-present and card-not-present solutions on a large geographical footprint.”
Golding & Company served as financial advisor to the seller in this transaction.
About NXGEN
NXGEN International is the largest global merchant service provider (MSP) serving over 13,000 merchants in multiple countries. NXGEN International has recorded double digit growth year after year since opening its doors in 2002, and has grown to become the largest MSP and independent sales organization (ISO) in processing volume. NXGEN International’s global footprint covers 30 countries and is poised to quickly expand. Most recently, NXGEN International launched its World Access program, the first unified sales program enabling other MSPs, ISOs and independent sales agents to sell globally in 75 countries and be paid in their home country. NXGEN was honored with the 2018 SBA Montana Small Business Exporter of the Year award, was a 2017 recipient of the prestigious Elavon Arch award and was the Electronic Transactions Association’s ISO of the Year in 2016. For more information, please visit nxgen.com.
About Payscape
Founded in 2004, Payscape is a premier financial technology company providing payment solutions to a network of more than 11,000 small and medium-sized merchants across retail, professional services, organizations, hospitality and other attractive end-markets. They are intent on disrupting the commoditized payment landscape with cutting-edge products and services, universal API integration, best-in-class customer service and strategic referral and technology partnerships. Payscape supports over $2.4 billion of annual volume through processing services, as well as proprietary software for online invoicing, event registration and virtual shopping carts. For more information, please visit payscape.com.
About Parthenon Capital
Parthenon Capital is a leading mid-market private equity firm with offices in Boston, San Francisco and Austin. Parthenon utilizes niche industry expertise and a deep execution team to invest in growth companies in service and technology industries. Parthenon seeks to be an active and aligned partner to management, either through recapitalization transactions or by backing new executives. Parthenon has particular expertise in financial and insurance services, healthcare and business services, but seeks any service, technology or delivery business with a strong value proposition and proprietary know-how. For more information, please visit parthenoncapitalpartners.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191025005276/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT