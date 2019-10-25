Davis Wright Tremaine Bolsters Bay Area Tech Presence With In-House Veteran From Amazon, Google, Apple

|By Business Wire
|
|October 25, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
Attorney Marisa Brutoco has worked for Apple. She has worked for Amazon. She has worked for Google. Now, she is moving to an innovative law firm serving top tech companies like these: Davis Wright Tremaine. She joins the firm as a partner, where she will help grow the firm’s practice serving California’s technology leaders, build out the firm’s Silicon Valley presence, and add to the firm’s strong Technology + Privacy & Security Practice.
Marisa Butroco has joined Davis Wright Tremaine LLP as a partner, where she will help grow the firm’s practice serving California’s technology leaders, build out the firm’s Silicon Valley presence, and add to the firm’s strong Technology + Privacy & Security Practice. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Building our Bay Area team to help advise leading technology clients is one of our highest priorities, and with Marisa, we’ve started with a bang,” said Wendy Kearns, co-chair of Davis Wright’s Technology + Privacy & Security Practice. “She has the experience, reputation and relationships to help us build a top-of-market team in San Francisco and Silicon Valley to complement our tech, media, entertainment, and communications teams in New York, Los Angeles, Seattle and Washington.”
Brutoco has spent more than 15 years representing some of the leading companies in Silicon Valley. She has handled their significant technology and IP transactions and licensing deals with the sports, media, entertainment and cable industries, and worked with partners from the NBA to Disney. Most recently, Brutoco was in-house at Amazon where she worked on content distribution deals with major studios and streaming, sports and news providers for Amazon’s Fire TV, as well as inbound technology deals for Amazon’s tablets and Alexa.
Brutoco was the lead lawyer for YouTube and Google Play’s sports content, where she negotiated deals with professional sports leagues and other rights holders, such as the U.S. Olympic Committee. She was also the lead attorney to launch YouTube’s live streaming platform, which included content from the White House, the U.S. Congress and the Dalai Lama. Her other roles included serving as the director of legal and business affairs at GoPro and as the lead attorney for its entertainment and content division, and also as corporate counsel for iTunes at Apple.
“Davis Wright is a place for innovators and entrepreneurs who are also lawyers. That’s what drew me here, and that’s what makes it such a great firm for technology clients,” said Brutoco. “Davis Wright is doing exciting work helping companies launch products and services, and I have been doing the same in-house, so this is a fantastic platform for my practice.”
Brutoco attended Stanford Law School and Stanford University, where she is still involved on several boards. She practiced at law firms in California and the Valley, including in Wilson Sonsini’s technology transactions group. She frequently speaks at conferences, including at Santa Clara’s Sports and Ethics Institute and Stanford Law School’s Law, Science and Technology Practice.
“Marisa is a perfect fit for our firm,” said Jeff Gray, managing partner of Davis Wright. “She is an excellent lawyer. She has vision and ambition and is entrepreneurial, just like our clients. We’re excited to build a team with more lawyers like her and connect them with our teams across the firm that are doing cutting-edge work at the intersection of tech, media and entertainment.”
“It’s refreshing to see a law firm with so many young leaders and such a commitment to the success of its women lawyers,” said Brutoco. Women leaders at the firm include both co-chairs of the Technology + Privacy & Security practice that Brutoco will join, as well as the chair of the Media & Entertainment practice, the Communications practice, and the chair of the Executive Committee. “I am proud to join the team and I am eager to get started.”
About Davis Wright Tremaine
Davis Wright Tremaine LLP is a national law firm with more than 550 lawyers representing clients based throughout the United States and around the world. The firm’s Technology + Privacy & Security practice has 50 attorneys in offices across the country. For more information, visit www.dwt.com.
