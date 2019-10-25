Keith Krach Receives Silicon Valley Leadership Group’s Spirit of Silicon Valley Lifetime Achievement Award

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|October 25, 2019 10:30 AM EDT
The Silicon Valley Leadership Group today announced that Keith Krach, current Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment and former Chairman and CEO of Ariba and DocuSign, is this year’s recipient of the Spirit of Silicon Valley Lifetime Achievement Award.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191025005320/en/
Keith Krach, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment honored with Lifetime Achievement Award today by Silicon Valley Leadership Group (Photo: Business Wire)
Throughout his career, Krach has brought powerful transformational leadership to many sectors—factory automation, engineering, commerce, education, philanthropy and even the way people sign. He took the oath of office as Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment in June of this year, after being confirmed by unanimous vote of the U.S. Senate. He now serves as the United States’ top economic diplomat and leads the nation’s international economic statecraft portfolio.
“We are deeply honored to recognize Keith Krach’s remarkable lifetime of achievement here in Silicon Valley,” said Carl Guardino, President and CEO of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group. “As Keith makes his transition from the Bay Area to our nation’s capital and beyond, we will miss his incredible leadership and vision. But we are proud to see one of our own take on an even greater mission of transformational diplomacy by spearheading the development of the nation’s Global Economic Security Strategy for the sake of advancing prosperity and peace for the world.”
Krach served as Chairman, CEO & President of DocuSign for 10 years and led the company’s transformation from a startup to the global powerhouse it is today. In 1996, Krach co-founded Ariba, serving as Chairman & CEO. Krach took Ariba public, ultimately achieving a market capitalization of more than $40 billion. Today, $3 trillion in commerce is transacted annually through the Ariba network, which is more than Amazon, eBay and Alibaba combined.
“Krach has become a category kingmaker, building four game-changing companies from robotics to engineering software to e-commerce to e-signature and digital transaction management,” observes Harvard Business School’s former faculty chair of Building New Businesses, Bruce Harreld. “All four companies are considered disruptors, became clear market leaders through category creation, generated significant shareholder value, and chose paper or manual processes as their main competitors.”
Krach led General Motors’ GMF robotics division, as the company’s youngest-ever vice president. GMF gave rise to what is now the largest robotics company in the world. After GM, Krach helped found Rasna, the engineering design software company that created the category of “Mechanical Design Synthesis” and before it was sold to Parametric Technologies. Krach has also served as chairman of the board of trustees for Purdue University, chairman of the board of Angie’s List, and International President of Sigma Chi fraternity.
“His focus on innovation and productivity combined with his approach of perpetually challenging the status quo and empowering people to accomplish more than they had ever imagined possible has resulted in a profound impact on GDP per capita, international trade and the sustainability of our planet,” said Salman Khan, Founder and CEO of Khan Academy.
The award will be made at Silicon Valley Leadership Group’s Annual Policy Luncheon on October 25th at the Santa Clara Convention Center, where Krach will share his inspiring journey with more than 1,300 attendees. Media interested in attending should RSVP to Kimberly Ellis at [email protected] or Pam Kelly at [email protected]. For more information concerning the event agenda please go to https://www.svlg.org/event/annuallunch/.
About The Silicon Valley Leadership Group-
The Silicon Valley Leadership Group, founded in 1978 by David Packard of Hewlett-Packard, represents more than 345 of Silicon Valley’s most respected employers on issues, programs and campaigns that affect the economic health and quality of life in Silicon Valley including energy, transportation, education, housing, health care, tax policies, economic vitality and the environment.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191025005320/en/
Moroccanoil®, the global leader in oil-infused beauty, is thrilled to announce the NEW Moroccanoil Color Depositing Masks, a collection of dual-benefit hair masks that deposit pure pigments while providing the treatment benefits of a deep conditioning mask. The collection consists of seven curated shades for commitment-free, beautifully-colored hair that looks and feels healthy.
Sep. 6, 2019 09:00 AM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 5, 2019 07:00 PM EDT
The textured-hair category is inarguably the hottest in the haircare space today. This has been driven by the proliferation of founder brands started by curly and coily consumers and savvy consumers who increasingly want products specifically for their texture type. This trend is underscored by the latest insights from NaturallyCurly's 2018 TextureTrends report, released today. According to the 2018 TextureTrends Report, more than 80 percent of women with curly and coily hair say they purcha...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:15 PM EDT
We all love the many benefits of natural plant oils, used as a deap treatment before shampooing, at home or at the beach, but is there an all-in-one solution for everyday intensive nutrition and modern styling?I am passionate about the benefits of natural extracts with tried-and-tested results, which I have used to develop my own brand (lemon for its acid ph, wheat germ for its fortifying action…). I wanted a product which combined caring and styling effects, and which could be used after shampo...
Sep. 4, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 311
The precious oil is extracted from the seeds of prickly pear cactus plant. After taking out the seeds from the fruits, they are adequately dried and then cold pressed to obtain the oil. Indeed, the prickly seed oil is quite expensive. Well, that is understandable when you consider the fact that the seeds are really tiny and each seed contain only about 5% of oil in it at most, plus the seeds are usually handpicked from the fruits. This means it will take tons of these seeds to produce just one b...
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
Steaz, the nation's top-selling organic and fair trade green-tea-based beverage company, announces its 2017 "Mind. Body. Soul." tour, which will bring authentic experiences inspired by the brand's signature Mind. Body. Soul. tagline to life across the country. The tour will inform, educate, inspire and entertain through events, digital activations and partner-curated experiences developed to support the three pillars of complete health and wellness.
Sep. 4, 2019 10:45 PM EDT
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT